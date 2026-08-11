Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Amy's avatar
Amy
4h

I hope Kushner loses all his money on this illegal purchase. That would be good karma, wouldn’t it!!!

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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
4h

Bless the Albanians and their Flamingo Revolution! Bravo! 👏👏🦩

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