Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mary Boudreau
6h

Thank you for sharing this story of genuine kindness. It does exist.

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Winterish for Ukraine
6h

No words exist for how much I love this post. People should come to Substack to read how you rescue us (from our despair) but stay for a post like this, too. Glad you got your wallet back. Sincerely, an inattentive ADHD subscriber.

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