Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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XGirl's avatar
XGirl
6hEdited

The AMA does not recognise TDS as an illness. This is not a thing. It is a culture war the guy uses as a catch phrase to hurt people. To keep his kremlin base involved in the division of the people and Canada and Uk and Deustchland and France and anywhere on the planet to do putins bidding. A kremlin catch phrase. Every accusation = confession.

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SouthRockOcean's avatar
SouthRockOcean
6h

Cut Through the Clutter. Rape is Rape.

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