May 15, 2024

There’s a specific kind of Canadian we manufacture once in a generation — the kind who packs up the family, moves to Miami, kisses Donald Trump’s ring at Mar-a-Lago, suggests we should just be the 51st state already, and then has the brass cojones to go on Fox News and accuse two regular Utah women of being foreign agents for the Chinese Communist Party.

His name is Kevin O’Leary. He calls himself Mr. Wonderful. He gave himself that nickname, by the way, because nobody else was going to.

And this week, Mr. Wonderful had a Fox News meltdown for the ages. Let’s get to know the man, the myth (he’s a myth, alright) and the boating legend who left Canada after he and his wife went for a drink immediately after a boat he (or his wife) was driving killed two people on Lake Joseph.

We know him FAR too well. He’s a F***** clown. A very corrupt clown.

The Story, Quickly

O’Leary is the frontman for a 40,000-acre data centre development called Stratos, planned for Box Elder County, Utah. The pitch: a $100 billion, gas-powered AI campus that would consume more electricity in a year than the entire state of Utah currently uses. Doublethink the size of Manhattan. Critics — including local Utahns who like water, air, and not living next to a power plant the size of a small country — have been pushing back. Hard.

So this week, instead of, you know, presenting an environmental impact study or addressing the 2,300+ protest filings against the project’s water application, Mr. Wonderful went on Fox News and said the quiet part very loud:

“Who would want us to stop building our electrical grid? Who would want to stop us from having compute capacity to develop AI? Which adversary would want that? There’s only one. It’s China.”

Then he named names. He pointed his bony billionaire finger at Alliance for a Better Utah and Elevate Strategies — a progressive non-profit and a small political consulting shop — and accused them of being proxies for the Chinese government. He said he was putting his “forensic accountants” on it. He was holding a piece of paper. He had IP addresses, you guys.

The Utah women he accused, Gabi Finlayson and Jackie Morgan, responded with a video that should be taught in PR schools for the next thirty years.

“If we were Chinese operatives, we would be the worst operatives in the entire world. Someone alert Beijing that the payment portal to my Amex bills is somehow broken.” “It’s not every day you get called out by first and last name on Fox News by a Canadian billionaire trying to ruin my state, but here we are. Kevin, are you OK?”

And then Finlayson closed with the line that should be embroidered on a pillow somewhere in this country:

“Keep my name out of your fucking mouth.”

Beautiful. Chef’s kiss. Watch the video. It is medicine. Check out the pink flip flops, too.

But it gets so much better. Because while Kevin was on Fox News calling them Chinese agents, those same “Chinese agents” were doing what actual journalists used to do back when we had journalism: they were pulling public records.

Oh, And One More Thing — The Speaker Of The Utah House Just Got Caught With 640 Acres

This is the part that should be a five-alarm fire in every Utah newsroom.

The very same Utah women Kevin O’Leary slandered on Fox News — the alleged Chinese Communist Party operatives, the ones running Beijing’s terrifying disinformation cell out of, presumably, a Salt Lake City coffee shop — just dropped a public-records bombshell.

The Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Republican Mike Schultz, owns roughly 640 acres of land near the Stratos data centre site.

Through a company called — and this is real — “Mike Schultz Inc.” Subtle.

The deed was filed in the Box Elder County Recorder’s Office on January 3, 2025. The Lyle Holdaway Family Trust transferred two parcels totalling around 640 acres to Mike Schultz Inc. The recorded consideration on the deed? Ten dollars.

That’s not a typo. Ten. Dollars.

Now, “ten dollars” on a deed doesn’t necessarily mean he paid ten bucks for 640 acres of Utah farmland — it’s often a placeholder. The actual price is private. But here’s what is public: the Speaker of the Utah House quietly took ownership of 640 acres of Box Elder County land roughly 13 months before Box Elder County commissioners said they were even “hearing rumours” about the data centre deals with landowners.

Now layer this in: Kevin O’Leary went on Fox & Friends on April 27 and bragged that he had met with Governor Spencer Cox, Speaker Mike Schultz, and Senate President Stuart Adams in late 2025 about the project.

