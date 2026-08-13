Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Marie Moneysmith's avatar
Marie Moneysmith
4h

So the woman who LIES to the whole world on a daily basis is upset because someone LIED to her? Sucks doesn’t it, Toots?

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David Skoglund's avatar
David Skoglund
4h

Hopefully this is a wake up call for all of these sycophants. They all are as expendable as used toilet paper.

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