Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
14h

Good to have you back, Dean. I love the stories of comeuppance for men who have been getting away with this for way too long. Keep ‘em coming!

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
14h

James Woods is a bald-faced liar, just like almost all MAGATs.

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