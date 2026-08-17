Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jane's avatar
Jane
7h

This article brought me to tears - the evil man living in OUR whitehouse - WHY WHY WHY - has NOTHING been done about it - he is right up there with Hitler! he has to GO! (I am so tired of tears and stress - so so so sick and tired of seeing 47's disgusting face - hearing his disgusting voice - looking on his disgusting presence and knowing of his perverted acts .. W T F !!!!)

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Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

This guy was re-elected.

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