Schultz’s response when the Deseret News asked him about that meeting? “Yeah, I wasn’t a part of that.” He says O’Leary reached out, but his schedule was “too busy.” He told Fox 13 News he wasn’t “made aware of” the Stratos Project until “just a little over 30 days ago.”

So either Kevin O’Leary is lying about meeting the Speaker of the Utah House to push a $100 billion data centre, or the Speaker of the Utah House is lying about not meeting him. One of these two billionaires-in-training is full of shit. Pick your favourite.

Schultz now says the land is “eight miles away as the crow flies and there’s a mountain between” and that he’s “in the middle of swapping it” with a farmer for land near the Idaho border. Cool. Cool cool cool. The “I was about to swap it anyway” defence. Solid. Bulletproof. Nothing suspicious there.

And he’s not the only one. Senate President Stuart Adams sits on the board of MIDA — Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority — the body that’s been shepherding the data centre through. Another Republican lawmaker, Senator Scott Sandall, also has a ranch in the neighbourhood. Governor Cox has been pushing the project hard while social media speculates about his family’s old telecom company, CentraCom (which says it has “no desire to be involved”).

So let’s recap. A Canadian billionaire flies in from Miami, partners with a Republican-controlled state government, gets a 40,000-acre rubber-stamp from a county of 60,000 people, and the Speaker of the House just happens to have picked up 640 acres of nearby land 13 months earlier through a company named after himself for a deed price of ten dollars.

And when two regular women in Utah point this out using public records anyone can buy for $1.50 from the County Recorder, Kevin O’Leary goes on Fox News and accuses them of being Chinese spies.

The women he called Chinese agents broke an actual story about the Speaker of the Utah House.

The Canadian billionaire who called them Chinese agents is in business with the Speaker of the Utah House.

This is, by the way, the oldest play in the playbook. When you can’t beat the message, you smear the messenger. When the receipts are coming for you, scream about foreign agents. It’s Joe McCarthy with a Rolex and a Florida sunburn.

A Quick Inventory Of The Trail Of Burning Wreckage Behind Mr. Wonderful

Now, you might be asking yourself: who is this Canadian billionaire shrieking on Fox News about communists in Utah? Why does he look like a substitute teacher who got fired for selling Amway in the parking lot? Why does he keep showing up?

Glad you asked. Pull up a chair. A comfy one.

Exhibit A: The Learning Company / Mattel — One of the Worst Deals in Business History

In the late ‘90s, O’Leary ran an educational software company called The Learning Company (TLC). It was, by every account from people who worked there, a house of cards. A software industry analyst called it exactly that — a house of cards. Net losses were in the hundreds of millions — $376 million in 1996, $495 million in 1997, $105 million in 1998. O’Leary had slashed R&D from 24% to 11% of expenditures, which is what you do when you’re dressing up a pig for sale.

And dress it up he did. In 1999, toymaker Mattel paid $4.2 billion for TLC. Within months, the deal blew up so spectacularly that Mattel announced a $105 million quarterly loss where they’d projected a $50 million profit. The next quarter? $206 million loss. Mattel’s stock collapsed. Three billion dollars of shareholder value evaporated in one day. Businessweek later named it one of “the Worst Deals of All Time.”

O’Leary, conveniently, had cashed out his Mattel shares before any of the losses were announced. He walked away with $11.2 million.

Mattel’s shareholders filed a class action. The lawsuit alleged TLC had used “accounting manipulations,” secret return obligations, “parking” product with distributors, and reporting tricks to inflate the numbers before the sale. It accused O’Leary personally of insider trading. Mattel settled for $122 million — a “mega-settlement” at the time, the 12th-largest shareholder settlement in US corporate history.

Industry insiders later said TLC didn’t just collapse — it took the entire educational software industry down with it. Bernard Stolar, the guy brought in to clean up the mess, put it like this: “It killed the educational software industry because there was so much product out there and all of the product was crap.”

