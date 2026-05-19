May 19, 2026

Picture the morning after. Not the cinematic kind with smoke and helicopters, but the quieter, more honest one: a Tuesday. The dollar has done in three weeks what empires used to take a century to do. The Treasury auctions fail. The military splits along command lines nobody wants to name out loud. State governors are holding press conferences in three different time zones, each claiming to be the last legitimate authority. The grift, finally, has eaten the host.

Now the question — the only question — is who shows up with a plan.

I nominate Mark Carney. But hear me out (Because America will collapse, Trump just made sure of it):

Not as a conqueror. As a trustee in bankruptcy for the world’s largest democratic estate. A Governor of the Bank of England turned Governor of the Bank of Canada turned Prime Minister of Canada is, on paper, the most overqualified bankruptcy administrator in human history. He has steered two G7 central banks through crises, he speaks fluent climate, fluent finance, and fluent boring, which is precisely the dialect required when the patient is bleeding out, and the room is full of people who want to give a speech.

Call him the Viceroy of America, if you like the swagger. Call him the Chief Receiver of the United States Reconstruction Authority if you prefer the letterhead. The job is the same.

The Coalition

You can’t rebuild a continent with a hashtag. You need money, treaties, and ships.

The funding mechanism writes itself: a Marshall Plan Reverse-Engineered, financed by a coalition of the EU, Canada, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, anchored by a special drawing rights facility at the IMF and a new instrument — call it the Atlantic Reconstruction Bond — backed jointly by the coalition’s central banks. The original Marshall Plan moved roughly $13 billion in 1948 dollars (about $175 billion today) into a continent of 270 million people. America has 340 million and significantly more institutional rubble. Budget accordingly.

The coalition’s price for the money is not territory. It is conditionality — the same conditionality the IMF has imposed on every developing country it has ever bailed out, finally applied to the country that wrote the rules. Independent central bank. Independent judiciary. Free press protections are written into statute, not vibes. Election administration removed from partisan control. You want the bond proceeds? Sign the term sheet.

The Résumé. Read It Slowly.

Before America says no, America should know what it’s saying no to.

Mark Joseph Carney, born March 16, 1965, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories — a town so far north most Americans couldn’t find it with a satellite. Son of a high school principal. Raised in Edmonton. Played hockey at Harvard. The biographical details matter because this is not a Davos hothouse flower. This is a northern Alberta kid who built the rest by hand.

The credentials, in plain English:

Harvard, B.A. Economics, 1988. Studied under John Kenneth Galbraith — the other Canadian-born economist who happened to define a generation of American policy thinking.

Oxford, M.Phil. Economics, 1993. D.Phil. Economics, 1995. Two graduate degrees from the oldest university in the English-speaking world.

Goldman Sachs, 1988–2003. Thirteen years across the London, Tokyo, New York, and Toronto offices. He didn’t theorize about global capital. He moved it.

Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada, 2003–2004.

Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, Canada, 2004–2007.

Governor, Bank of Canada, 2008–2013. Took the chair the month Lehman Brothers started shaking. Cut rates faster than any G7 peer, held them down to break the panic, and Canada came out of the 2008 crisis with fewer job losses, fewer bank failures (zero, actually — read that again, zero), and a faster return to pre-crisis employment than any other G7 country. While Wall Street was being bailed out with American taxpayer money, Canadian banks were making money. That wasn’t luck. That was him.

Chair, Financial Stability Board, 2011–2018. The global body that writes the rules every major bank on earth has to follow. He chaired it for seven years. The architecture that prevents the next 2008 — Basel III, too-big-to-fail resolution regimes, the whole regulatory scaffolding — has his fingerprints on every page.

Governor, Bank of England, 2013–2020. The first non-Briton appointed to the role since the bank was founded in 1694. Let that sink in. The British, who invented modern central banking, looked at their own talent pool and said: get the Canadian. He shepherded the UK through Brexit — a self-inflicted economic wound he publicly warned against and then competently managed anyway, because that is what professionals do.

United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, 2020–2025. Built the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, mobilizing more than $130 trillion in private capital commitments toward decarbonization. Trillion. With a T.

Chair, Bloomberg L.P. Vice-Chair, Brookfield Asset Management. Co-chair, World Bank private sector investment lab. Pick any one of those — most people would consider it the capstone of a career. He held them simultaneously.

Prime Minister of Canada, March 2025–present. Won the Liberal leadership in a landslide. Won the snap election in April 2025 against a Conservative leader who’d been leading by twenty points six months earlier. First Prime Minister in Canadian history to take office having never previously held elected office. Took on Trump in trade and didn’t blink.

The “Rupture” speech, Davos, January 2026. Stood at the World Economic Forum and delivered the most direct rebuke of American foreign policy any allied head of government has uttered in a generation. Standing ovation. Without ever using the President’s name.

There are perhaps three people alive on this planet with comparable financial-crisis credentials. None of the others are democratically elected heads of government. None of the others wrote the book.

