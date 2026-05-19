Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Diana's avatar
Diana
6h

We need help to survive what is turning out to be the most corrupt regime in our history. God save us all because the Republicans, Congress, SCOTUS, and the current Trump puppets aren't going to help us.

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Melissa Anthony's avatar
Melissa Anthony
6h

It’s funny when I read Dean’s articles he either makes me laugh or cry. Tonight I did both. Appreciate you Dean❣️

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