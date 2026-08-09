August 9, 2026

Let’s recap the last 48 hours in the Strait of Hormuz, because it’s been a masterclass in what happens when you build a foreign policy out of Truth Social posts and hope.

Saturday, Iran hit another UAE tanker in the Oman lane — the same lane the US Navy is supposedly protecting with armed escorts. The IRGC’s own media outlet bragged that the vessel was “burning in the US-supported shipping route.” Rescue boats scrambled, an oil spill spread across the water, and that makes 15 ADNOC vessels attacked since this war started. One crew member dead. Twenty injured. This is the convoy system Trump promised would reopen the strait. Iran is using it for target practice.

Then Sunday morning, the Houthis — remember them, the guys Trump “obliterated” like six separate times? — put a drone into Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery. Fire at dawn, extinguished by Aramco’s crews, and the Houthis openly claimed it as retaliation for Saudi drones over Yemeni airspace. Same weekend, they hit the port of Mocha on the Red Sea. This comes weeks after they lit up Jizan, Yanbu, and reports of fires at Abqaiq — the largest crude processing facility on Earth. The Houthis have also declared their own naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, which means the Saudis are now rerouting millions of barrels a day by pipeline to dodge two blockades at once.

So that’s the “second front.” It’s going great.

The Demands

Now here’s the part that should make everyone in Washington reach for the good scotch. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council — yes, the same council everyone insisted was patiently “waiting” to bless the Iran-Oman deal — published its official conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz:

Never threaten Iran again, in any language, and never insult the nation’s sanctities. Permanently end the war against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq. Lift the naval blockade and withdraw US naval and air forces from around Iran. Full compensation, no deductions, for the damages of two “imposed wars.” Lift all sanctions. Unconditionally release Iran’s frozen assets.

Read number two again. They added Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq to the list. That’s not a country negotiating. That’s a country dictating terms. The IRGC’s spokesman said the quiet part out loud this weekend: the strait, in his words, is now a theatre of war, not just a waterway — and it stays shut until the US accepts all of Iran’s conditions. The SNSC’s secretary put it even more simply: until America “corrects its behavior,” Hormuz doesn’t open.

These are not the demands of a regime that’s been bombed into submission. These are the demands of a regime that knows it’s holding all the cards. Iran closed the strait after Trump attacked them, and every day it stays closed, they get paid — literally. They’ve been charging transit fees to the ships they deign to let through. Qatari tankers reportedly paid Iran for passage while the US Navy escorted some of them.

Meanwhile, In Trumpland

Trump spent the week insisting the US “owns” the strait — a claim contradicted by, roughly, every intelligence agency and maritime lawyer on the planet. Iran and Oman are now in the final stages of a deal on new shipping routes through the strait, coordinates already agreed — a deal structured around Iranian control, negotiated with Oman, with the US and Israel on the outside looking in. Tehran’s foreign minister flat-out denied any direct talks with Washington and said negotiations can’t resume while the US keeps breaching the June memorandum.

And Trump’s response to all of this? He told Axios — and I swear this is a real quote — “We are low keying it.”

Low. Keying. It

The man who promised fire and fury bigger than anything ever seen before is now “low keying” the war he started. You know why? Because the cupboard is bare. CNN is reporting the Pentagon is begging defense contractors to ramp up production because smart munitions stockpiles are running low after months of nightly strikes. Trump insists America has “massive amounts” of munitions. The Pentagon’s procurement requests say otherwise. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs has reportedly been privately blunt with the White House about what continuing this fight actually costs. CENTCOM’s big flex this week was announcing they’d redirected 51 commercial vessels — which is a fancy way of saying they turned ships around because the world’s most important waterway is still a shooting gallery.

The Uranium Kicker

And here’s where it goes from embarrassing to genuinely unbelievable. The deal framework the US has been chasing — the one Trump keeps calling “very tough” — doesn’t eliminate Iran’s enrichment program. The draft MoU commits Iran to negotiate about suspending enrichment during a 60-day window. Earlier reporting already showed the administration was open to letting Iran keep limited low-level enrichment on Iranian soil — the exact thing Trump torched the JCPOA over, the exact thing he screamed “WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” about in all caps. Meanwhile Iran is sitting on roughly 440 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium — a short technical hop from weapons grade — much of it reportedly buried after the June 2025 strikes, and the US is negotiating for the privilege of maybe discussing getting it back

JD Vance went on Fox this weekend to reassure everyone the Iranians “have no plans to toll” the strait and that we’re in “the middle of the game.” Iran has been charging tolls. The tolls are the game. You lost the game. And you are now considering allowing Iran the ability to enrich uranium. Which, according to Trump, was the entire game.

The Scoreboard

So let’s tally it up. Iran closed the strait after Trump attacked them. Iran still controls the strait.

Iran is hitting tankers under US escort, at will, with rescue boats and oil slicks on the news every other day. Iran’s proxies are hitting Saudi oil infrastructure faster than the fire crews can respond. Iran is negotiating maritime control with Oman while excluding the US and Israel entirely. Iran has published maximalist demands and hasn’t moved an inch off any of them. Iran’s uranium is still enriched, still buried, still theirs.

And the President of the United States, out of bombs and out of leverage, is “low keying it.”

This is a goddamned disaster. Just not for Iran.

I guess we’ll see what Trump does next. My money’s on a Truth Social post.

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