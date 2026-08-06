August 6, 2026

There’s a very specific genre of American political television, and it goes like this: a man in a suit sits across from Laura Ingraham, the lighting is aggressively orange, and together they discuss how everyone else in the world is failing.

Tuesday night it was JD Vance’s turn in the chair. Asked about where the G7 economies stack up against the United States, the Vice President reached deep into his bag of foreign policy analysis and pulled out this gem: Canada is “doing terribly.”

Terribly.

This from the guy whose last Canadian road trip was a series of X posts blaming our “stagnating” living standards on immigration — the “salad bowl” rant, you remember it — while insisting none of our problems had anything whatsoever to do with the trade war his boss started. Nothing to see here, folks. The tariffs are a coincidence. The 50% duties are a love language.

So let’s do what we always do around here. Let’s open the books.

The Country That’s “Doing Terribly” Just Posted A Four-Year-High Trade Surplus

While Vance was getting his makeup done for Fox, Statistics Canada was busy ruining his segment.

June’s numbers: a C$3.86 billion merchandise trade surplus — the biggest in four years, and the fourth consecutive monthly surplus. Exports hit a record $77.5 billion, climbing for the fifth straight month. And the part that should genuinely terrify Washington: the growth is coming from everywhere that isn’t the United States. Gold to the UK. Uranium to India. Jets to Southeast Asia. Satellites to Japan and Qatar. Nuclear engineering to Britain.

That’s not a country doing terribly. That’s a country that got shoved, found its footing, and started selling to the other seven billion people on Earth.

Meanwhile, the last American GDP print limped in at 0.7% while RBC has Canada tracking toward a 2.2% quarterly gain. The country being “punished” is growing roughly three times faster than the country doing the punishing. You could not write this. I’ve tried.

About That GDP Per Capita Thing

Now, Vance’s whole Canada-is-failing routine leans on exactly one statistic: GDP per capita. It’s the only number he ever brings to the fight, because it’s the only number that tells the story he wants.

Here’s the problem. GDP per capita is a division problem, not a report card. It tells you how much economic output exists per warm body — it tells you absolutely nothing about who’s holding the money, whether anyone can see a doctor without declaring bankruptcy, whether your kid’s school has a metal detector, or whether you can walk to the pharmacy without pricing insulin like it’s a used Civic.

You know what measures those things? Quality of life indexes. And wouldn’t you know it — Wharton’s 2026 Best Countries survey just ranked Canada third in the entire world for quality of life, behind only Sweden and Denmark. The highest-ranked country in the Americas.

The United States? Twenty-seventh. Dead. Last. In. The. G7.

Twenty-seventh, dragged down by income inequality, crushing healthcare costs, falling life expectancy, and political polarization so severe it’s now a category on international surveys. Every single other G7 country — the ones Vance says are doing terribly — ranks ahead of America on the actual experience of being alive there.

So when the Vice President waves GDP per capita around, understand what he’s really saying: “Our billionaires are richer than your billionaires.” Congratulations, JD. Meanwhile our people live longer, safer, healthier lives, and yours are Googling “GoFundMe chemotherapy.”

Why Is He So Mad Though?

Here’s my theory, and I’m sticking with it: JD Vance is a pilot fish with eyeliner. His entire job is to swim alongside a much larger predator, eat whatever falls out of its mouth, and occasionally dart out to nip at something smaller so the big fish doesn’t turn on him.

Canada is the nip. We’re the safe target. He can’t fix $4 gas. He can’t fix oil at $100. He can’t fix mortgage rates or the Supreme Court torching the tariff regime or a Q4 growth number you’d need a microscope to find. But he can go on Ingraham and say the neighbours are doing terribly, because punching north polls better than explaining why the richest country in human history can’t keep its citizens alive past 77.

And there’s something else under the anger, isn’t there? Canada was supposed to fold. The entire theory of the trade war was that we’d come crawling back within a fiscal quarter, begging for exemptions, ready to sign whatever was slid across the table.

Instead we signed twenty-plus trade and defence deals around the world, launched a Strategic Exports Office with $28 billion in receipts already stapled to it, landed the largest aircraft order in Canadian history, and posted record exports four months running — mid-trade-war, with a hostile superpower parked in the driveway revving its engine.

That’s not doing terribly. That’s doing the thing they said was impossible, on a deadline, out of spite. The most Canadian economic policy ever devised.

The Bottom Line

There’s a version of this where I’m gracious. Where I note that America is a great nation going through a rough patch, and we wish them well, and neighbours don’t keep score.

But they started keeping score. So fine. Scoreboard:

Record exports. A four-year-high surplus. Third-best quality of life on the planet. Growth triple the American rate. A trade machine that gets less dependent on Washington every single month. And a population that — whatever our very real problems with housing and affordability — isn’t being told by its own Vice President that the neighbours are the reason everything’s broken.

While the U.S. spends its days screaming at reporters and its nights explaining away 0.7% growth on cable news, Canada is quietly, boringly, relentlessly becoming the stable, trusted, grown-up economy the Western world signs contracts with.

JD can keep his vague “terribly” flashcard. We’ll keep the trade surplus, the life expectancy, and the moment.

Doing terribly. LOL.

If this made you stand a little taller, share it with the group chat, subscribe, and have fun in the comments, eh. 🇨🇦

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