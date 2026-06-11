Let me start with a confession: I’m an organizational disaster.

Not “oops, where are my keys” disaster. I mean clinical. I lose my wallet twice a year like it’s a scheduled colonoscopy. I leave sunglasses in Ubers, keys on restaurant tables, and entire jackets at friends’ houses with such consistency that my friends have started a lost-and-found in my honour. I tell my partner it’s because my brain is too busy with Important Thoughts to bother with the minutiae of, you know, keeping track of the cards that let me participate in society.

That’s a lie. I just told you it’s a lie. My brain is not busy. My brain, as you’ll see, can be entertained by a moving dot on a map for 25 straight minutes.

Maybe it’s the ADHD. Maybe I’m just like this. Either way, it comes at a cost, and the cost is the specific full-body dread that hits when you realize every piece of ID, every bank card, and every credit card you own has vanished into the void. Your pulse goes up. Your soul leaves your body. You begin mentally rehearsing the seventh circle of hell, also known as calling the bank.

So about two months ago, I did something proactive. Write that down, because it won’t happen again.

I bought 10 AirTags and attached them to everything I own that has ever betrayed me. Keys. Wallet. Probably a dog. And folks—this is where my day became a low-budget, deeply nerdy episode of Cops that ended in a random act of kindness that I didn’t deserve.

The Setup

Here’s the timeline. I went to the Jays–Phillies tilt. Had a great time. Hurriedly grabbed a cab afterward, went home, and—classic me—left my wallet in the back seat. Did I notice? Absolutely not. I noticed the next day, while getting ready to head back to the stadium for the series finale.

Heart. Sank.

But this time was different. This time I had technology. I opened Find My, and there it was: my wallet, chilling at a house about 14 kilometres away. A stranger’s home.

So I had a decision to make. Track down my wallet—the literal container of my entire identity—or make it to the game in time for pregame pints with Steve Schmidt (ball games with Schmidt are my therapy).

Folks, I chose the pints.

I’m not proud of it. But the wallet was technically found. It was on a map. It had a location. That’s basically the same as having it, right? (It is not. But I’m a simple man, and I’d told myself a beautiful story.)

The Chase

On the Uber ride to the Rogers Centre, I opened Find My one more time. And that’s when it happened.

The AirTag was moving.

I was hooked. Instantly. The entire ride became live coverage of a man I’d never met running errands across my city:

“Ohh, look at him on the Gardiner Expressway!”

“OH. Now he’s on Lakeshore!”

“Now he’s getting gas on Spadina!”

I refreshed that app like it owed me money. I had no plan. I had no purpose. I was just a guy watching a dot, narrating a stranger’s Tuesday like it was the third period of a playoff game. On top of being irresponsible AND having ADHD, I am, it turns out, extremely easy to entertain. LOL.

The Twist

Here’s where it gets good (and grateful).

While I was at the game, having told my partner nothing about the missing wallet, the credit cards, or my new career in surveillance, she calls me.

Turns out the cab driver had left a note on our door earlier that day. With a phone number.

So my partner calls me, reads me the number, and in real time deduces that A) I lost my wallet, B) it has our credit cards in it, and C) I didn’t tell her. All three. In one phone call. LOL. (I’d like to state for the record that “I had it handled” and “I was watching a dot move down Lakeshore” are not the same thing, but try explaining that to a reasonable person).

I called the number. The driver picked up, lovely as can be, and said he’d be happy to return my wallet—and that he was waiting outside the stadium for me after leaving his number on my mailbox.

The man drove my wallet to the ballpark. 40 minutes away. No promise of anything - just because he wanted to help the idiot who left his wallet in his cab.

The Angel of Spadina Street

I met him in the parking lot across the street. I thanked him. Then I thanked him again. Then I think I thanked him a third time because I’m Canadian and that’s the law.

This man—this Uber/cab-driving angel—then offered to drive me home. No ask. No agenda. Just a good human doing a good thing.

When we got to my place, I tried to hand him $200. He refused. Flat out. I refused his refusal. He thanked me. I thanked him harder. We stood there in a thank-off until one of us had to break, and eventually the money found its way to him because I would not take no for an answer.

And here’s the part I actually need you to hear, underneath all the jokes about my crumbling executive function:

There are genuinely good people in this world.

A stranger had my entire life in his glovebox. Cards, ID, everything. He could’ve done anything. Instead, he tracked down my address, left a note, drove the wallet to a baseball stadium, returned it without a scratch, and tried to refuse a reward.

I make a living being loud and cynical. But I’m telling you—there’s still so much goodwill out there. Real, unglamorous, no-reason-to-bother kindness. It’s the most important part of this whole ridiculous story, and it’s the part I’ll remember long after I’ve lost this wallet again. Which, statistically, will be in about six months.

Anyway. I bought 10 AirTags. Best money I ever spent. Not because they find my stuff— but because I was reminded of how much good there is in the world, through watching a moving airtag for four hours last night.

Thank you, “Danny,” the cab driver. And thank you, Apple. I might just start leaving shit in cabs for fun from now on, or at least, that will be my new excuse.

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