May 12, 2026

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, CNN aired Anderson Cooper’s first sit-down with Brian Driscoll Jr. since the FBI fired him last August. Driscoll — known inside the bureau as “Drizz” — is suing Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Trump administration for wrongful termination. The lawsuit, Driscoll v. Patel, is pending in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has moved to dismiss.

The CNN piece gave Driscoll a microphone to lay out, in his own words, what he says happened inside the FBI in the opening weeks of Trump’s second term. The short version: a White House-directed purge of agents who had worked on the January 6 prosecutions and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, run through Patel, with Patel allegedly telling Driscoll outright that his own job depended on getting it done.

The long version is worse.

How Driscoll ended up in the chair

Driscoll wasn’t supposed to be acting FBI director. A clerical error did it. According to reporting from earlier in 2025, the incoming Trump team had planned to install Robert Kissane — Driscoll’s friend and colleague, as the acting chief, replacing Christopher Wray. But somebody typed Driscoll’s name into the press announcement instead, with Kissane listed as his deputy. Nobody bothered to fix it.

It was the kind of bureaucratic accident that, in a normal administration, would have been a footnote. Instead, it dropped a 45-year-old career agent into the eye of a hurricane.

Driscoll’s résumé is the kind that makes the “deep state” framing collapse on contact:

18 years at the bureau.

FBI Medal of Valor and Shield of Bravery.

Commander of the Hostage Rescue Team — the tip of the spear, the unit that handles nuclear-device scenarios and hostage takedowns.

One of the gunmen on the 2013 rescue of a five-year-old kidnapped off a school bus in Alabama (later dramatized on a CBS show).

Collected evidence in Syria during the operation in which Delta Force killed an ISIS leader and recovered material connected to the captivity of American hostage Kayla Mueller.

Most recently, head of the Newark Field Office.

He’s a 9/11-generation New Yorker who, by his own telling, joined the bureau because of the towers. Not a partisan. Not an activist. A cop’s cop.

That’s the guy the Trump transition team called a week before the inauguration with an offer.

The “vetting”

Driscoll told Cooper he was offered the No. 2 job at the FBI with a warning: if he didn’t take it, a political appointee would. He hesitantly agreed. Then came the vetting.

According to Driscoll, the incoming Trump officials wanted to know:

Who he voted for.

Whether he’d voted for a Democrat in recent elections.

When, exactly, he “started supporting Trump.”

Patel himself, Driscoll says, told him the vetting would not be a problem so long as he wasn’t active on social media, didn’t donate to Democrats, and hadn’t voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

“It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” Driscoll told CNN.

The lawsuit fills in more. The vetting interview was conducted by Paul Ingrassia — a 28-year-old right-wing blogger who had previously represented accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate (despite Ingrassia not being admitted to the bar until 2024). Ingrassia was later nominated by Trump to run the Office of Special Counsel. His confirmation collapsed in July 2025 after his long, documented association with neo-Nazis became impossible to ignore on Capitol Hill.

According to the complaint, Ingrassia asked Driscoll how he had voted in the last five elections, what he thought of the agents who searched Mar-a-Lago, and his views on DEI. Driscoll refused to answer.

Driscoll then learned from Emil Bove — Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer, by then acting deputy attorney general — that he had “failed” the vetting interview for being insufficiently “based.”

He got the job anyway.

The list

This is the moment that turned Driscoll into a folk hero inside the bureau.

After Trump pardoned roughly 1,600 January 6 defendants on Inauguration Day, the Justice Department, via Bove, demanded that the FBI produce a list of every agent and employee who had worked on the January 6 investigations. The number ran to roughly 6,000 people — out of an FBI workforce of about 38,000.

Driscoll asked Bove why he wanted it. The answer, according to Driscoll, was that there was “cultural rot in the FBI.”

Driscoll says he told Bove this was wrong. The lawsuit alleges Bove also told him that the panic and anxiety the demand was creating in the workforce “was the intent.” Bove cited pressure from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who, the suit says, wanted to see FBI firings on the scale of the DOJ purge already underway, where more than a dozen career prosecutors who had worked with former special counsel Jack Smith on the Trump cases had been fired.

Bove then handed Driscoll a list of eight senior field leaders and executive assistant directors to fire — people who had worked on January 6 cases, several of them within striking distance of retirement. Driscoll says he pleaded with Bove to let them reach retirement so their pensions would remain intact. The termination memo that came back said: retire by this date, or be fired.

Then Driscoll did something unusual for a man in a federal bureaucracy.

He sent a bureau-wide email — to all 38,000 employees — informing them of Bove’s request. He instructed that the list of names be compiled using employee ID numbers rather than names, following credible reports that the list might be made public. (A temporary restraining order was filed by an FBI employees’ group within days to block any public release.) He added that he would put his own name on it: he had personally arrested a January 6 defendant in New York, a man whose apartment yielded multiple weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“As we’ve said since the moment we agreed to take on these roles, we are going to follow the law, follow FBI policy, and do what’s in the best interest of the workforce and the American people — always.”

