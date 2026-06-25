On Wednesday, in a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that should be on every front page in America, Postmaster General David Steiner was asked a simple question: under your proposed new rule, will the Postal Service refuse to deliver mail ballots if states won’t hand their voter lists over to the Trump administration?

His answer was four words long.

“Under our proposed regulation, no.”

That’s it. That’s the headline. The head of the United States Postal Service — an independent agency Congress created to be a neutral, nonpartisan carrier of everything, including your ballot — told elected senators that under the rule his agency is preparing to finalize before the midterms, the USPS will hold ballots hostage to extort sensitive voter data out of states.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) called it what it is: coercion. A “back-door way for the federal government to get voting information that states control under the U.S. Constitution.” He told Steiner, point-blank: “You are going to make a decision that people cannot vote by mail. That’s unacceptable.”

It is more than unacceptable. It is the quiet, bureaucratic, paper-clip-and-stamp version of what the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters tried to do with bear spray and zip ties on January 6, 2021. The objective hasn’t changed. The objective is to make sure that when ballots are counted in November, the right ballots — the regime’s ballots — are the only ones that get counted.

This time they’re not storming the Capitol. They’re putting their hand on the lever marked “MAIL.”

Let’s walk through exactly what they’re doing, because the only thing standing between this scheme and your mailbox is whether enough people understand it in time.

What the regime is actually trying to pull off

The whole thing starts with an executive order Trump signed on March 31, 2026, with the chef’s-kiss Orwellian title “Ensuring Citizen Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” Strip the cologne off it and here is what it does:

It orders the Department of Homeland Security to build “citizenship lists” of Americans by mashing together Social Security records, immigration data, and State Department files, and to push those lists out to every state before every federal election. It orders the U.S. Postal Service — which is not an election agency, has never been an election agency, and was specifically built by Congress to not be a political agency — to construct a federally approved list of who is “allowed” to vote by mail. It instructs USPS to refuse to deliver mail ballots to any voter who doesn’t appear on that federally created list. It threatens states with non-delivery of their voters’ ballots unless those states cough up lists of every eligible mail voter to USPS at least 60 days before each election.

The federal government is telling sovereign states: give us your voter file, or we will block the Postal Service from delivering your citizens’ ballots.

That is a shakedown.

Last month, USPS posted the proposed rule putting this into operation. Then on Wednesday, Steiner went to the Senate and confirmed under oath what we already knew was coming: yes, that’s the plan. Yes, ballots get withheld. Yes, the price is your data.

The “citizenship lists” are a trap door, and the DOJ already admitted it

Here’s the part you might miss in the noise: this scheme is built on top of federal “citizenship” databases that the Department of Justice’s own lawyers have admitted in court are underinclusive and incomplete.

That’s not me editorializing. That’s the regime’s own attorneys, in writing, telling a federal judge that the data they’re going to use to decide who is “allowed” to vote will miss eligible Americans.

For the past year, the administration tried to use a program called SAVE — the Systemic Alien Verification for Entitlements database, originally built to check eligibility for federal benefits — as a giant noncitizen-detection tool for voter rolls. Civil rights groups documented that SAVE wrongly flagged thousands of eligible American voters, including naturalized citizens, as “potential noncitizens.” It was a disaster. Courts noticed. So the regime, slick as ever, has “evolved” the plan: now they say DHS will build the lists out of SSA and State Department data instead, and they want it all live by June 30.

The list will still be wrong. They already know it will be wrong. They are building it anyway. Because the point of the list is not to be accurate. The point of the list is to be a filter.

A filter that overwhelmingly fails to include:

Recently naturalized citizens (whose records haven’t propagated through federal databases yet)

Military service members and their families stationed overseas, who voted by mail in the hundreds of thousands in 2024

Americans living abroad — diplomats, contractors, teachers, retirees

Elderly voters , four in ten of whom over 65 cast their ballots by mail

Voters with disabilities who physically cannot stand in a polling place line

Black, Latino, Asian American, and Indigenous voters whose names are more likely to be flagged for “additional verification” by sloppy algorithmic matching

Anyone who moved recently, changed names through marriage or divorce, or has a common name

If you are reading this and you are a citizen who votes by mail, there is a non-zero chance that this regulation, if it goes through, quietly makes your ballot disappear. Not rejected at the counting board. Never delivered in the first place. You won’t even know.

This is voter suppression engineered at the carrier level. The cleanest possible cut. No precinct workers to argue with. No provisional ballots to fight over. Just a letter that never shows up.

The Constitutional hijack

Here is the thing they really, really, really don’t want you to internalize:

Article I of the U.S. Constitution does not give the President any authority over the rules of federal elections. Not a sentence. Not a clause. Not a footnote. Election rules are set by the states and by Congress. The President’s role is: nothing. Zero. He signs unrelated bills.

The USPS is also not the President’s plaything. It is an independent establishment created by Congress under the Postal Reorganization Act. It is not in the chain of command for elections. It is a mail carrier. The only reason we are debating any of this is because Trump signed a piece of paper claiming the authority to weaponize an agency Congress walled off from politics for exactly this reason.

When 23 state attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania filed suit in April, their brief was about as polite as a legal document gets while still essentially saying what the hell are you doing:

“The President’s latest attempt to interfere with the States’ administration of their elections is as unprecedented as it is unconstitutional. Neither the Constitution nor any act of Congress confers upon the President the authority to mandate sweeping changes to States’ electoral systems or procedures.”

It is unconstitutional. Everyone in the room knows it is unconstitutional. The regime knows it is unconstitutional. They are doing it anyway, because the goal is not to win in court — it is to run out the clock to November.

