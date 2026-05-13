Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
1h

I would say Patel has issues, bottled up issues.

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
1h

Kash lost his control in the hearing.

This is the first sign that the person has a significant amount of guilt/anger and is desperately trying to conceal it.

Of course, no one bough his outbursts. Perhaps if he stayed calm and took the time to explain his actions....

I wonder if that missing bottle of Bourbon was something he drank and forgot?

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