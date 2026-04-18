Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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jane
Apr 18

But the best part of all this is that the maga caucus looks on with admiration at what they have enabled - except for Speaker mike who will not be aware of any of what has happened.

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
Apr 18

Dean, I called my cousin in Canada the other day just to make sure I was still sane. He reassured me that I’m not the one who is nuts. Thank you for doing the same.

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