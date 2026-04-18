April 18, 2026

The film Idiocracy gave us a future in which a porn star is Secretary of State and the most-watched TV show is called Ow! My Balls!

Mike Judge has spent the last decade insisting it was meant as satire, not a documentary. The events of a single week in April 2026 suggest he should give up. The documentary has been filed. We are living inside it.

Let’s take a tour.

The FBI Director Who Can’t Be Woken Up

The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick published a profile this week of FBI Director Kash Patel that read less like journalism and more like a hostage note from inside the bureau. According to her reporting — sourced to more than two dozen current and former officials — Patel is a paranoid, frequently intoxicated wreck whose colleagues now actively worry about what happens if a real crisis hits while he’s the one holding the phone.

The set pieces are remarkable. On April 10, an IT glitch locked Patel out of an FBI computer system. Rather than calling tech support, he reportedly concluded he had been fired and “freaked out,” frantically calling aides and allies to announce his own ouster. The White House began fielding calls from Congress asking who was actually running the bureau. Some agents, according to the report, expressed relief at the rumor.

That’s the comic version. The darker version: members of his security detail have, on multiple occasions in the past year, had difficulty waking him because he was too intoxicated to respond. One viral summary of the reporting put it bluntly — his protection team has had to consider breaching equipment to get into his rooms. The FBI Director. The person who would, in theory, be coordinating the federal response to a terror attack.

Patel is threatening to sue. His lawyer has compared the reporting to MSNBC’s earlier 2025 claims about his drinking, which are already in litigation. Fitzpatrick says she stands by every word.

If you were a foreign intelligence service trying to design a counterintelligence vulnerability, you could not improve on this.

The Secretary of War Quoting Samuel L. Jackson

While Patel was barricading himself behind locked doors, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was at the Pentagon doing a prayer service. He stood up, told the assembled faithful that he was about to read a sacred verse from the combat search-and-rescue community, called it “CSAR 25:17,” and explained it was “meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17.”

He then read, with full ceremonial gravity, a lightly modified version of Jules Winnfield’s monologue from Pulp Fiction.

You know the one. The path of the righteous man, beset on all sides, the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. The thing Samuel L. Jackson recites just before he shoots a guy in the chest. Hegseth’s version swapped “righteous man” for “downed aviator” and “my name is the Lord” for “my call sign is Sandy 1,” but the rest was Quentin Tarantino, almost word for word.

The Pentagon spokesman issued a statement insisting that anyone pointing out that the Secretary of War had just delivered a Tarantino monologue at a worship service was “peddling fake news and ignorant of reality.” This is, technically, the official position of the United States Department of Defense.

The actual Ezekiel 25:17, for reference, is one sentence long. Tarantino made up the rest in 1994. Hegseth — a man who built his pre-Pentagon career as a self-styled Christian warrior-intellectual — apparently could not tell the difference between scripture and a screenplay he probably watched on cable in college.

The Health Secretary and the Raccoon

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is the man responsible for the health of 330 million Americans. He is also, per a forthcoming book that excerpts his personal diaries, a man who once pulled over on I-684 to slice the genitals off a road-killed raccoon while his children waited in the car.

This is not a joke. He told People magazine — the very same People magazine that runs Sexiest Man Alive — that he wanted the raccoon’s penis “to study later.” The diary entry is dated November 2001. It joins a back catalog of confirmed Kennedy animal incidents: the bear cub he dumped in Central Park as a prank, the dead whale whose head he sawed off and strapped to the family car, the chickens and mice he reportedly ground in a blender to feed his hawks.

This is the person setting national vaccine policy.

The Podcaster in the Oval Office

Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 election and is widely credited with delivering the young male vote, was in the Oval Office last week. The president signed an executive order — with Rogan standing next to him — authorizing expanded federal research into psychedelic drugs.

Rogan is, of course, not a doctor, a pharmacologist, a regulator, or a federal employee of any kind. He is a comedian who interviews people about DMT. He is now, functionally, a co-author of American drug policy.

Even Rogan himself can’t quite stay on the team. He has spent the last several months publicly torching the administration’s war with Iran (”I can’t believe we went to this war”), mocking Trump’s bizarre AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, and invoking the Gestapo to describe domestic immigration enforcement. CNN’s analysis is that Rogan now epitomizes the unraveling of the coalition he helped build. And yet there he was last week, in the Oval, signing ceremony.

The arrangement is not formally transactional, but the optics are unmistakable: the most influential broadcaster in America gets a policy win on his pet issue, and the administration gets a photo-op with the guy whose audience they cannot afford to lose.

The President

A visibly unwell and psychotic Trump was the poster boy for America’s malevolet idocrcy this week. Threatening to attack the Pope and Vatican City. Lying bout the war in Iran being over (6 times), the Strait of Hormuz (Open/closed) 9 times, and visibly passing out during the Dear Leader portion of the “No Tax On Tips” scam press conference 4 times in less than an hour.

This was the same day he used a GOP Crisis actor to pretend to deliver McDonald’s to the Oval Office. The same day, he said the picture he posed of himself as Jesus was of him as a doctor for the Red Cross, and he liked it because it’s true: “I make a lot of people better.”

The Picture

So here is the snapshot of the executive branch this week:

The FBI Director is reportedly drunk so often his bodyguards have considered breaking down the door. The Secretary of War is reading movie dialogue at prayer services and his department insists this is fine. The Health Secretary’s most-discussed news cycle of the month is about what he did to a dead raccoon. The most powerful policy advisor in the room is a podcaster who is, on his own show, calling the administration’s biggest war “insane.” The President is closing his eyes during press conferences and arguing that this is a form of executive efficiency.

Idiocracy gave us President Camacho firing a machine gun into the air during the State of the Union. It looks, in retrospect, almost dignified — at least the man was awake.

The grim joke is that none of this is hidden. None of it requires a leak, a whistleblower, a hacked server. It’s all on camera, in The Atlantic, in the Pentagon’s own livestream, in the president’s own mouth. The guardrails aren’t being quietly dismantled in the dark. They’re being knocked over in broad daylight by people who can’t be bothered to look where they’re walking.

We were warned this would be funny. Nobody warned us it would also be this boring — the same humiliations, every week, with diminishing surprise and no consequence.

Buckle up. There are still two and a half years to go.

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Sources: The Atlantic (Sarah Fitzpatrick), The Independent, Raw Story, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Snopes, People, CNN, The Hill, Democracy Now, C-SPAN footage. All incidents described above are drawn from on-the-record reporting; characterizations and conclusions are mine.