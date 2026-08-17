August 17, 2026

Let me get this straight.

Sunday night, hours before 18,000 South Korean troops and thousands of Americans were set to kick off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises — drills that have anchored the defence of the Korean Peninsula for generations — Donald Trump hopped on Truth Social and ordered Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” them.

His reasons? Two beauties.

One: South Korea politely declined to join his catastrophic war of choice in Iran. “No thanks,” they said. Imagine that. A sovereign democracy refusing to light its own soldiers on fire for Donald’s ego.

Two — and this is the one that should make every American’s blood run cold — his “very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.” The drills, Trump whined, send a signal that’s “totally inappropriate and hostile” toward a regime he describes as “unthreatening and respectful to ME.” Not the rest of the free world and every American. Kim Jong Un likes him, so he’s fine with it and reiterated as much today in an Oval Office presser where he had yet another total meltdown at a female reporter for asking him about it.

Unthreatening. The nuclear-armed hermit kingdom that launched a ballistic missile into the sea DAYS AGO. The regime currently shipping troops and missiles to Putin’s meat grinder in Ukraine. Respectful.

You know who wasn’t shown respect? Otto Warmbier.

Say His Name

Otto Warmbier was a 21-year-old University of Virginia student. Honour roll kid from Cincinnati. In January 2016, at the end of a five-day tour of Pyongyang, North Korean authorities pulled him out of the airport line and accused him of trying to take a propaganda poster off a hotel wall.

For a poster, they gave him a one-hour show trial and sentenced him to 15 years of hard labour. He sobbed on camera, begging to go home to his family. Then he vanished.

Seventeen months later, in June 2017, North Korea shipped him back to his parents. Blind. Deaf. Unresponsive. Catastrophic brain damage. His parents described the sounds he made — howling, jerking, a mouth full of rearranged teeth. Doctors said he’d suffered massive loss of brain tissue.

Otto Warmbier died six days after coming home. He was 22.

That is what Kim Jong Un’s regime does to American college students. And what did Trump do with that? In Hanoi in 2019, standing next to the man whose gulag destroyed that kid, Trump said Kim told him he didn’t know about it — and that he’d “take him at his word.” Otto’s own parents had to publicly correct the President of the United States, saying Kim and his “evil regime” were responsible for their son’s death. Full stop.

And Now This

So when Trump gushes that Kim has “always been nice” to him — when he posts cozy photos of the two of them and dismantles allied military readiness as a love letter to Pyongyang — understand exactly what he’s saying: Kim was nice to ME. What he did to a dead American kid doesn’t factor in.

That’s the whole rotten ideology. There is no America in Trump’s calculations. There’s only Donald. Flattery in, loyalty out. A murderous dictator writes him “beautiful letters,” so seven decades of alliance architecture — the treaty, the drills, Camp Humphreys, the whole deterrent that’s kept a second Korean War from erupting — gets tossed on the fire. Meanwhile the actual ally, the democracy, gets punished for declining to bleed in Iran.

And he announced it all in the same news cycle he was barking at yet another female reporter to be quiet — a routine he’s now performed so many times (”Quiet, piggy” ring a bell?) that press freedom groups track it as a pattern. The contempt is the point. Contempt for women who ask questions. Contempt for allies who say no. Reverence only for tyrants who stroke him.

Seoul’s presidential office is now reduced to hoping for “meaningful dialogue” while their defence umbrella gets shredded by tweet. Kim doesn’t have to fire a shot. He just has to keep being “nice.”

Otto Warmbier’s parents buried their son. Donald Trump calls his killer a friend and disarms in his honour.

Remember that. Say it loud. And never, ever let them memory-hole that boy.

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