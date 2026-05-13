May 13, 2026

I’ve watched a lot of bad days on Capitol Hill. Yesterday wasn’t a bad day. Yesterday was a guy who came into the room knowing the receipts were stacked against him, decided the play was to scream his way through it, and somehow walked out having (1) accused a sitting U.S. senator of being on a margarita date with a deportee, (2) agreed on the record to take an alcohol-use-disorders test, (3) refused — four times — to say lying to Congress is a crime, and (4) told the ranking member of the committee that funds his agency, “the only one who lied to Congress is you” while delivering a steady stream of easily provable lies based on his own conpsiracy theorys.

That was the FBI director. Not a guy in line at the DMV. The FBI director.

Let me walk you through it (because it’s fun).

What Actually Happened in That Room

The hearing was supposed to be about Trump’s $12.53 billion FY27 budget request for the FBI — a 17.8% increase over 2026, which Patel was there to justify. He brought talking points about murder rates and fentanyl seizures. He brought a chip on his shoulder roughly the size of a Woodford Reserve barrel.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), ranking member on the subcommittee, opened with a line that, in hindsight, was the only honest courtesy extended to Patel all afternoon:

“Director Patel, I don’t care one bit about your private life. I don’t give a damn what you do on your own time and your own dime, unless and until it interferes with your public responsibilities.”

Then he laid out the public responsibilities. The Atlantic’s reporting on Patel’s drinking. The reports that his security team has had to force entry into his home because they couldn’t wake him up. The agents fired for cases the President didn’t like. The subpoenas to journalists. The leak hunts. The girlfriend’s FBI security detail in Nashville being asked to drive her drunk friends home.

Van Hollen, quoting the reporting: “reports of you being so drunk and so hungover that your staff had to force entry into your home are extremely alarming.”

And then Patel went on a hungover heater:

The Margarita Lie That’s Provably False.

Cornered on the drinking allegations, Patel pivoted to a line that has been bouncing around right-wing media for over a year: that Van Hollen was “slinging margaritas” in El Salvador with Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the Maryland man the Trump administration’s own lawyers admitted in federal court was wrongfully deported to the CECOT mega-prison.

Here is the problem with that line, in the mouth of a man under oath, in a Senate hearing, on camera:

It is provably, photographically, on-the-record false.

The “margaritas” were a stunt. Van Hollen flew to El Salvador to do oversight on a U.S. resident the U.S. government had illegally rendered to a foreign prison. The meeting was monitored by the Salvadoran government. Bukele’s people put glasses on the table that looked like margaritas. Neither Van Hollen nor Abrego Garcia touched them. There are photos. The senator has explained this on the record more times than anybody should have to. It is the most well-documented non-drink in modern Senate history.

Patel didn’t just repeat the smear. He escalated it. He told the FBI’s X account to post during the hearing, in real time, an FEC filing of a campaign dinner Van Hollen’s office paid for — a 50-person event, paid from political funds, not “taxpayer dime” — and turned it into a “$7,000 bar tab” (Von Hollen took 50 staffers for a 7k dinner last year and paid the bill personally).

“The next time you run up a $7,000 bar tab, we can talk about it.” — Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, May 12, 2026.

When Van Hollen came back for round two, he did not let it sit:

“In your response to me earlier, where you had a little bit of a blowup, you made a couple of provably false statements... coming from the mouth of an FBI director to make provably false statements in a hearing like this is extremely troubling.”

Then the killshot:

“My final question to you, Mr. Director, is do you know that it is a crime to lie to Congress?”

Patel: “I have not lied to Congress.”

Van Hollen: “I didn’t ask you that.”

Patel: “The only one who lied to Congress is you.”

Van Hollen: “I’m not testifying here, sir.”

LOL. The Director of the FBI was asked, four separate times, whether he understands that lying to Congress is a crime. He would not answer. He kept answering a question he wasn’t asked, which is itself a tell. Lawyers call that “non-responsive.” The rest of us call it: he knows.

Van Hollen closed the loop: “You are a disgrace, Mr. Director, and the fact that you can’t answer that question, I will.”