That is the foundation of Kevin O’Leary’s fortune. He sold a pig in lipstick to Mattel, cashed out at the peak, got fired six months into his three-year contract, and watched from the lifeboat as the ship sank with everyone else still on board.

This is the man telling you how to invest your money.

Exhibit B: O’Leary Funds — Underperformed, Regulator-Sanctioned, Sold For Scrap

In 2008, O’Leary launched O’Leary Funds. He promised it would hit $5 billion in assets in three years and hinted at going public. Pounded his chest about it on TV every chance he got.

Reality: The funds chronically underperformed. A Canadian banker, Mark McQueen, dug in and found that O’Leary’s funds were juicing their distribution yields by returning investors’ own invested capital to them, which is allowed but contrary to what O’Leary had publicly claimed. One analysis found that a quarter of the distributions from one fund were return of capital.

In November 2014, O’Leary Funds had to pay penalties to Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers for violating provisions of the Securities Act.

In 2015 — seven years after launch, not the promised $5 billion — O’Leary sold the company to Brett Wilson’s Canoe Financial. The handover totaled $800 million in assets under management, one-third less than the company had at the end of 2011, even though the TSX was up 15% over that stretch. In other words: the fund company shrank during a bull market.

Mr. Wonderful: financial genius.

Exhibit C: O’Leary Mortgages — Closed in 2014.

Just gone. Quietly. Like a fart in church. Won’t find a press release celebrating it.

Exhibit D: FTX — $15 Million To Be A Paid Stooge For A Convicted Fraudster

In 2021, O’Leary signed a deal worth roughly $15 million to be the celebrity face of FTX, the crypto exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried.

He didn’t just sign the deal. He evangelized. He went on TV and on social media and told you, Canadian retail investor, that he had “finally solved my compliance problems with cryptocurrencies.” He told CNBC that FTX’s compliance systems were what drew him in.

In November 2022, FTX collapsed in one of the largest financial frauds in modern history. The new CEO brought in to clean it up — a guy who had previously presided over the Enron bankruptcy — said in court filings that he had “never in my career” seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls.”

O’Leary lost his FTX money. He was named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit accusing him and other celebrity ambassadors (Tom Brady, Larry David, Shaq, Gisele) of deceptively promoting FTX to “unsophisticated investors” in a “Ponzi scheme.”

When CNBC’s Joe Kernen finally cornered him on air, the exchange was brutal:

Kernen: “Are you still calling yourself a venture investor? Your venture investing was your name being able to be used as a spokesperson?” O’Leary: “Joe, bad news. I have a very large advisory business.” Kernen: “Once again, you’re a venture investor who ventured your name.”

O’Leary also went on national television and defended Sam Bankman-Fried days before SBF was arrested in the Bahamas. He said SBF was “one of the best traders in the crypto space” and that he’d back him again.

SBF is now serving 25 years in federal prison.

Mr. Wonderful’s character assessment: not a strong suit.

The “Boating Accident” — Two Dead On Lake Joseph

Now we come to the part of the story that, in any sane country, would have permanently ended Kevin O’Leary’s public career. But we’re not in a sane country anymore, and neither is the one he fled to.

August 24, 2019. Lake Joseph, Muskoka. Cottage country. The O’Learys had been at a dinner party at another cottage on the lake. Wine at a 2 p.m. lunch. Wine and cocktails at the dinner that started after 7 p.m. Kevin says he drank. Kevin says he doesn’t remember if Linda drank. Linda was the “designated driver.”

At 11:30 p.m., the O’Leary boat — Kevin’s boat, driven by Linda (or so they say), out for a wine cruise with Kevin and a friend on board — slammed bow-first into another vessel, a 16-seat Nautique, on the open water. The other boat was a “stargazing excursion.” Two people on that boat died: Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, of Uxbridge, Ontario. Three more were injured. Two people. Dead. On a dark Muskoka lake. Hit by a boat owned by Kevin O’Leary, driven by his wife, both of them were coming home from a dinner party where wine and cocktails were served.

