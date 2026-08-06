Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
20h

No one (with an ounce of sense) believes or pays attention to anything JD Vance says. He's a "talking head" with delusions of grandeur.

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kak
20h

Is Canada prepared for the mass influx of expats from the US? Hope so...cuz I think a lot of us want to be there!

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