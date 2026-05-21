Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary-Lou Rouviere's avatar
Mary-Lou Rouviere
1h

This made me cry. It makes me more hopeful that there are enough Americans unhappy with this madness to undo everything the orange idiot has done

Reply
Share
5 replies
Phil Barish's avatar
Phil Barish
1h

No question that America really does stand with Canada and its great people. We and the world are just in a temporary ‘question mark’ as we fight to regain our sense of being human. Sports are very much human - just as RESPECT is.

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture