August 11, 2026

You know how sometimes a story is so perfectly, chef’s-kiss stupid that you assume Twitter made it up? This is not one of those times. This one’s real, it’s sourced to the goddamn Wall Street Journal, and it involves Jared Kushner, an alleged Albanian gangster living in Miami (where else), forged Ottoman-era land deeds, a cocaine trafficking investigation, furious potato farmers, and a two-month protest movement literally called the Flamingo Revolution.

I researched the shit out of this, and it’s better than the viral version.

The Deal From Hell

Quick setup. After the Belgrade thing blew up in his face (we’ll get there), Jared’s Balkan Riviera dreams shifted to Albania — a mega-resort on the Zvernec peninsula near Vlora, a slice of Adriatic coastline so pretty it hurts. Lagoons. Flamingos. Nesting sea turtles. A 700-year-old Byzantine monastery. You know, the exact kind of place you want to pave for a casino, a golf course and 800 hotel rooms.

In April, an entity behind the Kushner-backed project wired roughly €110 million — about $125 million US — to a Miami-based businessman named Artur Shehu for his claim to the land.

Two months later, Albanian prosecutors put out an arrest warrant for Shehu.

Not for jaywalking. Albania’s anti-mafia unit, SPAK, named him among 20 people in an alleged operation moving cocaine from South America into European ports and laundering the money through Albanian real estate. And here’s the part that should’ve been a Netflix cold open: prosecutors allege Shehu built his land empire using forged ownership documents — including, per the WSJ, faked Ottoman-era records — creating false property titles and magically inflating the size of parcels.

The land Jared bought? Prosecutors say there are “reasonable suspicions, based on evidence” that it was acquired with forged documents. They froze the sale money before it could reach Shehu. Poof — $125 million-ish sitting in a notary’s account like a bag of cash in an evidence locker.

Shehu, for the record, denies everything. His lawyer says he’s not a trafficker, not a forger, and that the family has held the land “since Ottoman times” — which, given what prosecutors are alleging about Ottoman paperwork, is one hell of a defense to lead with. He also fled Albania for Miami back in the day after a shootout at his bar. Just a normal business partner. Nothing to see here.

“But Jared Didn’t Knowwww”

Important, lawyer-pleasing truth: prosecutors have made no allegations against Kushner or the project’s investors, and Reuters found no indication the buyers knew about suspicions around Shehu when they closed. The developers say the acquisitions were lawful and that Albanian courts can sort out ownership. A spokesperson even insists this “is not an Affinity project” — the US partners are involved in their “personal capacity,” which is a delightful way of saying the money is Jared-adjacent but please stop saying Jared.

Here’s where it gets awkward, though.

Per the WSJ, back in September 2024 — nearly two years before the wire went out — villagers in Zvernec sent Kushner’s firm a letter. In writing. On paper. The letter said the land had allegedly been stolen from them by Shehu, that they’d been fighting him in court for nearly two decades, and that the site is “owned by the village and its residents.” These are people whose parents and grandparents grew potatoes on that peninsula.

The Kushner-backed group bought the land anyway.

So when the company now says it was unaware of any land disputes, the villagers can respond with the single most powerful legal document known to man: the receipts. The land fights in Zvernec were public, in the courts, and all over Albanian media for years. The village leader, Kostaq Konomi, told the Journal all he wants is his land back. That’s it. That’s the ask. Not money. The potato field his family owned before, allegedly, a Miami bar-shootout guy showed up with paperwork from the Ottoman Empire.

The Flamingo Revolution (Yes, Really)

Meanwhile, Albania has lost its collective mind — in the best way.

Since early June, when videos surfaced of bulldozers on the beach, barbed wire going up, and — I swear this happened — the project’s private security punching a local villager and dragging him across the sand, Albanians have been in the streets. Thousands of them, night after night in Tirana, for more than two months now, waving pink flamingo cutouts and signs reading “Albania is not for sale” and “I don’t want Albania like Dubai.”

It’s grown past the resort. It’s now a full-blown anti-corruption movement aimed at Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose government handed this project to the son-in-law of the American president with, per Albania’s own conservation groups, zero public consultation, in a protected wetland. The EU has warned it could complicate Albania’s accession bid. Greece is pissed. Prosecutors froze the landholding company’s bank accounts. The environment ministry told Brussels construction is paused for an environmental review.

And Rama — bless him — keeps insisting the project is full steam ahead, while also having reportedly said ownership of Sazan Island was transferred to Kushner and it’s “no longer part of Albania’s territory,” which is a sentence you’d normally need to lose a war to say out loud.

Now, About That Viral Tweet

The version of this ripping around social media says the project has “effectively collapsed” and calls it a “$5 billion Jeffrey Epstein-style” resort. Let’s be honest with each other, because that’s what we do here.

“Collapsed”? Not yet. Not officially. Rama has flatly rejected claims it’s cancelled, and his government says it’s moving forward. Is it wounded? Deeply. The seller’s under a drug-trafficking warrant, the deeds are suspected forgeries, the money’s frozen, the villagers are lawyering up to halt construction, the EU is glaring, and half of Albania is in the streets. This project has more red flags than a May Day parade. But “collapsed” is a prediction, not a fact — for now.

“Epstein-style”? That’s pure Twitter seasoning. No outlet has reported that. It’s someone’s shorthand for “rich guy, private island, bad vibes” — and look, when your project involves an actual island being described as no longer part of a country’s territory, you’re going to earn some unfortunate comparisons. But it’s not in the reporting, so it’s not in this post as fact. We’re better than that. Barely, but we are.

The Iran stuff, though? That’s a real report — with a giant asterisk. Drop Site News reported that during US-Iran talks in Switzerland in late June, Iranian negotiators sent a private message to JD Vance claiming Kushner and Steve Witkoff were more interested in exploiting insider knowledge of the negotiations to play the markets than in landing a deal. Tehran, according to a senior Iranian official, calculated $9 billion in profits from alleged market manipulation by people close to Trump — and then, in the single most Iranian negotiating move of all time, formally requested $4.5 billion of it in writing. Half the alleged grift, please and thank you.

Vance called it “completely bogus,” said he never got any such message, and vouched for “Jared and Steve” as “good dudes.” No public evidence has surfaced backing Iran’s numbers, and consider the source: a hostile government with every reason to poison the well mid-negotiation. But it also didn’t come out of nowhere — analysts have been publicly side-eyeing suspiciously timed market moves around Trump’s war-and-diplomacy announcements for months, and the White House separately confirmed a staffer was put on leave over a federal insider-trading probe involving a prediction market. So: unproven, denied, hostile source. Also: a $9 billion accusation that Tehran put in writing. Both things are true.

Belgrade Called. It Wants Its Storyline Back.

If this feels familiar, it should. In December, Kushner’s Affinity Partners bailed on its $500 million Trump hotel project in Belgrade — hours after Serbian prosecutors indicted government officials, including the culture minister, for allegedly forging the document that stripped heritage protection from the site so Jared could build on it. The firm’s exit statement said “meaningful projects should unite rather than divide,” which is corporate for the building is on fire and we were never here.

So let’s recap the pattern, because it’s a pattern:

Serbia: massive Kushner project → forged document → officials indicted → protests → project dead.

Albania: massive Kushner project → allegedly forged documents → seller wanted for coke trafficking → protests → money frozen → project on life support.

At some point you have to ask: is Jared the unluckiest real estate developer in the Balkans, or is “buy politically-gifted land in fragile democracies from questionable people at lightning speed” just a business model with a very predictable failure state? Because from where I’m sitting, the only consistent winners in the Kushner Balkan portfolio are the prosecutors and the flamingos.

And honestly? Team Flamingo. Those pink bastards have better lawyers than anyone expected.

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Sources: The Wall Street Journal (Eliot Brown & Vladimir Karaj, Aug. 10, 2026), Reuters (July 11, 2026), OCCRP, CBS News, Al Jazeera, Newsweek, The Daily Beast, Drop Site News, RFE/RL, bne IntelliNews. Allegations against Artur Shehu are exactly that — allegations, which he denies. Prosecutors have not accused Kushner or the project’s investors of wrongdoing. The Iranian claims are unverified and denied by the White House.