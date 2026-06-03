That’s a direct quote. Donald Trump, to CNBC, this week, when asked about Iran walking away from peace talks: “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

He said the U.S. would just “go silent.” Keep the blockade. “Blockade is a piece of steel,” he offered, like a man describing a hobby.

Hours later — at dawn on Wednesday, June 3 — Iran put drones and ballistic missiles into Kuwait International Airport. Terminal 1, where actual human beings check in for actual flights, took “severe material damage.” A person is dead. Dozens more are hurt. And the Commander-in-Chief who marched America into this war four months ago couldn’t care less.

Let me give you the full accounting of what got hit, because the man responsible won’t.

What Iran bombed yesterday and overnight

This was not one strike. This was a coordinated barrage across the Gulf, and Kuwait caught the worst of it.

Kuwait International Airport. Kuwait’s army says Iran fired 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones in a dawn assault. Multiple drones slammed into Terminal 1 in what the Kuwaiti military called a “heinous Iranian aggression.” Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry confirmed one person killed and others wounded, with damage to “vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.” The Health Ministry put the injured at 63 — airport staff and passengers — with a horrifying list of wounds: fractures, head injuries, cerebral hemorrhages, amputations, blast trauma, smoke inhalation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended all operations and diverted flights. Kuwait’s primary civilian airport is, functionally, closed.

This wasn’t a one-off. That airport has been hit repeatedly since the war began — radar systems and fuel tanks in late March, the Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company’s tanks torched in April. Iran has been methodically degrading Kuwait as a coalition logistics hub for months, and yesterday, they went straight for the passenger terminal.

Bahrain. Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones at Bahrain, too — home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. Bahraini and U.S. air defences say they intercepted three missiles and several drones. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard explicitly claimed it targeted the 5th Fleet headquarters.

Civilian shipping in the Gulf was also targeted in the same wave.

The U.S. response. Central Command says it defeated multiple incoming missiles and drones, then ran “self-defence” strikes on an Iranian military ground-control station on Qeshm Island — Iran’s main oil hub. So yes: the “ceasefire” the White House keeps bragging about now features America bombing Iran’s oil infrastructure while Iran bombs civilian airports. That’s the “peace.”

And remember why this is so raw: this is the same Kuwait where, on March 1, six U.S. service members were killed and more than 20 wounded when an Iranian drone punched through air defences and hit their makeshift command post at Port Shuaiba. Survivors told CBS their unit “was unprepared to provide any defence for itself.” Hegseth called it a “fortified” center; the troops there called it a lie. Fourteen House veterans have demanded an investigation. That scandal is still open — and Iran just proved the airspace is no safer.

Why is this happening? Because the “ceasefire” is a fiction.

Here’s the chain of events the administration is hoping you won’t assemble:

The 2025 ceasefire held until February 28, 2026, when Trump launched “major combat operations” — fresh joint U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed in the opening blow. Tehran retaliated by lighting up every Gulf state hosting U.S. forces.

A two-week ceasefire was announced. Talks in Pakistan in April failed. Trump then declared an “open-ended” ceasefire extension plus a naval blockade until negotiations end “one way or the other.”

This week it fell apart. Iran suspended communications, blaming Israel’s escalation in Lebanon. Trump’s response was a master class in not caring:

He told CNBC the Iran pause didn’t bother him: “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.”

He said the U.S. would “go silent” and keep the blockade — “Blockade is a piece of steel.”

Then, in a same-day about-face, he posted that talks were actually “continuing” at a “rapid pace.” Iran never confirmed that. There’s no evidence it’s true.

This is a man who, on May 19, announced a peace deal had been “largely negotiated” with details coming “shortly.” None came. Instead came more strikes. As one columnist put it: we have a ceasefire in which the fire hasn’t ceased, and a peace deal with neither peace nor a deal.

He can’t keep a position for a single news cycle. He’s said the uranium handover is non-negotiable, then called it a “public relations” issue. He’s said the U.S. destroyed Iran’s military, then said “we’ve actually left their military alone.” Pick a lane. Six families and a dead airport worker are downstream of his inability to.

This is the only thing Trump has ever truly been good at: walking away

You know the pattern. You’ve watched it for forty years.