“I’ll Take Any Test You’re Willing To” — In Front of God and C-SPAN

Buried inside the screaming match was one of the most insane moments of executive-branch theater I’ve ever seen on this beat.

Van Hollen asked Patel directly whether he would take the AUDIT — the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, the same screening tool the U.S. military uses. The director’s response:

“I’ll take any test you’re willing to. Let’s go. Side by side.”

Side by side. With a U.S. senator. On TV. Like a podcast bit.

A sober man would have answered: “Senator, my private medical care is between me and my doctor, but I have no concerns about my fitness for this job.” That answer takes three seconds and ends the conversation.

Instead, the FBI director of the United States agreed on the record, in a sworn budget hearing, to take a clinical alcoholism screening. That is now in the Congressional Record. There is no “just kidding” on a Senate transcript.

The Atlantic Story Patel Sued For — And the Two Dozen Sources Behind It

Quick refresher, because Patel’s $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic is the whole reason this hearing happened the way it did.

In late April, Sarah Fitzpatrick at The Atlantic published “The FBI Director Is MIA,” based on interviews with more than two dozen current and former officials, members of Congress, hospitality workers and others, who described Patel’s tenure as a management failure and his personal behavior as “a national-security vulnerability.” The reporting:

“Conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences” alarming officials at the FBI and DOJ.

Patel “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication” at Ned’s in D.C. and the Poodle Room in Vegas.

On multiple occasions, his security team had trouble waking him up.

At one point, that security team requested equipment designed to forcibly breach a building because they could not get the FBI director on the other side of a door to respond.

Let me run that one back, because it should be illegal to skim past it.

The FBI director of the United States — the guy who is supposed to be reachable inside of one ring if there is a terrorist attack, a nuclear scare, a kinetic event, anything — was, on more than one occasion, unreachable behind a closed door. His own protective detail asked for breach equipment. To get to him. In his own residence.

One DOJ official told Fitzpatrick that worry about what would happen in the case of a terrorist attack on U.S. soil “keeps me up at night.”

Patel sued. He called it a hit piece. He called the reporter “fake news.” He said in court filings he has “never been intoxicated on the job.” Fitzpatrick said she has since been “inundated by additional sourcing going up to the highest levels of the government, thanking us for doing the work.” She then published a follow-up about Patel handing out personalized bottles of Woodford Reserve engraved “Ka$h Patel FBI Director” with the FBI shield on them — bottles. The Atlantic obtained one of these bottles, which was given out at official events, including FBI travel, for the Milan Olympics. The same Milan Olympics where Patel was filmed chugging beer in the U.S. men’s hockey locker room after the gold-medal game.

The FBI promptly opened a criminal leak investigation into the journalist, run out of an insider-threats unit in Huntsville, Alabama. MS NOW’s sources inside the FBI: “They know they are not supposed to do this. But if they don’t go forward, they could lose their jobs.”

Wait — He Had to Explain This to the Florida Bar?

Yes. This is the part that makes the lawsuit so phenomenally stupid.

In 2005, applying for admission to the Florida Bar, Kash Patel was required to write a disclosure letter explaining two prior alcohol-related arrests. The Intercept obtained the letter from his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, where he started his legal career on a $40,000 salary. Snopes verified it. His own spokesperson confirmed the underlying arrests.

The arrests:

2001, University of Richmond. Patel, then 20, was running the “Richmond Rowdies” student fan group. He was escorted out of a basketball game for “excessive cheering” and arrested for public intoxication outside the arena. He pleaded to a misdemeanour. He paid a fine. In his own letter to the Bar, he claimed he’d had “two drinks.” Two drinks does not generally end with a campus officer hauling you out of a basketball game and arresting you. Two drinks ends with you sitting back down.

2005, while a law student at Pace University. Patel and friends went bar-hopping. On the walk home, in his own words: “In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home.” A cruiser stopped them. He was arrested for public urination. He paid a fine.

His closing line to the Florida Bar in 2005: “Both of these incidents are not representative of my usual conduct of behavior, and it is my hope that the Board views them as an anomaly.”

