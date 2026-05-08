Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
12h

Did Donald Trump specifically set out to hire the least intelligent people he could for important posts in order to advance the GOP's anti-government policies?

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Lisa Nystrom's avatar
Lisa Nystrom
12h

Dean, who da fuck is paying for ka$h’s stash?!!! The American people? I’d lay odds we are🤬. Breathe in… breathe out…

Great post this morning!

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