The hypocrisy is so loud it has its own zip code

Donald Trump voted by mail. In Florida. In March of this year. He has voted by mail repeatedly. When reporters asked him about it, his explanation was, and I am quoting, “because I’m president” and “I had a lot of different things” to do.

Mail voting is fine for him.

Mail voting is also fine for the roughly one in five registered Republicans who use it in every election. It’s fine for the 40 percent of voters over 65 who use it — a group, I would note, that broke heavily for Trump. It’s fine for the 905,343 service members and overseas Americans who voted by mail in 2024.

What is not fine, in the regime’s telling, is mail voting in Oregon, where it is the default. Mail voting in California. Mail voting in Washington. Mail voting in Pennsylvania, the state that will decide the Senate. Mail voting in any place where Democrats might use it to win.

The proposed USPS rule applies to everyone, in theory. In practice, it is a hammer pointed at exactly the states and exactly the voters the regime needs to suppress to keep the House and flip the Senate this fall.

This is not election security. This is target acquisition.

Why this is January 6, just better dressed

The user — and yes, that’s you, reading this — sent me the article that prompted this piece with a single, devastating frame: Like J6, only using the USPS to steal the election instead of a bunch of brain-rot MAGA pinheads and Proud Boys.

That’s the exact right frame, and here’s why it matters.

On January 6, 2021, an angry mob in costume tried to physically stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. The plan was crude, violent, televised, and a failure. We all watched it. The pictures were so bad that, for a hot minute, even the Republican Senate leader said it out loud.

But the plan beneath the plan — to install Trump in power against the actual vote of the American people — never went away. It just got smarter. It hired lawyers. It read the Federalist Society playbook. It learned to use legal stationery.

What you are watching now, with Postmaster Steiner’s testimony, with the DHS “citizenship lists,” with the executive order, with the proposed USPS rule, is the administrative version of January 6th. Same destination. Better infrastructure. Less footage.

The Proud Boys couldn’t keep ballots from being counted.

A federal regulation that quietly refuses to deliver them, signed off by an unelected Postmaster General who answers to a President who lost the popular vote once and openly says he will not accept losing again — that can keep ballots from being counted. At scale. In every state. Without a single broken window.

This is the part where people who use the word “fascism” get told they are being hysterical. Look at the structure of what is happening and tell me what else you would call it.

The courts?

I want to be honest with you about where this stands legally, because the regime is counting on you being either too despairing to act or too falsely reassured to act.

The lawsuits are real. The DSCC, LULAC, the NAACP, the League of Women Voters, and 23 Democratic state attorneys general have all sued. As of today, June 25, 2026, a federal judge has just partially halted the executive order with respect to the states that challenged it. That’s a real and important win. It is not a national win. States that did not sue — and states whose attorneys general are MAGA loyalists who will never sue — are not covered.

The Boston judge, Indira Talwani, has allowed the central claims to proceed with respect to the November 2026 elections and noted the “ever-narrowing window of time.”

The DC judge, Carl Nichols — a Trump nominee — has been less helpful, declining last month to issue a preliminary injunction against the broader scheme.

The regime, meanwhile, is doing what authoritarians do everywhere: filing tactical adjustments to the rule designed to make it slightly harder for courts to enjoin, while the operational reality on the ground moves forward. The DOJ filings this month show them actively reshaping the implementation to evade legal challenge — while leaving the threat to ballots intact.

Translation: even if the courts come through, they may come through just narrowly enough to allow most of the suppression to happen. And if the courts don’t come through? There is no Plan B baked into our system. There is only us.

What now

Here is what I want you to do, in descending order of urgency:

1. Check your state. If you live in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maine, or D.C., your AG has sued. You have some protection. Find out exactly how much by going to your Secretary of State website.

2. Don’t wait to request your mail ballot. If your state lets you request one now, request one now. If you can switch to in-person early voting or Election Day voting and that’s accessible for you, build a backup plan.

3. Confirm your registration. Today. The “citizenship list” garbage is being deployed to purge voter rolls, not just to filter ballots. Go to your Secretary of State’s site, search your name, confirm you exist.

4. Help one person who is harder to reach than you. An elderly relative. A college student. A friend stationed overseas. A neighbor who doesn’t follow this stuff. One person. By Labor Day.

5. Comment on the proposed USPS rule. Federal rules have public comment periods, and they are required to read and respond to substantive comments. Flooding the comment record matters both for the rule itself and for the inevitable litigation.

6. Donate to the legal fight. The ACLU, the Campaign Legal Center, the Brennan Center, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the state-level voting rights organizations doing the unsexy lawsuit work are how this stops. They are spending nine figures across this cycle. They need every dollar.

7. Tell people what is actually happening. Not in vague “democracy is in danger” language. In specifics. The Postmaster General testified under oath that the Postal Service will refuse to deliver mail ballots unless states hand over voter rolls. That sentence, in that order, with those nouns, makes people sit up. It is so much weirder and so much worse than the abstraction “voter suppression.”

The thing about the slow coup is that it depends on you treating each individual step as a normal Wednesday. A regulation here. An executive order there. A committee hearing nobody covers. A Postmaster General nobody can name. A federal database with a polite acronym.

It is not a normal Wednesday.

January 6 was a riot. This is the riot’s adult son, who went to law school and learned to file in triplicate. He is not going to put on face paint. He is going to put on a tie, walk into a Senate hearing room, and tell elected representatives of the American people, with a flat affect, that he intends to decide whose ballots get delivered.

He just did.

We have until November.

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