Bove fired back a memo accusing Driscoll of “insubordination.”

Inside the bureau, the response was the opposite. Agents made memes: “Saint Driz.” “What Would Drizz Do?” Someone cut a video of Driscoll as Batman from The Dark Knight Rises, fighting off DOGE. He had been in the chair for about a month.

Patel arrives

Kash Patel was confirmed FBI director on February 20, 2025, in a 51–49 vote — every Democrat opposed, plus Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. At his confirmation hearings he had been categorical:

“I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards. There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI, should I be confirmed.” “No one will be terminated for case assignments.”

Driscoll says the version of Patel he met privately, after confirmation, was a different man. In a meeting in Patel’s office, Patel allegedly told him:

“The FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.”

And the corollary, according to the complaint: Patel’s own job depended on removing the agents who had worked on cases against Trump. Driscoll says Patel told him, in essence, that he understood the summary firings were “likely illegal” and that he could be sued and deposed — but that he had no choice, because his bosses had given him the directive.

This is the central allegation of the lawsuit, and the reason it has drawn an unusually heavy legal team: Mark Zaid and Brad Moss (whistleblower veterans who have represented everyone from Alexander Vindman to Mickey Dolenz), Abbe Lowell (one of the most prominent defense attorneys in Washington), and Chris Mattei (who represented the Sandy Hook families against Alex Jones). If even half of what the complaint alleges is true, the FBI director knowingly violated the constitutional rights of senior subordinates because the alternative was losing his own job.

The DOJ has moved to dismiss. Plaintiffs’ response was due February 13, 2026; the government’s reply was due February 20. The case is in front of Judge Jia M. Cobb.

A bipartisan group of more than a dozen democracy scholars, organized by the States United Democracy Center, has filed an amicus brief urging the court not to dismiss, warning that the firings fit a textbook pattern of democratic backsliding: removal of career professionals deemed insufficiently loyal, installation of yes-men, expansion of executive control, capture of law enforcement, use of that law enforcement to shield the powerful and punish opponents.

The fired

Driscoll was fired on August 8, 2025. The trigger, according to the suit, was his attempt to save the job of an FBI pilot — a military veteran — who had been falsely accused on pro-Trump social media of involvement in the Mar-a-Lago search. The pilot had nothing to do with that investigation. He was fired the same day as Driscoll anyway.

Driscoll was clapped out of an FBI facility in Virginia by more than 200 colleagues.

His farewell email:

“Our collective sacrifices for those we serve is, and will always be, worth it. I regret nothing. You are my heroes, and I remain in your debt.”

He was not alone. Two other senior FBI officials are co-plaintiffs:

Steven Jensen — former assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, one of the largest in the bureau. Patel had personally promoted him into that role despite a noisy MAGA backlash about Jensen’s earlier role overseeing the domestic terrorism section during the January 6 investigations. Patel gave him a “challenge coin” — the kind of token military and law-enforcement leaders give as a sign of respect. Then he fired him after enough social media pressure. According to the suit, Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino had told Jensen they were spending “a lot of political capital” to keep him.

Spencer Evans — former special agent in charge of the Las Vegas field office. Oversaw the FBI’s response to the Cybertruck explosion at the Trump hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day 2025. Was on the original list to retire-or-be-fired in January 2025; got a reprieve. Then, after a fired former agent began a social media campaign blaming Evans for the FBI’s COVID-era HR policies, he was demoted, reassigned to Huntsville, Alabama, and on August 6, 2025 — while packing — was fired. The stated cause: “lack of reasonableness and overzealousness” in implementing COVID protocols. The lawsuit says he has no recollection of ever denying a vaccination exemption.

A pattern emerges from the complaint and subsequent reporting: a senior FBI official gets targeted on right-wing social media, Patel and Bongino panic about their own standing with the White House and the MAGA online ecosystem, and the official is gone within days. The FBI Agents Association has condemned the firings as illegal.

In March 2026, three more fired agents — Michelle Ball, Jamie Garman, and Blaire Toleman, each with 8 to 14 years at the bureau — filed a separate suit seeking class action status on behalf of at least 50 agents fired since January 20, 2025. Other fired employees who have sued include agents photographed kneeling during the 2020 George Floyd protests and a trainee fired for displaying an LGBTQ+ flag at his workspace.

What got broken

This isn’t only about due process. It’s about competence and national security.

In late February 2026, Patel fired roughly a dozen agents and staff from CI-12 — an elite counterintelligence unit in the Washington Field Office that handles, among other things, threats from Iran and its proxies, mishandling of classified documents, and illegal media leaks. The reason: they had worked on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, and some had been involved in obtaining a subpoena for Patel’s and current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’s phone records during that probe.

