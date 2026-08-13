August 13, 2026

Let’s do some math, shall we?

July 8: Donald Trump leaves the NATO summit in Ankara. He boards Air Force One in front of the cameras like always. Then — and I promise I’m not making this up — he gets smuggled off the plane in a catering truck, tucked onto a smaller military jet, and flies to the UK on the down-low because of a reported Iranian assassination threat. The big beautiful 747 with “United States of America” painted on the side? That flies the same route anyway. Full of staffers. Full of the press corps. Nobody on board is told a thing, other than a friendly suggestion to keep the window shades down. They all think the boss is up front.

He’s not. He’s in the sky somewhere else, and the plane they’re on is the one with the target painted on it.

August 10-ish: The Washington Post breaks the story. The White House had kept the whole thing quiet for a month — including continuing the theatre of Trump publicly deplaning the old jet in the UK like he’d been on it the whole time.

August 11: Trump, asked about it on the tarmac, shrugs it off. “I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it.” Cool, cool. He also floats the theory that his secret plane was actually the riskier one, which is a fun thing to say about a flight the Secret Service designed specifically to keep him alive.

August 12: Karoline Leavitt — 28 years old, youngest press secretary in history, Trump’s favourite attack dog, fresh off maternity leave — announces she’s out at the end of the month.

To spend more time with her family.

Huh.

Now. Was Leavitt on the decoy plane? Reporting says yes. Did she know she was on the decoy plane? The people who did know were Miller, Rubio and Bessent — they were reportedly read in, seated on the decoy to keep the line of succession tidy, which is a very calm bureaucratic way of saying “if this one goes down, the government still works.” And Miller is pissed.

The press? Not told. Most of the staff? Not told. And a White House official later assured everyone the decoy had a fighter jet escort, which is genuinely comforting right up until you remember why it needed one.

So here’s the thing. Maybe it’s exactly what they say it is. New mom, two kids under three, one of the most brutal jobs in Washington. That’s a real reason. Women leave demanding jobs for their kids every day and it doesn’t require a conspiracy board.

But you’d forgive a person for noticing the sequence. The decoy story breaks. The president spends a day explaining that the plane full of his own people was, in his words, the one “they would be more likely to go for.” And roughly 24 hours later, the woman whose entire job was standing at a podium defending this stuff — the woman who was, by all accounts, sitting on that plane — decides she’s done.

Eighty-two days before the midterms. No replacement named.

I’m not saying she quit because she found out she was a prop in a shell game with an Iranian hit squad. The fact-checkers will tell you there’s zero evidence of that, and they’re right. She says it’s about her kids, and maybe you should take a new mother at her word.

I’m just saying if I found out my boss ghosted a flight and let me ride the bullseye without so much as a heads-up, “more time with family” is exactly the press release I’d write too.

Draw your own conclusions. That’s what the window shades are for.

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