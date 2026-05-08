May 8, 2026

There are panic spirals, and then there’s whatever is currently happening at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, where the ninth-or-so director of the FBI — depending on whose math you trust, and you should not trust his — is reportedly hooking up his own staff to lie detectors in a frantic search for the leakers who keep telling reporters embarrassing things that, if untrue, presumably wouldn’t be leaking in the first place.

The latest from MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian: FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered the polygraphing of more than two dozen former and current members of his security detail, plus assorted IT staff, and has been described by sources as in panic mode to save his job and find leakers among his team. He has also, per the same reporting, walled himself off from senior bureau leaders this week, raising concerns inside the FBI about whether the director can stay abreast of pressing threats and investigations.

Translation: the man whose actual job is finding bad guys cannot find the person telling The Atlantic he naps through morning meetings, so he is strapping every human who has ever held his coat into a chair and asking them whether they think he’s drinking too much. Which, one imagines, is a difficult question to answer dishonestly while wired to a machine specifically designed to detect when you are lying about whether your boss is drinking too much. The premise eats itself before the needle even twitches.

The reporter was formerly known as “ignored.”

You may recall that last month, The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick — please commit that name to memory, J. Edgar Boozer certainly has — published a story citing roughly two dozen sources describing unexplained absences and excessive drinking that alarmed colleagues and potentially created a security risk. Patel’s response was to deny the allegations, accuse The Atlantic of being part of an elaborate journalistic conspiracy he equated with organized crime, and file a $250 million defamation lawsuit. As one does. Standard playbook. Sue the messenger. Calm. Reasonable. The act of a man who is definitely not, say, listing slightly to port at 11 a.m. on a Wednesday. He’s also instructing the FBI to investigate the reporter, looking for contacts who may have leaked J Edgar Boozer’s “Habits”.

The problem with suing a magazine that has more sources than your bourbon has engravings is that the magazine tends to keep reporting. Which is exactly what Fitzpatrick did this week. And what she found is — and I cannot stress this enough — funnier than fiction. It is the kind of detail that, if a screenwriter pitched it, would be sent back with a note reading “too broad.”

The K$H Collection: now in oak-aged

Per Fitzpatrick’s follow-up, it is not unusual for Patel to travel with bottles of Woodford Reserve engraved with the words “Kash Patel FBI Director” and an FBI shield. The shield also includes Patel’s preferred spelling of his name: Ka$h. Yes. With the dollar sign. Like a SoundCloud rapper who got really into NCIS. The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has personally chosen, with intent, while sober enough to authorize an engraving order, to render his own name with currency punctuation on the seal of federal law enforcement. Edgar Hoover, who once made agents wear hats in the bathtub, is performing barrel rolls in his crypt.

But wait. We are only getting started. The bottles bear a rendering of the FBI shield, and some are autographed with the notation “#9” — a figure Patel uses in connection with his directorship, though it does not actually reflect the historical sequence of FBI directors, of whom there have been considerably more than nine.

He gave himself a number. He picked the number. The number is wrong. He signed the wrong number on the bottle, next to his own dollar-sign nickname, on top of the federal shield of the agency he runs. If you tried to put this in a Coen Brothers script the studio would send it back as too on the nose. The man cannot count his own predecessors and has committed the miscount to glass, in a serif font, in a limited edition, distributed by hand.

He gives them out to FBI staff and civilians he encounters in his duties, according to eight people, including current and former FBI and DOJ employees. The Atlantic actually purchased one off an online auction site — sold by an anonymous someone who’d received it as a gift from Patel at an event in Las Vegas. The director of the FBI is handing out personalized liquor in Vegas like a swag bag at a bachelor party for a guy nobody really likes. And then someone is flipping it on the internet. There is a secondary market for this man’s vanity bourbon. Somewhere, an algorithm is recommending it next to autographed Trump Bibles and gold high-tops.

The Quantico Incident

And then — and here is where the universe simply hands you the joke, gift-wrapped, with a bow — there is the Quantico Incident. In March, Patel reportedly brought an entire case of the personalized bourbon to Quantico for a “training seminar” with the UFC. The Bureau of Investigation. The Octagon. And a case of K$H-engraved Woodford Reserve. All in one room. Try to picture the run-of-show. There, one of the bottles went missing, which prompted Patel to, in the words of one source, “lose his mind.” After the alleged freakout, retired agent Kurt Siuzdak said he was contacted by multiple FBI agents for legal help after Patel began threatening to put them to a polygraph test and prosecute them over the missing booze.

Read that sentence again. Slowly. Out loud, if you have the privacy. A bottle of his self-branded bourbon walked off, and the response was to threaten federal agents with criminal prosecution and lie detectors over a 750-millilitre bottle of Woodford Reserve. This is not a metaphor. This is the actual workplace. The federal workplace. Funded by your taxes. Investigating, in this instance, the unauthorized removal of a souvenir whiskey bearing a numerical claim that is also factually incorrect.

The polygraph as policy

So when MS NOW reports this week that Patel is now polygraphing two dozen people to find the people who told Sarah Fitzpatrick about the drinking, you have to understand: he has done this before. According to one person familiar with an incident several months ago, dozens of agents were polygraphed after public reporting about Patel making a request to obtain a gun. The polygraph is no longer an investigative tool at the FBI. It is a personality trait. It is the first thing he reaches for when reality misbehaves. Bad press? Polygraph. Missing swag? Polygraph. Bottle of Ka$h-brand goes home in the wrong tote bag? Polygraph.

Meanwhile, agents tasked with investigating Fitzpatrick are reportedly deeply concerned about opening a probe into the contacts of a journalist engaged in newsgathering, which they view as lacking reasonable justification, and fear Patel will fire them if they don’t comply. Historically, the FBI has not opened criminal leak investigations unless classified information has been compromised, and has not sought reporters’ records except as a last resort, in extraordinary circumstances such as a risk to national security. None of those conditions appears to apply here. The risk to national security in this story is, near as I can tell, the director.

But that was the old FBI. The new FBI has a logo bourbon, a defamation suit, an accidentally low director-number, a missing bottle that nearly triggered a federal prosecution, a UFC seminar in the building where they used to teach hostage negotiation, and a director who reportedly cannot reliably be located before noon.

A modest proposal for the polygraph

Here is what I would do if I were one of the two dozen sworn officers about to be wired up to satisfy the director’s nerves. I would answer every question honestly. I would name no names. And when they asked the inevitable final question — did you talk to a reporter about the director’s drinking? — I would calmly request that the question be rephrased. I would point out, with great deference, that the premise contains assumptions not yet established for the record.

Because, respectfully, the leak is no longer the story. The leak is downstream. The story is upstream — engraved, autographed, mis-numbered, and being handed out in Vegas by the man currently holding the polygraph machine, threatening a reporter from the Atlantic AFTER launching a $250 Million lawsuit.

Add Woodford Reserve to the banned list. Pour one out for the Bureau. Preferably not from a 750-millilitre bottle marked #9. J Edgar Boozer will polygraph your ass or sue you for $250 m. LOL.

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