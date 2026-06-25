There is a photograph circulating that the Department of Homeland Security would very much prefer you never see.

It shows the inner thigh of a 15-year-old girl. The flesh is mottled, raw, peeled back in patches that any first-year resident would recognize as something far worse than the “painless” second-degree burn the contractor’s intake form claimed. The injury (related to her abduction by ICE officials) was severe enough that, once she finally reached someone who actually wanted to help her, she required skin grafts at a specialist burn unit.

She was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection in the Tucson Sector in September 2023. A contractor — Loyal Source Government Services — looked at her, scribbled down “painless,” handed her a tube of antibiotic cream, and sent her on. When she was eventually transferred to refugee resettlement, the medical form that followed her through the system reportedly indicated no issues had been identified.

That is not a clerical error. That is a child being processed like cargo with a defect to be ignored.

When CBP whistleblowers tried to flag the misdiagnosis to senior medical leadership — to a man, ironically, who had himself trained at a Dallas burn unit — they say he pushed back. Downplayed it. Made the inconvenient injury go away on paper.

His name is Dr. Alexander Eastman. And the Trump administration is paying him $323,933 a year to do this job.

The doctor who keeps failing upward

If the name rings a bell, it should.

Eastman was the same senior CBP medical official whose own internal investigation found he drank beer in a bar while armed with his service weapon, in violation of agency policy and Arizona state law. The same official whom whistleblowers accused of trying to procure fentanyl lollipops through his government role — supposedly, his lawyer says, “in case a CBP operator might be injured.” The same official whom a Dallas Morning News investigation found had a decade-long pattern of alleged inappropriate behavior toward women spanning three different employers.

He was quietly removed as CBP’s acting chief medical officer in December 2024 after the whistleblower disclosures landed. He then spent roughly ten months sitting at home on full pay. And then, last October, DHS quietly slipped him back into his old post at the Office of Health Security — the office that touches every piece of medical policy for migrants in federal custody.

His salary makes him reportedly the only DHS employee in history to clear $300,000. He out-earns the Homeland Security Secretary by about $78,000. He sits in the top 1% of federal workers in compensation.

For this, the American taxpayer gets a man who, whistleblowers say, looked at a photo of a teenager whose leg was melting off and decided it wasn’t his problem.

And he is not the problem. He is a symptom.

Here is what the Trump administration’s deportation machine has actually done since Inauguration Day 2025.

The dead. As of late June 2026, Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights jointly documented at least 52 deaths in ICE custody during the first 500 days of President Trump’s second term. That is more than a death every ten days, for a year and a half straight, in a system whose entire premise is civil — not criminal — detention. 2025 alone became the deadliest year for ICE detention since 2004, with the toll nearly tripling from 11 deaths in 2024. December 2025 was the single deadliest month on record. The 2026 calendar year is on pace to be worse.

The rate. This is the number DHS keeps trying to hide behind. The agency insists “death rates per detainee” have held steady. They have not. An ABC News analysis using the standard mortality methodology found that the death rate climbed from roughly one death per 100,000 admissions in 2022 to about seven per 100,000 in 2025 — and to eleven per 100,000 in just the first ten weeks of 2026. Human Rights Watch’s separate analysis found the rate of deaths in ICE custody rose 140% as the detained population grew 77%. More people are dying, faster, than detention growth alone can explain.

The cover-ups. In January 2026, at the Camp East Montana facility in El Paso, ICE reported the death of 55-year-old Cuban immigrant Geraldo Lunas Campos as a “medical emergency.” The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled it a homicide due to the actions of enforcement officers, while ICE reported it as a suicide. The autopsy cited “asphyxia due to neck and torso compression,” and attorneys for the family filed an emergency petition to stop the deportation of witnesses who alleged guards choked him.

The medical neglect. Senator Jon Ossoff’s office, conducting one of the only sustained congressional oversight investigations of this system, has documented 1,037 credible reports of human rights abuses against detainees between January 20, 2025, and January 12, 2026, including 206 credible reports of medical neglect that in some cases led to life-threatening complications. Emmanuel Damas, a Haitian man with a pending Temporary Protected Status application, died of septic shock in March after allegedly being given only ibuprofen for what turned out to be a fatal dental abscess he had complained about for two weeks.

The children. This is where it stops being abstract. In Biden’s final year, ICE held an average of 24 children per day. Under Trump, that figure jumped tenfold to a daily average of 226, peaking at more than 550 in January 2026 — over 6,200 children detained in total. The Marshall Project found that at least 500 of those were babies and toddlers aged three or younger, with 25 such children held on an average day. Parents have reported their toddlers regressing — going silent, hitting themselves in the face, losing speech they had already acquired.

The volume. The detained population grew 77 percent in the first year, from roughly 40,000 to over 71,000. And as detention swelled, oversight shrank. The administration effectively closed the CIS Ombudsman, DHS Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and Immigration Detention Ombudsman offices in March 2025 — the three internal watchdogs whose entire job was to catch exactly this kind of abuse. They have only been partially restored under court order, and their actual investigative capacity remains unclear.

The funding. Congress just poured another $45 billion into this system through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Forty-five billion dollars, into a system that cannot keep a 15-year-old’s burn wound from going septic.

What it all adds up to

Step back from any single death and you see the architecture.

You see a regime that ran on the slogan “the worst of the worst” and is, in practice, detaining toddlers, denying ultrasounds to women with cancer histories, ignoring abscesses until they kill, and shooting unarmed people in the field. You see oversight offices gutted, death reports delayed past their legal deadlines, medical examiners’ findings contradicted by ICE press releases, and a Mexican government now threatening international legal action over the deaths of its citizens.

And at the top of the medical food chain, you see a man on $324,000 a year who allegedly couldn’t be bothered to take a burned child seriously — and got a paid vacation and a promotion for his trouble.

The 15-year-old girl will carry the scars on her thigh for the rest of her life. So, in a different way, will the country that did this to her.

The least we can do is refuse to look away from the photograph. While we’re all raging about reflecting pools and fuckng ferris wheels on the White House Lawn, The Trump Regime is still torturing THOUSANDS. Women, children, seniors, legal, documented, Americans - it doesn’t matter to Trump. As long as he can change the channel, the cruelty will never end. That’s the ENTIRE point.

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If you’re a current or former DHS, CBP, or ICE employee with information about medical care in federal immigration custody, the Government Accountability Project provides legal protection for whistleblowers. The original reporting referenced here is from PunchUp (Tom Latchem), POGO, the Dallas Morning News, the Marshall Project, Human Rights Watch, KFF, ABC News, the American Immigration Council, and Senator Jon Ossoff’s oversight office.