Two decades later, his lawyer is in federal court saying drinking allegations against him are “fabricated.” His own letter — written under penalty of disbarment, to the Florida Supreme Court — is sitting in a personnel file in Miami, in his handwriting, describing two alcohol-related arrests as the “anomaly” he hopes the Board will forgive.

Anomalies don’t come in twos. And they don’t come in twos that match the pattern The Atlantic is now describing twenty-one years later, and they’ll just use his own words in court. These words, specifically.

The Psychology of the Alcoholic Heater

I’m not Patel’s doctor. Nobody on the internet is Patel’s doctor. The Atlantic didn’t diagnose him; they reported what two dozen people around him said they observed. I’m going to do the same.

Here is what was on display in that hearing, in plain English: Alcoholic (Hangover) Rage (And that, I am familiar with). His nervous system is shot.

Projection. Asked about his drinking, his first move was to accuse the senator across from him of drinking. Asked about lying, his first move was “you’re the liar.” This is not strategy. This is a reflex. A man who is sober and has nothing to hide does not, as his opening volley, accuse his interrogator of the exact thing he’s been accused of.

Rage that scales to the threat. He didn’t get mad about budget questions. He didn’t get mad about the Olympics travel — he had a prepared answer (cybercriminal extradition, Olympic security). He got mad — visibly, loudly, voice-going-up, leaning-forward mad — exactly when the topic was alcohol. The thing that doesn’t bother you doesn’t make you lose your composure. The thing that does, does.

Tunnel vision under stress. Van Hollen asked him a yes/no question — do you know it’s a crime to lie to Congress? — four times. He could not hear it. He kept answering a question that was not asked. People who are dysregulated do that. They lock onto the threat and answer the threat in their head, not the question in the room.

The “side by side” challenge. Reaching for a “let’s both take the test” frame is the move of someone who cannot, in the moment, sit with the question being about him. It has to be about him and somebody else. It has to be a contest. This is barroom logic, deployed in a Senate hearing.

The bottles. The personalized “Ka$h Patel FBI Director” Woodford Reserve bottles, handed out at official events, are the detail in this story that should make every former FBI agent reading this lose their mind. The FBI is a bureau where, historically, even the appearance of compromised judgment around alcohol was treated as a counterintelligence concern, because bad actors recruit drunks. The director of that bureau is mass-producing custom liquor bottles with his name on them and handing them out at the Olympics. As a brand exercise. Like he’s pitching a streetwear collab.

Is the pattern here consistent with the diagnostic criteria for an alcohol use disorder? That is not for me to say. That is for the AUDIT, he agreed, on the record, to take. The diagnostic criteria are public. If you're curious, you can pull up the eleven DSM-5 items and see which ones map to the reporting. I’m just the one telling you the reporting exists.

What I will say: the behaviour in that hearing — the projection, the rage, the inability to answer a direct yes/no, the need to make every confrontation a duel — is textbook defensive behaviour of a person protecting a secret that’s already out. Whatever the secret turns out to be.

What Legal Jeopardy He’s Actually In

OK. The Substack lawyer question. Let’s do this carefully, because it matters.

Lying to Congress is a federal crime under two main statutes:

18 U.S.C. § 1001 — false statements in any matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch. Up to 5 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Does not require an oath.

18 U.S.C. § 1621 — perjury. Up to 5 years in federal prison. Requires an oath, requires “willful” falsity, requires that the false statement was material.

For Patel to be charged, the false statement has to be:

False — and the “margaritas” line is provably false on photo, on transcript, and on Van Hollen’s own (repeatedly repeated) record. Material — meaning it had the “natural tendency to influence” the proceeding. Patel made the statement in direct response to a senator’s questions during a budget oversight hearing. Materiality is not going to be hard to argue. Knowingly/willfully false — meaning Patel had to know it was false when he said it. This is where the FBI director job actually hurts him. He runs the bureau. He has access to the photographs, the diplomatic cables from El Salvador, the entire record on the Abrego Garcia case. The argument that the director of the FBI somehow innocently did not know the official record on Kilmar Abrego Garcia is the kind of argument that sounds bad even in front of a friendly jury.

Now the part that matters for the real world: Section 1001 prosecutions are brought by the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice is run by Todd Banche. Todd works for Donald Trump. Donald Trump is the reason Kash Patel has the job in the first place.