The casinos: Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza, Trump Castle, the Plaza Hotel, Trump Entertainment Resorts — bankruptcy after bankruptcy, lenders and contractors eating the loss while he strutted off claiming he’d worked the system like a genius. Trump University: $25 million to settle fraud claims, admitting nothing. Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, the airline, the mortgage company — launched loud, abandoned, blamed on others, next.

Get in swinging. Slap his name on it. Get bored. Take zero responsibility. Leave somebody else holding the wreckage.

He has run this exact play his entire life. The only difference now is that the wreckage isn’t a bankrupt casino in Atlantic City. It’s a war across the most important waterway on the planet, six dead American kids in Kuwait, a bombed-out civilian airport, and a fuel supply that’s strangling your household budget. And here’s the thing about a war: you cannot file Chapter 11 on the Strait of Hormuz. There is no court that discharges this debt. “I couldn’t care less” is not a foreign policy. It’s an exit strategy for a man who has always had one.

And now the bill arrives at your kitchen table

This is where the Gulf stops being far away and starts being your grocery receipt.

The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed. Before the war it carried about 20 million barrels of oil a day — roughly 20% of the world’s supply. Iran’s leadership has vowed to keep it shut and reaffirmed the blockade this week. The backup route, Bab el-Mandeb, is itself under Houthi threat. Even after rerouting through Bab el-Mandeb, Fujairah, and emergency reserve releases, the world is still short about 13 million barrels a day with no real replacement.

What does that do to you?

Gasoline blew past $4.00/gallon for the first time since 2022, hitting a $4.50 national average by mid-May — higher on the West Coast.

Diesel — the fuel under every truck, train, and shipment of food on every shelf you shop — is up roughly 47–58%, sitting around $5.50/gallon and topping $5 across multiple regions. The fuel that moves the entire economy and it’s disappearing from gas stations due to shortages as of this week.

Brent crude broke $100, then $111. Serious analysts at Bloomberg and Macquarie are openly modeling $170–$200 a barrel and $7 gasoline if this drags into summer.

The administration has already drained about 58 million barrels (14%) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve trying to plug the gap. The IEA coordinated a 400-million-barrel emergency release. It isn’t enough.

And here’s the kick in the teeth for the “drill, baby, drill” crowd: U.S. production doesn’t save you. Middle Eastern crude yields more diesel and jet fuel per barrel, and the region supplied about 20% of seaborne jet fuel before the war. Jet fuel is up over 100% year-over-year. The average American household is already eating roughly $447 more in energy costs over three months — about $60 billion nationally — with Moody’s warning of nearly $2,000 per household if this runs into 2027. The personal savings rate just dropped to 2.6%, near financial-crisis lows. Credit card debt is back near record highs.

JD Vance went on TV and called it a “rough road” that’s “temporary” and will “fade after the war.” But the war has no off-ramp — because the President can’t hold a position for an afternoon, and “temporary” doesn’t put diesel in a delivery truck or food on a shelf.

The bottom line

Yesterday Iran fired 30 missiles and drones into Kuwait, killed a civilian, wrecked an international airport, and hit Bahrain and Gulf shipping for good measure. The American President’s contribution was bombing an Iranian oil hub, contradicting himself about whether peace talks even exist, and telling a TV network he “couldn’t care less.”

He started a war he can’t control, mislabeled the chaos as peace, lost six Americans in a trailer his own people left undefended and then lied about it, and is now bored with the parts that require effort. The Strait is closed, diesel is $5.50, an airport is burning, and the man who lit the match is checked out.

He’s doing what he’s always done — get in loud, get bored, blame everyone else, walk away. Only this time, the wreckage is a war, and the bill is denominated in dead soldiers, a dead airport worker, and $200 oil.

A burning terminal. A blocked strait. A President who couldn’t care less.

That’s not a ceasefire. That’s a man walking away from the biggest failure of his life — and handing you the receipt, then telling you, “It will all work out, haters.”

Sweet foreign policy there, Donnie. Big if true.

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Sources: ABC News, CNN, Reuters, The National, Egypt Today, Onmanorama, Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, CNBC, BBC, the U.S. EIA, the Bipartisan Policy Center, and MSNBC/MS NOW. Casualty and price figures are current as of June 3, 2026 and will move as the war does.