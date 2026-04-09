Dean Blundell Daily · Special Note

After 1,500 blog posts, thousands of hours of Substack Lives, and more 15–20 hour days than I can count — my partner finally said what I already knew: it’s time to step away from the digital storm. And she’s right.

This isn’t the kind of break I’m taking because someone told me to. I genuinely need a minute — to get out of my house, out of the news cycle, and back into the world. We’re all waging this war together, and I need to make sure I can keep showing up for it.

“I fell in love with this place. With this community. You feed me. You brought me back from somewhere — and gave me hope, respect, and community.”

But before I go, I have to tell you about a call I got yesterday.

Her name is Mary Anne. She’s from Illinois. She saw an $8 charge on her credit card and, like any smart person, she called to find out what it was.

“Mary Anne, I’m Dean Blundell, and you just subscribed to my Substack.”

“Oh my goodness! Of course I did — and I have to thank you for sticking up for Americans and giving me a place to find truth.”

She started crying. I started crying. (Real men can admit it.) We talked for ten more minutes.

When she’s not gardening, she’s looking for truth — donating to organizations like Save America, joining ICE Watch groups in her community. She’s 81 years old.

Mary Anne is why I do this. YOU are why I do this.

I’m also grateful for the communities built by friends who’ve fought alongside me in this space:

Steve Schmidt · Lev Parnas · Zev Shalev · Denver Riggleman · The Ken Harbaugh Show · Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance · Jacob Kaarsbo

Ellie Leonard and Dr. Angela Rasmussen TOO!!

And most importantly, YOU. This community. Always you.

I’ll be back in 10 days. If my partner wanders off to the spa, the pool, or the bathroom — I won’t promise I won’t sneak a peek, hop on a Live, or drop a DDN update. But I will be back, fully and completely, in ten days.

Because I love Mary Anne. And every Mary Anne in this community. And I love what I do — so you’re stuck with me.

See you in 10 days.

And BEHAVE yourselves.

With love,Dean

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