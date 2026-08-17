Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Beth Glenn's avatar
Beth Glenn
8h

You are by far my favorite substack writer - I rarely miss reading one of your articles. Today you've outdone even yourself. Thanks, Dean!

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Jimmy Limo's avatar
Jimmy Limo
8h

The Father of our Country... versus the Mother of all Motherf**kers.... Seems like a fair comparison....

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