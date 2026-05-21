May 21, 2026

I went to New York for the Epstein Filibuster installation and meetings - but I LOVE to take the temperature when I’m in the US.

What I came home with was something closer to faith.

Forty-eight hours. Dozens of Americans — New Yorkers, tourists, cops, concession workers, and yes, Yankee fans, the most aggressively tribal sports demographic the continent has ever produced. I went down with Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the The Save America Movement, the man who’s taught me the difference between MAGAmerica and Better America, and who talks about this moment as “America in Mourning.” I went looking for evidence one way or the other. I found it Wednesday night, in the rain, at Yankee Stadium.

The Jays beat the Yankees 2–1. But that’s not the story. The story is the two hours before the first pitch.

The Rain Delay

A two-hour rain delay is a strange kind of social experiment. It strips a baseball game down to its actual ingredients: a few thousand people who have nowhere to be, no game to watch, and nothing to do but talk to the strangers next to them. Normally, you’d never speak. The game gives you permission not to. Take the game away, and you’re just people under a concourse roof, waiting.

So we talked.

Gary and Mike, two cops from East Rutherford. Sal and Jimmy, fourth-generation New Yorkers, Yankee fans the way other people are Catholic — not a choice, an inheritance. A gloriously drunk guy in a Malik Nabers jersey and his enormous, good-natured friend who spent four full innings, once the game finally started, leaning over the rail trying to convince George Springer that he’d personally “run to Canada” after the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. (Springer, to his credit, never broke. The man has heard worse.)

And Lesbia at the concession stand, who checked my Canadian ID, lit up and told me how much she loved my country.

Here’s what I noticed. Every single one of them, the second they clocked the accent or the passport, said the same thing.

Sorry.

The Sorrys

I have never in my life been apologized to so many times by so many people for something none of them did.

And these weren’t the polite, reflexive sorrys we Canadians hand out like Timbits. These were nuclear sorrys. Sorrys with their fists clenched. Americans — Yankee fans, cops, working people — apologizing for the tariffs, for the “51st state” talk, for the annexation jokes that stopped being jokes, for a President treating their oldest friend like a mark in a real estate deal.

And the thing I want you to understand, the thing that reframed the entire trip for me, is that they weren’t just embarrassed. They were angry.

Embarrassment is about how you look. Anger is about something being taken from you. These people weren’t worried about their image. They were watching one man vandalize a relationship they consider part of who they are — and they were furious about it, the specific fury you feel when someone insults your family.

Because that’s what it is to them. Not a trade partner. Family.

A 200-Year Love Affair Is Not a Figure of Speech

I want to be precise here, because hope built on sentiment collapses, and hope built on history holds.

The friendship between our two countries is not a vibe. It is, by world-historical standards, a genuine miracle, and it is old.

The border itself was drawn at the Treaty of Paris in 1783. The last time American soldiers invaded Canada — or the other way around — was the War of 1812. Sit with that. Over two centuries without a shot fired across the line. Nearly 9,000 kilometres, from the Yukon to New Brunswick, Alaska to Maine, and somewhere past the 1830s the whole continent just quietly agreed it wasn’t a thing worth fighting over anymore. There is no other border on Earth like it. Russia and Kazakhstan come second, and it isn’t close.

Winston Churchill called it “that long frontier from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans, guarded only by neighbourly respect and honourable obligations.” Ronald Reagan — a Republican, for anyone keeping score — liked the line so much he read it into a radio address to the American people in 1985. An example to every country, Reagan said, and a pattern for the future of the world.

That is not ancient history. That is a living American tradition: the belief that the quiet, unguarded line to the north is something to be proud of. Forty years ago a Republican president told America that on the radio. The people I met in the rain on Wednesday still believe it. The discontinuity isn’t between our peoples. The discontinuity is one man, and one movement, against two hundred years of the actual record.

There’s a monument on the border at Blaine, Washington — the Peace Arch, dedicated in 1921. It’s carved with two phrases: Children of a common mother. And Brethren dwelling together in unity. It has stood there, unironically, for over a century, because for over a century it has been true.

The Anthems

Eventually, the rain stopped. The tarp came off. And they played “O Canada.”

I stood. Hand on my chest. And Yankee Stadium — Yankee Stadium, the cathedral of American sporting arrogance — sang it with me. Loudly. Not mockingly. Reverentially. Like a congregation. Like people singing a hymn at the funeral of someone they loved.

Then “The Star-Spangled Banner” started, and I left my hand exactly where it was. Over my heart. For the whole thing.

I want to be honest about why, because it surprised me. I didn’t keep my hand up out of politeness. I kept it there because in that moment, I was mourning with them. Mourning for the hundreds of millions of decent Americans watching a country they love be twisted into something they don’t recognize. You don’t take your hand off your heart when your friend is grieving. You stand next to them, and you grieve too.

Two anthems. One crowd. A Canadian and a stadium full of New Yorkers, and for about six minutes, there was not one inch of daylight between us.

What I Came Home With

So here’s my conclusion, and I’d stake the whole trip on it.

There is not one goddamned thing that man can say, do, or lie about that will get between the Canadian and American people. Not the tariffs. Not the threats. Not the annexation talk. He can poison the politics. He cannot touch the relationship because it doesn’t live in Washington. It never did. It lives in Gary, Mike, Sal, and Jimmy. It lives in Lesbia at the concession stand. It lives in fifty thousand people who knew the words to a foreign anthem and chose to sing them with their whole chest.

Politics is weather. This is the climate. And you don’t mistake a bad storm — even a frightening one, even one that does real damage — for the end of the climate that’s held for two hundred years.

I went to New York, braced for the worst. I came back with the most important thing there is, the only thing that actually gets you through a moment like this one: proof that we still see each other. That across the longest undefended border on Earth, the people on both sides of it still, stubbornly, unkillably, love each other.

Consider this our stress test. Consider it passed.

The man in the Nabers jersey never did convince George Springer to confess. The Jays won anyway. And somewhere in a two-hour rain delay at Yankee Stadium, I found my hope — and I’d like, very much, to give some of it to you.

Hold onto that. It’s the most important thing to remember.

— Dean

Share