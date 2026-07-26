July 27, 2026

January 2017. Pouring rain. Jerry Seinfeld is driving a 1958 Porsche Speedster through Queens with Norm Macdonald riding shotgun, and they get onto Bill Cosby.

Norm mentions that Patton Oswalt had told him the worst part of the Cosby situation was the hypocrisy. The sweaters. America’s Dad. The lectures to younger Black comics about keeping their material clean, running the whole time alongside the other thing.

Smart observation. Sounds great at a dinner party. Norm said he disagreed.

“I thought it was the raping.”

Seinfeld detonates. Best laugh in the run of that show. And it’s a laugh with no floor under it, because Norm isn’t doing a bit — he goes on, flat as a parking lot, to point out that most rapists are in fact hypocrites, and you don’t run into many who openly cop to enjoying it and ask for credit for their honesty.

Here’s the part everybody misses.

Norm said that in January 2017. Cosby had not been convicted of anything.

The conviction came the next year. It got thrown out in 2021 on a due-process technicality. The Supreme Court declined to revive it. A civil jury later found Cosby liable for assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the seventies.

None of that had happened yet when Norm said it. He didn’t need a courtroom. He needed a working conscience and the stones to say the flat, ugly, obvious thing out loud while every other person in the room was busy admiring the shape of the irony.

That’s the whole lesson. It was never about Cosby.

Hypocrisy is the decoy. It is always, always the decoy.

So Let’s Be Clear About What TDS Actually Is

I’m Canadian. I’ve got no vote in this. I’ve got a neighbour, a border, an economy tied to yours, and a front-row seat.

And I don’t have Trump Derangement Syndrome which Trump explained in this AI video this month (yes, he put this out):

I have a standard. It’s a low one. It’s the lowest one there is. Ready?

I don’t like men who sexually or physically assault women and children.

I hate corruption.

I hate the marginalization of the less fortunate.

But I REALLY, REALLY hate it when men use their power to abuse, rape, hurt women and children. And I’ll never be able to get past THAT line. Ever.

That’s it. That’s the whole diagnosis. There’s no policy attached to it. No party. No position on tariffs, immigration, trans athletes, the deficit, or whether Canada should be the 51st state (it should not, and we can do that another day). It is one line, and it sits underneath politics, because if it doesn’t sit underneath politics then nothing does.

Just the death penalty.

Watch what the phrase “TDS” does when they say that out loud.

It doesn’t say you’re wrong. It doesn’t say your number’s off, your source is garbage, here’s the context you missed. It can’t say those things, because saying them means engaging with what you actually said.

It says: you’re sick. Not them. YOU.

That’s a category switch, and that switch is the entire product. A person who’s wrong has to be answered. A person who’s ill just has to be managed. Once your objection is a symptom, nobody ever has to look at the thing you’re objecting to. It doesn’t get refuted. It gets diagnosed and filed.

And it stretches to fit anything, which is how you know it isn’t describing a real condition:

Want the Epstein files released on the timeline Congress actually legislated, unredacted? Symptom.

Notice that the man who ran on releasing them turns up in them thousands of times, and that flight logs put him on Epstein’s plane repeatedly in the nineties — one flight where the only other passengers listed were Epstein and a twenty-year-old woman? Symptom.

Object to people held without due process? Symptom.

Simply feel relieved — plain civic relief — that E. Jean Carroll finally got paid this month after three years in escrow? Symptom. Congratulations, friend. You’re deranged.

There is no version of caring that this diagnosis doesn’t swallow. That’s not a flaw in the term. That’s the spec. A word that fits every possible objection isn’t a word about objections. It’s a word about objectors.

And this trick is old. Declaring your critics mentally unfit is one of the oldest tools in the authoritarian drawer — the Soviets built an entire psychiatric apparatus around it. Dissent got you a label and a bed. The American remix is funnier and gets posted from a phone, but it runs the identical function: it converts a citizen with a grievance into a patient with a condition. And patients don’t get a say in how they’re governed. They get treated.

The Women. This Part Is Finished.

Precision is the weapon here. I’m not giving anybody a cheap exit.

May 2023. A unanimous nine-person federal jury in Manhattan finds Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and for defaming her. $5 million.

The jury does not tick the box marked “rape.” Trump’s lawyers grabbed that instantly and have never let go — their filing argued the damages were excessive because the abuse “could have included groping,” which they described as a far cry from rape.

Judge Lewis Kaplan dismantled that in writing, and what he wrote is the most important document nobody has read.

New York’s penal code defines rape narrowly. It requires penile penetration. Forcible penetration with fingers gets classified as “sexual abuse” under that specific statute. That is a quirk of one state’s drafting. It is not a finding about what happened in that dressing room. Kaplan wrote that New York’s definition is far narrower than the meaning of the word in common modern usage, in dictionaries, and in a pile of other federal and state statutes — and that the jury’s verdict was an implicit determination that Trump digitally raped her.

Then Trump sued Carroll for defamation because she kept saying he raped her.

Kaplan tossed it. Stated reason: her assertion is substantially true.

Read that again. A federal judge examined the precise question is it defamatory to call this man a rapist and ruled no — because it’s true.

January 2024: a second jury hits him with $83.3 million for defaming her. June 2026: the Supreme Court declines to hear his appeal of the original verdict. July 9, 2026: $5,625,005.48 — the award plus three years of interest — lands with her lawyers.

He fought that wire transfer to the final available day. Asked the Supreme Court to reconsider a rejection.

Ask yourself why a man with his resources burns three years and untold legal fees fighting a five-million-dollar payment.

Because the money is the receipt. You can call a verdict a witch hunt. It’s a lot harder to explain the bank transfer.

The Children. This Part Is Being Buried In Front Of You.

Now here is where I’m going to be more careful than the people who scream loudest, because being right matters more than being loud, and this is where the piece either holds or collapses.

No court has found that Donald Trump assaulted a child. No charges have ever been brought. I’m not going to tell you otherwise, and anyone who does is handing his defenders a free win.

Here is what is documented. All of it from his own Justice Department’s file release.

The FBI interviewed a woman four separate times in 2019 who said Epstein trafficked her and introduced her to Trump when she was somewhere between 13 and 15 years old, and described a violent assault. She was Jane Doe 4 in a 2019 lawsuit against Epstein. She settled with his estate.

A DOJ source told the Miami Herald something worth sitting with: they would not have gone back to her four times if they thought she was lying.

The Post and Courier went and independently verified biographical details she’d given agents — family background, legal history, a third man she named. Those checked out.

Investigative reporter Roger Sollenberger broke the fact that the FBI interviews existed. The Daily Beast independently verified the underlying documents — a 21-page internal slideshow, an FD-302, DOJ emails, a case index.

Then the Justice Department pulled a document off its own website — the one indicating four interviews had taken place.

An NPR analysis found roughly three dozen pages still withheld, including material related to allegations that the President sexually abused a minor. Notes from the interviews. A law enforcement report.

The White House calls the allegations “completely baseless,” from a “sadly disturbed woman.” The DOJ says there are no missing pages and calls it a media-created myth.

Fine. Then release the pages.

That’s it. That’s the entire ask. That is the least deranged sentence a human being can construct. If it’s baseless, the 37 pages exonerate him, and releasing them is the single cheapest political win available to any administration in modern history.

They will not release them.

And I want to name the other thing, because it’s the part that should make your skin crawl regardless of your politics: there is a woman at the centre of this. Whatever you believe about her account, she went to the FBI. Four times. And her file is the one that went missing from a public website.

If you have a daughter, you already understand why that matters more than the ballroom, the crypto, the tariffs, and every other shiny object in the news cycle combined.

The Cosigners Don’t Have “No TDS.” They Have No Objection.

The tech billionaires at the inauguration. The CEO arriving with a gift for the desk. The promoters, the athletes, the reality-TV money guys lining up for the photo, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the Oval Office presser.

