June 8, 2026

The list of people who don’t give a single shit about Trump’s influence now includes 300 million Americans and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saturday, Donald Trump goes on Meet the Press and tells the world he’s “very close” to a deal with Iran. Close. So close. Fourth quarter, baby. He’s also got a message for Bibi Netanyahu, the guy who’s supposedly America’s most cherished ally: Netanyahu “won’t have any choice” but to take the deal Trump cooks up. And then the kicker, the line he just couldn’t keep in his mouth:

“I call the shots.”

Okay. Let’s see how that aged. Spoiler: like milk in a Florida glovebox.

What actually happened (because the order is everything)

Here’s the part the cable chyrons keep smudging. This didn’t start with Israel and Iran lobbing rockets at each other like two drunks in a parking lot. It started with Israel bombing Hezbollah in Beirut — the Dahiyeh suburb, Sunday morning, after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. Lebanese media counted two dead, eleven wounded.

Then Israel HAMMERED several sites around Iran including Iran’s biggest gas plant:

Iran answered. About ten ballistic missiles into northern Israel — their first strike on Israel since the April ceasefire that we were all assured was real and permanent and a Trump triumph. Iran also hit Kurdish targets in Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, and there were enough missiles and drones flying around that the U.S. State Department told Americans in Jordan to literally get under something.

So when you see “Israel and Iran are at it again,” understand the actual sequence: Israel hit Lebanon, Iran hit Israel, and the supposed leader of the free world found out about all of it the way you and I did.

“I call the shots” meets reality, and reality wins on points

Now watch the choreography. After Iran’s missiles, Trump gets Netanyahu on the phone and — according to Axios, citing a senior U.S. and a senior Israeli official — begs him not to hit back. Don’t retaliate. Give me a few more days. We’re close to something good.

And Netanyahu? He “pseudo-agreed.” That’s the official’s actual word. Pseudo-agreed. Do you know what that is? That’s the word you use for a guy who’s nodding at you while already loading the car. A U.S. official then assured everyone an Israeli strike isn’t “imminent,” while an Israeli official went to Hebrew media to promise Israel will absolutely respond — “even if it does not happen in the immediate term.”

Translation: We hear you, Donald. We’re just not listening.

This is the man who said “I call the shots” reduced to calling a foreign prime minister to ask — politely — if he’d mind terribly not starting World War III this particular week, while that prime minister tells his own press a different story before the call’s even cold. Last week, Trump admitted he cursed and yelled at Netanyahu over Beirut. This week, he didn’t even raise his voice. You don’t lower your voice with someone you control. You lower your voice with someone who stopped taking your calls seriously.

About that “deal.”

He’s “very close.” He’s “pretty adamant” they’re close. Stricter nuclear terms, he says. Fourth quarter, he says.

I can’t tell you this is the exact seventh time he’s promised an imminent Iran deal — I haven’t got a verified scoreboard in front of me, and I’m not going to invent a number to make a tweet hit harder. That’s what they do. But you’ve lived through this movie. You know the runtime. Trump’s been promising the Iran deal is right around the corner for months, and every time the corner turns into another corner, and somewhere behind it people are running into bomb shelters. The “imminent deal” isn’t a forecast. It’s a screensaver. It pops up whenever the screen would otherwise go dark on him.

And here’s the tell: a deal you “call the shots” on doesn’t require you to phone your ally and plead. A guy in charge gives orders. A guy who’s lost the room asks for a few more days.

The thing nobody with a brand wants to say out loud

There’s reporting — and I’ll flag it as reporting, not gospel — that the U.S. claims it had “no part” in the Beirut strike that kicked this whole thing off. Two U.S. officials told Channel 12 the White House never green-lit it. A Saudi report says Israel gave Washington a heads-up anyway. Pick whichever you find more flattering to American competence: either Israel told them, and Trump couldn’t stop it, or Israel didn’t tell them, and Trump didn’t know. There is no third option where the guy who “calls the shots” looks good.

That’s the whole story, friends. Not the missiles. The missiles are tragic, and they’re real, and people are sleeping in hospital parking garages tonight in Tel Aviv. But the political story — the one that explains how we keep ending up here — is that the most powerful man on earth keeps announcing he’s holding the leash, and the dog keeps walking him into traffic.

He doesn’t call the shots. He calls the press. There’s a difference, and the difference is measured in air-raid sirens and killing innocents to hide the Epstein files.

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