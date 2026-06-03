Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
5h

Has anyone seen the orange blob in person in the last 6-7 days 🤔 all the pre-recorded interviews….interesting

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Marc's avatar
Marc
5h

Dean, tRUMP is and always has been a CON! Yet, MAGA and Republicans thinks he’s some kind of hero! How can anyone with some intelligence understand any of this nonsense!

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