Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lisa Nystrom's avatar
Lisa Nystrom
7h

I find the use of the F Bomb totally appropriate for this jaw dropping reality check. Funny how they keep projecting their crimes onto innocent people and even more innocent children. Worst of the worst indeed🤬 fucking assholes…

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
7h

All who vote for the GOP are complicit.

Every GOP Congress person is complicit.

If the US voting population ever gets its act together to purge this administration and its collaborators, the subsequent administration needs to bring justice for all who suffered at the hands of this monstrous regime.

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