So is Patel in actual legal jeopardy today? No. He’s not going to be charged by his own boss’s DOJ. He knows it. That’s why he was behaving like an alcoholic with a Sharpie-signed pardon in his back pocket and a “Get Out of Jail Free” card laminated to the back of his FBI shield. The arrogance in that hearing — the screaming, the social-media posting from the FBI account during the hearing, the refusal to engage with a direct yes/no — is the body language of a man who genuinely believes he is untouchable for the next three years.

But here’s the thing. He won’t always have this DOJ.

The statute of limitations on § 1001 is five years. Five years from yesterday is May 12, 2031. That is two presidential administrations from now. A future Attorney General — Democrat, Republican, anybody who isn’t taking orders from Donald J. Trump — looks at that hearing transcript, looks at the FBI’s own institutional records, looks at the documentary record on Abrego Garcia, and the case is on a silver platter.

Pardons protect against past federal charges. They do not retroactively legalize the conduct. They do not prevent state charges. They do not prevent civil suits. They do not protect against impeachment. They do not protect your law license. (See: the Florida Bar, which has its own opinion about its members under oath.) They do not, in any way, protect against history.

A pardon is also not magic. It has to be issued and accepted, and accepting a pardon has, since Burdick v. United States (1915), been understood to carry an implication of guilt. Kash Patel — a guy who is right now suing The Atlantic for $250 million for saying he drinks too much — is going to have to make a choice, at some point, between a pardon and his lawsuit. Because the second he accepts a pardon for lying about his behavior in front of Congress, the defamation case becomes very, very interesting.

And the lawsuit itself is a separate ticking time bomb. Patel chose to make himself a public figure plaintiff. In American defamation law, that means discovery is now open season on the very thing he sued to suppress. The Atlantic’s lawyers get to depose him. Under oath. With his Bar disclosure letter sitting on the table. With every single one of those two dozen sources potentially named under a deposition subpoena. With his security detail, his staff, his protective agents — all fair game. The Atlantic has already said the lawsuit is “meritless” and that they will “vigorously defend.” They are not bluffing. They got a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who has been inundated with new sourcing since the lawsuit was filed.

You don’t sue The Atlantic from a position of strength when the receipts run twenty-five-deep in your own bureau.

The Coda

The part I keep coming back to is Brian Driscoll.

While Patel was in that hearing room screaming at Van Hollen, Anderson Cooper was airing his exclusive sit-down with Brian “Drizz” Driscoll — the decorated 18-year FBI veteran, Medal of Valour, Shield of Bravery, briefly acting director of the bureau — who Patel fired in August 2025 after Driscoll refused to hand over a list of 6,000 agents involved in Trump investigations.

Driscoll’s account, on tape, on CNN: Patel told him, in his own office, “the FBI tried to put the President in jail, and he hasn’t forgotten it.” Patel told him his job depended on purging agents who worked on Trump cases. Patel told him the firings were “likely illegal” and that he “could be sued and deposed,” but he had no choice because his bosses had given him the directive.

That is the man who, six hours later, leaned across a Senate hearing dais and told Chris Van Hollen, the only one who lied to Congress is you.

This isn’t a guy on a heater because the questions are unfair. This is a guy on a heater because the questions are getting close, the receipts are stacked, the bar letter is in the file, the Atlantic is on round three, his fired predecessor is on prime time, his security team has had to ask for the door-breach kit, and the only thing standing between him and federal charges is the political will of a 79-year-old president whose own polling is in free fall.

He agreed, on the record, to take a clinical alcoholism screening. He refused, on the record, to confirm that lying to Congress is a crime.

That is not a man having a good day. That is a man whose worst day is still coming, and he knows it. Deeply. So let’s all enjoy it - together.

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If you want the receipts: The Atlantic, “The FBI Director Is MIA” (Sarah Fitzpatrick, April 2026); The Intercept on the 2005 Florida Bar disclosure letter; CNN’s Driscoll interview (Anderson Cooper, May 12); the full hearing transcript via Senate Appropriations. Subscribe, and I’ll keep pulling the thread.