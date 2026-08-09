Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Marie Moneysmith's avatar
Marie Moneysmith
6h

How do you "low key" an undertaking with a ridiculous name like Operation Epic Fury? Is it now Operation Mild to Moderate Fury"? It was apparent from the start that none of these clowns knew what they were doing. And every single day, they prove they have not learned a single thing.

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Jennifer DiBenedetto's avatar
Jennifer DiBenedetto
6h

Trump is a complete embarrassment and whatever good standing the USA had ..

has been completely turned around and “obliterated” ‼️‼️‼️. His words not mine ..

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