This happened days before the U.S. launched military strikes against Iran in what was code-named Operation Epic Fury. The Department of Homeland Security simultaneously warned that increased U.S. or Israeli action in Iran could inspire U.S.-based individuals to retaliatory violence. The agents Patel fired were the ones with the expertise to detect exactly that. Ranking members of the House Homeland Security Committee wrote Patel, demanding answers; he has not testified.

This is also not an isolated piece of damage. The January 23, 2026, Bloomberg account documented another round of firings of at least a dozen senior officials, including the acting head of the New York field office and Miami agents who had worked the Mar-a-Lago search. NPR, PBS, and CNN have reported dozens more departures and dismissals over the year. The FBI Agents Association warns of a recruitment and retention collapse.

Meanwhile, Patel himself:

Misidentified the Charlie Kirk shooter on X in September 2025, retracting within two hours. A leaked internal FBI report later described Patel as inexperienced, said his communications “strayed from proper protocol,” and recounted that on arriving in Utah, he refused to leave the plane until agents found him a medium FBI raid jacket and added Velcro patches to the sleeves.

It was reported that he had used the FBI’s jet to fly to Pennsylvania to watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, sing the national anthem at Penn State. Fired the head of the unit that runs the FBI jet fleet the next day.

Flew the FBI jet to Milan to watch the U.S. men’s hockey team win Olympic gold, and was filmed drinking in the locker room.

Ordered an FBI SWAT team in Nashville to chaperone Wilkins; previous directors’ partners never had FBI protective details.

Filed a $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic in April 2026 over reporting that he had alarmed colleagues with excessive drinking and unexplained absences. The Atlantic called the suit meritless.

Had an earlier defamation suit against former assistant FBI director Frank Figliuzzi (over a “nightclubs” quip on MSNBC) thrown out by a federal judge as rhetorical hyperbole.

Sent the FBI to investigate a New York Times reporter who wrote about his use of FBI SWAT to escort Wilkins. The Times’s executive editor called it an “alarming” attempt to “criminalize routine reporting.”

This month, ordered polygraphs of more than two dozen current and former members of his security detail and IT staff, according to MSNBC, in what sources described as a panic to find leakers.

The pattern reporters have documented: when Patel is under fire in the press, agents get fired. Within hours or days. Repeatedly.

What this story really is

You can read Driscoll v. Patel on one level as a wrongful termination case — three decorated officials with combined careers approaching 70 years, taken out for case assignments their own director admitted under oath would never be a basis for firing.

But the heart of it, the thing that makes Driscoll’s CNN interview matter beyond the courtroom, is the testimony about a particular kind of corruption. Not graft. Not bribes. A more sophisticated rot: a federal law enforcement agency restructured so that its leadership’s continued employment depends on punishing the people who investigated the president. Patel allegedly said it out loud. To Driscoll. In his office.

Driscoll, asked how it felt to receive those orders, gave Cooper an answer that lands harder than any policy critique:

“You take all of these highly experienced people with the perspective gained through that experience, through success and failure alike, and remove them. It’s devastating to the workforce, not just for the morale, but also the stability of the organization and the faith in it from the people inside of it and the people outside of it.”

He said the feeling was worse than getting shot at in the field. He compared it to 9/11 — the same “helplessness.”

A man who has been shot at on hostage rescue missions in Afghanistan and Alabama, who collected evidence at the site of an ISIS commander’s death in Syria, says that being ordered to fire his colleagues for political reasons was the worst thing that has happened to him on the job.

That’s the headline. Everything else — the memes, the Batman video, the clapping out, the Anderson Cooper sit-down — is footnote.

What’s next

The case is briefed. The motion to dismiss is fully argued before Judge Cobb. If it survives, discovery becomes the most dangerous phase yet — for Patel, for Bondi, for Stephen Miller, for the question of whether Emil Bove (now a federal appellate judge, lifetime appointment) will be deposed about what he said and to whom.

The class action filed by Ball, Garman, and Toleman could vacuum a much larger group of fired agents into the litigation. The amicus brief from democracy scholars frames the case as a stress test for whether a politicized purge of federal law enforcement can be remedied through the courts at all.

Driscoll, for his part, told CNN he thought of his family before deciding to send that bureau-wide email — whether he could look himself in the mirror and “say I didn’t compromise what I knew was right.”

His name was on that list. His grandkids will know what he did, while Trump’s grandkids will live through generational shame. Seems important.

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Sources: CNN’s exclusive interview with Brian Driscoll (May 12, 2026); the complaint in Driscoll, Jensen, and Evans v. Patel et al., filed September 10, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia; reporting from NBC News/MSNBC/MS NOW (Ken Dilanian, Ryan Reilly, David Rohde, Carol Leonnig), CBS News, PBS NewsHour, Bloomberg, The Hill, Time, Above the Law, The Daily Beast, Democracy Docket, the States United Democracy Center amicus brief, the Salt Lake Tribune’s report on the leaked Charlie Kirk-investigation memo, and the March 4, 2026 letter from Reps. Magaziner and Thompson to FBI Director Patel.