Linda O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level on a breath test taken shortly after the crash. She told the officer she’d had “only one drink” — but, importantly, after the crash - because that’s what you do after driving your boat over a family. You slam a few Vodka Sodas at a golf resort around the corner from the crash as fast as you can. The Crown charged her with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Kevin’s PR machine kicked into gear immediately. The other boat, his statement said, “had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene.” (Both boats actually left the scene — to seek emergency help, the OPP later confirmed.)

At trial in 2021, Linda was found not guilty. The judge ruled the Nautique had its lights off — the boat was being used for stargazing, so it would have defeated the purpose. The other driver, Richard Ruh, pleaded guilty to failing to display a navigation light (he later said he pleaded guilty only to avoid the legal bills). The judge also ruled there was insufficient evidence on speed and that alcohol didn’t factor.

Linda walked. Kevin, on the stand by Zoom from Los Angeles, said he couldn’t remember if his wife had been drinking that night. Two families buried their dead.

Brian Greenspan — one of the best, most expensive criminal lawyers in Canada — got Linda an acquittal. Money has its uses.

Within a few months, Kevin and Linda would be living in Miami Beach.

The Maple MAGA Pivot — Or, How To Sell Out Your Country On Live TV

Here’s the punchline.

In December 2024, after Donald Trump started musing on Truth Social about Canada becoming the 51st state and calling Justin Trudeau a “governor,” guess who was the first Canadian to publicly cosign the idea on Fox Business?

“I think this is a great idea, and I think the potential is massive.”

That was Kevin O’Leary. On American television. About his own country. While polling at the time showed 13 percent of Canadians warmed to the idea of annexation.

He then announced he was packing his bags and flying down to Mar-a-Lago to negotiate it himself — because, in his words, “Nobody wants Trudeau to negotiate this deal.”

He went. He showed up. He posed for photos with Trump and Danielle Smith. He came back and went on CBC’s Power & Politics to lecture Canadians that we’d better “get ready to negotiate” toward an “economic union” with a country whose president was actively threatening us with tariffs and annexation.

While he was there, he also pitched Trump on:

His Alberta data centre fantasy

A syndicate plan to buy TikTok

So the song he was singing publicly was “Canada and America should merge.” The song he was singing privately was “Help me make money on TikTok and AI infrastructure.” One hand washes the other.

This is the man. This is the entire man, on a single page.

A guy who sold a turkey of a software company to Mattel and watched $3 billion of other people’s money go up in smoke. A guy whose mutual fund company was sanctioned by Quebec’s regulator and quietly sold off for scraps. A guy who took $15 million to put his face on a crypto fraud that vaporized billions of regular people’s savings. A guy whose wife killed two people in a boat crash on a Muskoka lake while he was on board, and whose biggest contribution to the night’s events was a press statement blaming the dead. A guy who, the moment Donald Trump started threatening Canada’s sovereignty, ran toward the threat with his cheque book open.

And now? Now he’s on Fox News, in a casual button-down like he’s about to sell you a timeshare in Boca, accusing two regular American women of being Chinese Communist Party operatives because they don’t want a 40,000-acre gas-fired data centre sucking up their drinking water.

The same two women who, while he was smearing them on national television, were pulling public deeds and catching the Speaker of the Utah House sitting on 640 acres of land next to Kevin’s project. The same women who did, in one afternoon at the County Recorder’s office, more actual journalism than Fox News has done in twenty years.

Kevin O’Leary isn’t Mr. Wonderful. He’s Mr. Whatever-Pays-Today. He is, and has always been, the smartest guy in the room who fucks up the room and is somehow always the only person in the room who doesn’t have to pay for it.

The Americans can have him. Genuinely. Keep him. The MAGA crowd has finally found the perfect Canadian: one who hates Canada more than they do, who’ll go on TV and call American protesters foreign agents, who has the perfect blend of empty bravado and zero shame.

He is, without a shred of competition, Canada’s worst export.

We send them maple syrup, hockey players, Drake, and Kevin O’Leary.

Two out of four ain’t bad. and “Sorry”?

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