About That Book

In 2021, between central banking and politics, Carney wrote Value(s): Building a Better World for All. National bestseller. Won the National Business Book Award. The thesis, in one sentence, is the most important sentence in modern economics: the value of things — what markets price them at — has come unstuck from our values — what we as a society actually believe matters.

He builds the whole argument around seven values that any functioning economy and society has to be built on: dynamism, resilience, sustainability, fairness, responsibility, solidarity, and humility.

Read those again. Slowly. Then think about the last decade of American public life.

Dynamism — the willingness to build new things, take risks, let creative destruction work. Not the simulacrum of dynamism that is meme stocks and crypto rug-pulls. The real thing: factories, vaccines, fusion reactors, hard problems solved by people who show up.

Resilience — the capacity of a society to take a hit and recover. Healthcare systems that don’t collapse in a pandemic. Supply chains that survive one bad container ship in the Suez. Institutions that bend without breaking when a demagogue leans on them.

Sustainability — not just climate. The deeper meaning: an economy and a politics you can run for a hundred years without burning down the house. The opposite of every quarterly earnings call and every two-year election cycle dressed up as governance.

Fairness — not equality of outcome, which is fantasy, but equality of dignity and a fair shot, which is the founding American promise. The one that has been so thoroughly betrayed that “fairness” now reads as a partisan slur instead of the bedrock virtue it is.

Responsibility — the radical idea that if you break it, you bought it. That CEOs are accountable to more than shareholders. That presidents are accountable to more than donors. That citizens are accountable to more than their feed.

Solidarity — we are in this together. Your neighbor’s kid going broke from insulin costs is your problem. The opioid epidemic in rural Ohio is your problem. The factory town that lost the factory is your problem. Solidarity is not socialism. Solidarity is the thing that makes a country a country instead of three hundred million strangers sharing a currency.

Humility — the rarest one. The acknowledgement that you might be wrong, that the other side might have a point, that the institutions you inherited are wiser than your hot take. Humility is the only virtue that lets the other six work.

Now. America.

Look at that list. Look at it honestly. Tell me which of those seven values has not been systematically demolished, ridiculed, monetized, or sold for parts in your country over the last decade. Tell me which one is currently being championed by your federal government. Tell me which one your loudest cable news host could define without a teleprompter.

You want some of that?

Because Canada has been quietly running on a version of those seven values for our entire 158-year history. We are not perfect. We have our own sins, our own reckonings, our own residential schools and our own Quebec questions and our own resource-curse hypocrisies that we work on every day. But we have kept the lights on. We have universal healthcare. We have functional elections. We have a press that asks hard questions and a Supreme Court that does not double as a political action committee. We have a Prime Minister who can read a balance sheet and a country that didn’t lose its mind.

And we have forty million cheerleaders standing on the porch right now, ready to help.

Forty million Canadians who would, tomorrow, send doctors, nurses, election officials, judges, public broadcasters, civil engineers, climate scientists, hockey coaches, and competent boring bureaucrats across the border if you asked. Forty million people who have spent their entire lives being told — gently, by you, in your movies and your songs and your inaugural addresses — that you were the city on the hill. We believed you. A lot of us still do.

You taught us to dream big. Let us return the favour.

Nuremberg Meets RICO Meets a Total Reset

Here is where the teeth go in. And here is where I’ll be precise, because “lock them up” is a slogan, and what’s needed is a statute.

One: A Reconstruction Tribunal. Not a kangaroo court. A hybrid court on the model of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon or the Extraordinary Chambers in Cambodia — domestic law, international judges, full due process, defence counsel of the accused’s own choosing, and appellate review. The charges are not “being a Republican.” The charges are the ones already on the books: seditious conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384), honest-services fraud, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Hatch Act, the Emoluments Clauses, and — the workhorse — the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. RICO was written for the Mafia. It turns out to fit a captured executive branch with eerie precision: an enterprise, a pattern of predicate acts, an effect on interstate commerce. Read the statute. It’s already there.

Two: Disgorgement. Every contract awarded without competitive bidding, every pardon sold, every meme coin pumped from a government account, every emolument pocketed from a foreign government — reversed. Asset forfeiture is not a new tool; the DOJ uses it against drug cartels every week. Point it at the right targets and the Reconstruction Authority funds a meaningful fraction of itself. The Philippines clawed back roughly $4 billion from the Marcos family over three decades. Apply the model with modern forensic accounting and a coalition of allied financial regulators willing to freeze accounts in Zurich, Dubai, and the Caymans, and the number gets serious fast.

Three: Lustration, narrowly drawn. This is the part everyone gets wrong, so pay attention. Post-communist Europe tried two versions: the Czech model (broad, punitive, ban from public office for a decade) and the Polish model (disclosure-based, you can serve if you tell the truth about your past). The Czech model breeds martyrs. The Polish model works. Anyone who took an oath and broke it gets one chance to say so on the public record. Lie, and you’re barred from federal office and federal contracts for life. Tell the truth, and you can run for dogcatcher and lose like everybody else.