Standard read: they’re pragmatists. Protecting shareholders. Managing a regulatory environment. Keeping tariffs off. Being adults about it.

Great. Take it at face value. Here’s what it means: They don’t give a shit about the protection of women and children from rapists.

They ran the arithmetic and concluded that a federal finding of sexual abuse — upheld on appeal, described by the presiding judge as substantially amounting to rape, paid out in full three weeks ago — is a manageable cost of doing business. Not disqualifying. A line item.

They don’t lack Trump Derangement Syndrome.

They lack an objection.

Those are not the same condition, and we need to stop letting the first phrase hide the second. Every time we let the conversation slide to the hypocrisy — the gold bars, the jet, the ballroom, the Truth Social posts that move markets minutes before they move — we’re doing Patton Oswalt’s move. We’re being sophisticated about the sweater.

The news cycle is a hypocrisy machine. It runs on the gap between the stated and the actual, and this man produces more of that gap per hour than anyone alive. I’ve stopped believing the volume is incidental. You cannot hold a thought about a dressing room in 1996 or an FBI interview room in 2019 when there’s a fresh outrage every ninety minutes and every single one of them is legitimately outrageous.

Norm looked at the bottom of the pile. In the rain. In a Porsche. In 2017.

To The Person Who Voted For Him

Not the bots. Not the reply guys. You.

You’re not stupid, and I’m not opening by calling you low-IQ, because if the goal is to move you and the method is to insult you, then I don’t have a goal — I have a hobby. There’s been enough of that from every direction to last several lifetimes.

Here’s what I think actually happened.

You got handed three letters that let you stop holding two things at once. Because holding two things at once is genuinely, physically hard. It is hard to think this man delivered something I wanted and this man was found liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the same skull at the same time without one of them cracking.

TDS is the crack relief. It files the second thought under someone else’s illness so you never have to carry the weight of it yourself.

But you already know. Nobody reaches for a diagnosis when they’ve got an answer. You reach for it precisely because there isn’t one. The tell is that it gets deployed hardest on the facts that are hardest, and never on the ones that are actually arguable. Nobody’s ever called you deranged for liking a tax cut.

They call you deranged for mentioning the verdict.

So here’s the trade. Keep your politics. All of them. Border, taxes, trade, the whole rack. I’m a Canadian with opinions about what the last while has done to a friendship that took a century to build, and you don’t have to adopt one of them.

Just take this one thing back out of the file.

A jury found it. A judge affirmed it in writing. An appeals court left it standing. The Supreme Court declined to touch it. The money is paid. It is not a theory, not a smear, not a syndrome. It is the most litigated, most appealed, most conclusively settled fact of this entire era, and it is about a woman in a dressing room who was believed by nine strangers under oath.

And thirty-seven pages about a girl who was thirteen are still sitting in a drawer.

If you can hold both of those and feel nothing — the problem was never a derangement in the people who feel something.

Fine. Diagnose Me.

I’ll take it. With the translation attached.

If TDS means I believe a woman who was believed by a unanimous jury — I’ve got it.

If TDS means I want thirty-seven pages released so we can all find out — I’ve got it.

If TDS means I think due process isn’t a partisan preference and a court judgment for sexual abuse should cost a man something socially, not just $5,625,005.48 out of an escrow account — I’ve got it terminally and I intend to die of it.

Courage. Temperance. Justice. The ability to hold an uncomfortable fact in your head without flinching.

If those are symptoms, I want the disease, and I want the midterms to be an epidemic.

Norm’s gone. He’d have hated this essay — too long, too earnest, too obviously trying. He’d have found the eleven-word version that was funnier and worse for everybody.

But he handed us the tool. So use it.

When they come at you with the hypocrisy — the sweater, the ballroom, the gold bars, the whole shimmering distraction — you’re allowed to just say the flat thing.

It was the raping.

That was always the worst part. It’s just too bad it isn’t for everyone else.

Independent journalism doesn’t have a legal department covering it. It has you.

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