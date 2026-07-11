July 11, 2026

James Woods locked down his social media the moment Amber Tamblyn’s 2017 story started trending again. The man who screams about “protecting children” for a living suddenly has nothing to say.

For the better part of a decade, James Woods has been MAGA’s favourite Hollywood attack dog. 5.3 million followers. All-caps rants about Democrats, “groomers,” and the moral decay of America, served up daily like a Denny’s Grand Slam of grievance. The guy built a second career out of being the loudest, angriest, most sanctimonious culture warrior on the platform.

And then, on July 9th, he vanished.

Locked his X account. Flipped his Instagram to private. The man who has never — never — passed up a chance to dunk on his enemies went full witness protection overnight.

What happened? Amber Tamblyn happened. Again.

The Story He Really, Really Doesn’t Want You to Read

Quick refresher for anyone who missed it the first time, back in September 2017.

Woods — in classic Woods fashion — decided to publicly torch the film Call Me By Your Name for depicting a relationship between a 17-year-old and a 24-year-old. He even tagged NAMBLA in the tweet, because subtlety has never been his thing. Big moral stand. Very brave.

Armie Hammer, who starred in the film, fired back with the obvious question: hadn’t Woods dated a 19-year-old when he was 60?

(He had. More on that in a minute.)

Then Amber Tamblyn entered the chat, and the whole thing went thermonuclear. She alleged that years earlier, when she was 16, Woods and a friend tried to pick her and her friend up outside Mel’s Diner in Hollywood — inviting the teenage girls to come to Las Vegas with them that very night. She says she told him her age, expecting him to be horrified and back off.

His alleged response, according to Tamblyn: “Even better.”

Woods called her account a lie. Tamblyn, who by then was a well-established actress married to David Cross with exactly zero to gain from inventing a story about the guy from Scary Movie 2, didn’t blink. She published an open letter in Teen Vogue calling him a silencer, then wrote a New York Times op-ed titled “I’m Done With Not Being Believed” laying the whole thing out in detail. Her point was simple: what could she possibly gain? Notoriety? Power? She had all of that already.

Woods never responded to the op-ed. Not then. Not ever.

Oh, and one more detail that’s aged like fine wine: at a 2017 #MeToo march in LA, actress Elizabeth Perkins carried a sign reading “James Woods #MeToo.” Neither of them has ever publicly explained it. Make of that what you will.

The Pattern Is Not Subtle

Set the Tamblyn allegation aside entirely for a second. Just look at the stuff Woods has never denied — the stuff that’s a matter of public record:

He dated Ashley Madison. She was 19 when they got together. He was in his sixties. That relationship lasted about seven years, and when it ended, he moved on to Kristen Bauguess. She was 20. He was 66.

Legal? Sure. But this is the same man who publicly clutched his pearls about a fictional relationship between a 17-year-old and a 24-year-old chipping away at the “barriers of decency.” A seven-year age gap in a movie was a civilizational emergency. His own forty-plus-year age gaps with teenagers and barely-not-teenagers? Crickets.

That’s not a moral compass. That’s a weathervane that only points at other people.

And Now, the MAGA of It All

Here’s why this story matters beyond one washed-up actor’s hypocrisy.

Woods didn’t just drift into MAGA world — he became one of its most valuable propaganda assets. A recognizable Hollywood face willing to say the quiet parts loud, amplify every culture-war panic, and wrap himself in the “protect the children” banner while doing it. The movement that brands every political opponent a groomer made this guy a folk hero.

And now we’re getting a live demonstration of how that machine handles accusations when they point inward: it doesn’t. It goes quiet. It locks the account. Even now, with his profile bunkered, reports indicate Woods has kept defending Trump to his approved followers while refusing to say one single word about Tamblyn.

Think about that. The man has a take on everything. Bud Light. Drag brunches. School libraries. A teenager’s TikTok. But ask him about the time an actress publicly, repeatedly, in the New York Times, described him allegedly trying to lure her to Vegas at 16 — and suddenly the most online man in America can’t find his keyboard.

MeidasTouch’s Ron Filipkowski asked the question everyone’s asking: what happened to tough guy James Woods?

We know what happened. Tough guys don’t lock their accounts. Guilty consciences do — or at minimum, guys who know they can’t survive the follow-up questions.

The Bottom Line

James Woods has called Tamblyn’s story “100% FALSE.” He’s entitled to his denial. But he’s had nine years to address her Teen Vogue letter and her New York Times op-ed like an adult, and instead he chose the strategy of every cornered blowhard in history: call the woman a liar once, then run out the clock.

The clock just ran out. The internet remembered. And the response from the fearless truth-teller of MAGA Twitter was to slam the shutters, kill the lights, and hide behind a “these posts are protected” screen.

Eight years ago, Amber Tamblyn wrote that she saw his gaslight and raised him a scorched earth. Turns out she didn’t even need to light the match. He torched his own credibility — she just waited for everyone else to smell the smoke.

Protect the children, indeed, Jimmy. Starting with the ones outside Mel’s Diner.

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Woods has denied Tamblyn’s allegations and has never been charged in connection with them. Tamblyn’s accounts were published in Teen Vogue and The New York Times in 2017 and have never been retracted.