Four: A Truth and Reconciliation Commission. South Africa’s model, adapted. Because half the country was lied to for a decade, and they are not, themselves, the criminals. They are the marks. You cannot rebuild a democracy by treating sixty million of your fellow citizens as enemies. You can rebuild it by letting them hear, under oath, on television, what was actually done to them and in their name. Desmond Tutu understood something the cable news set never has: a country can survive its sins only if it speaks them out loud.

The Canadian Graft

Here is the part that will annoy Americans most, and which they will, in the fullness of time, thank us for.

We weld on the Canadian operating system. Not the maple syrup. The plumbing.

Universal healthcare, single-payer at the federal level, with provincial — sorry, state — administration on the Canada Health Act model. Not because Canadians are saints. Because we spend roughly half what Americans spend per capita and outlive them by four years, and the math is the math. Fold the existing Medicare and Medicaid bureaucracies into a single payer, negotiate drug prices the way every other developed country does, and the savings alone service a non-trivial chunk of the reconstruction debt.

Ranked-choice voting for federal elections, on the Australian model. Independent electoral boundary commissions, on the Canadian and British model — gerrymandering becomes a category error, not a political strategy. Mandatory voting, on the Australian model, with a nominal fine and a “none of the above” option on every ballot, so participation becomes civic infrastructure rather than partisan warfare.

Public broadcasting at CBC/BBC scale, statutorily firewalled from executive interference, funded by a license fee or dedicated trust so no future administration can starve it into compliance.

A written constitutional convention. The 1787 document is a miracle that has been asked to do too much for too long. Amend it. Add an explicit right to vote — Americans will be astonished to learn they don’t have one. Add a positive right to healthcare, education, and a habitable climate, on the model of the post-1945 European constitutions. Cap the Supreme Court at nine justices with 18-year staggered terms, ending the lottery. Abolish the Electoral College, or don’t, but at least have the argument out loud.

The Honest Counterargument

Here is where any op-ed worth reading turns the knife on itself.

This plan has three serious problems and one fatal temptation.

The serious problems: legitimacy (a Canadian PM administering American reconstruction is, optically, a nightmare, no matter how careful the legal architecture), scale (the U.S. economy is roughly ten times Canada’s; the coalition is buying a continent, not renovating a kitchen), and the 80 million (the people who voted for the regime are not going anywhere, and a reconstruction imposed over their objection is a reconstruction that fails the moment the foreign troops — or auditors, or election monitors — go home).

The fatal temptation is the one every victor faces: to mistake the moment of maximum leverage for permission to do whatever you want. The point of Nuremberg was not vengeance. It was the establishment of a rule that would bind the victors, too, the next time. Any Reconstruction Authority that exempts itself from the standards it imposes is just the old regime in a better suit.

So the plan ends where it began: with the boring man from Ottawa, handing the keys back. Five years, maximum. Elections certified by international monitors. A new constitution was ratified by a supermajority in three-quarters of the states. And then Mark Carney goes home, writes a book nobody reads, and dies in his bed of natural causes — the rarest fate, historically, for the Viceroy of anywhere.

That’s the deal. That’s the only deal worth taking.

A Note to the Americans, From the People Upstairs

And now, a word to you directly. Not the regime. Not the grifters. You. The 340 million.

We love you. That is not a diplomatic pleasantry — that is the truth of a country that has lived next to you for 158 years, fought beside you in every war that mattered, traded with you, married you, watched your movies, mourned your dead on our own news broadcasts, and learned most of what we know about ambition from watching you swing for the fences. You are our big brother. You have always been our big brother. And we have spent the better part of a decade watching our big brother drink himself stupid in the driveway, swinging at shadows, telling everyone who loves him to go to hell.

We are done pretending it’s fine. It is not fine. You are not fine. The thing that has been done to you — by your own elected officials, by the men who bought them, by the broadcasters who lied to you for ratings, by the algorithms that fed your worst instincts back to you on a loop — is one of the great crimes of the century. You were robbed. Of your healthcare. Of your retirement. Of your kids’ futures. Of the simple, dignified ability to disagree with your neighbour without thinking he’s the devil. Of the country you were promised.

And here is the stern part, because love without honesty is just flattery: you let it happen. Not all of you, not equally, but enough of you, for long enough, that the rot reached the load-bearing walls. The good news — the only good news — is that letting something happen and being incapable of fixing it are not the same thing. You built that country once. You can build it again. You have done harder things. You put a man on the moon with less computing power than is currently in your toaster.

We can help. We want to help. Not because we want to run you — God, no, you are exhausting — but because the world is smaller and colder and meaner without you in it, being your best self. NATO needs you. Ukraine needs you. The Pacific needs you. The climate needs you. Hell, we need you, because a Canada without a functioning America to the south is a Canada doing geopolitics on hard mode, and frankly, we don’t want the job.

So come home. Take the help. Take the audit. Take the hard medicine. Let us hold the door while you walk through it. And when you’re back on your feet — when the courts work, and the elections are clean, and the hospitals don’t bankrupt people, and the lies don’t travel faster than the truth — we will hand you the keys, shake your hand, and go back to losing to you at hockey.

We want our big brother back. And we’ll loan Mark Carney to you (part-time) if it helps.

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