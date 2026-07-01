July 1, 2026

One hundred and fifty-nine years ago today, a handful of colonies with cold feet and big ideas signed themselves into existence. July 1, 1867. The British North America Act took effect, the Dominion of Canada was born, and nobody fired a shot to make it happen. Let that sit for a second. We were founded by paperwork and stubborn optimism. No revolution. No civil war baked into the origin story. Just a bunch of people who looked at the map and decided they’d rather build something together than apart.

A century and a half later, that’s still who we are (on steroids). And I have never been prouder to say it.

I’m in love with this country. I Love Canada.

Happy Birthday, Canada. You beautiful, maddening, decent country.

I want to be honest with you the way I’m always honest with you: Canada isn’t perfect. We’ve got a housing crisis that’s eating a generation alive. We’ve got a healthcare system running on fumes and goodwill. We’ve got a history with Indigenous peoples that we are still — slowly, imperfectly, and not fast enough — trying to reckon with. Anybody who tells you this country is flawless is selling you something.

But close? We’re close. And on a continent where the country next door is currently setting itself on fire to see how the flames look on camera, “close to perfect” is starting to feel like a miracle.

Let’s talk about the neighbours.

I love Americans. I need you to hear that before I say the next part. Three hundred and forty million of them, and the overwhelming majority are exactly the kind of people you’d want at your barbecue — generous, funny, hardworking, decent to the bone. This isn’t about them.

This is about the man they’re currently shackled to.

Two days ago — June 29, 2026 — the Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear Donald Trump’s appeal. What that means, in plain English: a jury’s finding that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll now stands as settled law. There is no more appeal. There is no more “allegedly.” The highest court in the land looked at it, shrugged, and let the verdict stand. The sitting President of the United States is an adjudicated sexual abuser, and that is not an opinion — it’s the final word of the American justice system.

The rapist in the Oval Office has commandeered US pride, 250 years of sacrifice, while stealing billions from Taxpayers and grifting billions more from everyday Americans while actively destroying the American dream.

And on July 4th, 340 million people will be asked to celebrate a nation while that man stands at the podium, draping himself in a flag he treats as a personal accessory. Not the flag of an idea. The flag of an ego.

That’s the difference I can’t stop thinking about this week.

Carney puts Canada first. Trump puts Trump first.

Watch what Mark Carney actually does and it tells you everything. When Washington came at us — tariffs, threats, the genuinely unhinged “51st state” talk — Carney didn’t flinch and he didn’t grovel. He put Canadian interests on the table and dared anyone to move them. “Elbows up” stopped being a hockey phrase and became a national posture.

That’s the whole contrast in one image. Carney defends a country. Trump defends a man. One leader asks “what does Canada need?” The other asks “what makes me look strongest on television tonight?”

For the past month, America hasn’t been governed. It’s been performed. And there’s a difference between a president and a lead actor who thinks the country is his green screen.

Now let’s talk about the stuff that actually matters. The receipts.

Flags and speeches are easy. Here’s where the two countries genuinely diverge, and here’s why I sleep better on this side of the line.

Life expectancy. Canadians live meaningfully longer than Americans — the gap sits at roughly four years and has been widening, not closing. Four years. That’s not an abstraction. That’s grandparents at graduations. That’s the difference a system makes when it decides your life is worth keeping.

Healthcare. I have never once been handed a bill for being sick. Not when it mattered, not when it was scary, not ever. No Canadian has ever gone bankrupt because their kid got cancer. In America, medical debt is a leading cause of personal bankruptcy. Sit with the moral weight of that. One country decided illness shouldn’t be a financial death sentence. The other decided it’s a business model.

The Charter. Our Charter of Rights and Freedoms isn’t a museum piece. It’s a living, load-bearing wall in the house we all live in. Freedom of religion. Freedom of expression. Freedom to be who you are, love who you love, worship how you choose — or not at all. Due process that means something. These aren’t privileges the government hands out on good behaviour. They’re ours, and no prime minister — not Carney, not anyone — gets to take a Sharpie to them.

Meanwhile, watch what’s happening below the border to due process, to the rule of law, to the basic idea that power should have limits. Watch how they treat the vulnerable, the migrant, the dissenter. I’ll let you draw the line between where they are and where that road leads. I don’t have to name the worst version out loud. You’ve read the same headlines I have.

This is what being a good neighbour means.

Here’s the thing nobody says enough: you can love a country and mourn for it at the same time.

On July 4th, I’m going to mourn a little. Not for Trump’s America — for the other America. The real one. The one that gave us jazz and the moon landing and the words “all men are created equal” even when it took two centuries to start meaning them. That America is still in there, held hostage, waiting for its country back. I believe it comes back. I have to.

But being a good neighbour doesn’t mean staying quiet while the house next door burns. It means being the porch light that stays on. It means being the proof — right here, one border away — that a free, safe, decent democracy is still possible. That you can put a country’s values ahead of one man’s vanity. That you can be strong without being cruel.

That’s Canada’s job right now. To exist, loudly and unapologetically, as the thing they’re being told is impossible.

So here’s my love letter, Canada.

Thank you for being the country that runs toward the ambulance instead of billing it. Thank you for a Charter that treats my humanity as a starting assumption instead of a negotiation. Thank you for leaders who, whatever their flaws, at least know the job is about us and not about them. Thank you for two official languages, for a hundred unofficial ones, for a mosaic that never asked anyone to melt away who they are.

Thank you for being close to perfect in a world that’s forgotten what perfect was even supposed to look like.

I’ve never been more aware of what democracy actually costs, or how fast it can be stolen by a man who mistakes a nation for a mirror. And I’ve never been more grateful that I get to raise my glass tonight in a country that still knows the difference.

You’re 159 today, Canada. You don’t look a day over indispensable.

Happy birthday. I stand on guard for thee. I always will.

— Dean

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