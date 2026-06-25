Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
7h

As he ran for President, he told the US citizens ''vote for me this once and You will never have to vote again'' He will do anything it takes to win. He can't win fairly; he lies cheats and steals. The silver lining is he is an incompetent fool and age has taken over, he is burnt crumbs

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Diana's avatar
Diana
7h

I am so disgusted with Trump and his regime that my head feels like it is going to explode. Extra Strength Tylenol is just not working.

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