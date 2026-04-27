Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6d

Nora O’Donnell needs to be commended for the bravery of her questions and not backing down to his constant idiocy of claiming he’s pure as the driven snow. I think his handlers need to come up with some new bullying tactics and daily blather cuz this is getting old.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane's avatar
Jane
6d

It definitely appeared to be a staged event - 47's specialty!! UGH His interview was abominable - of course. He does seem quite finished - fingers crossed!

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture