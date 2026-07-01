Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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CJ Bair's avatar
CJ Bair
3h

Happy Birthday, Canada🎶💕

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
3hEdited

Thank you for this Dean.! Completely agree, I have never been more appreciative of our country. Now and for how we have been able to grow up and flourish. And that has been in good measure due to the US. My guess is I am one of most Canadians who miss those “old days” ie up to 11-12 yrs ago if we really care to look, and have fear for the future. But embrace the present and onward ho with that deep appreciation. Let’s continue to be a country of decency. Happy Birthday Canada 🇨🇦

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