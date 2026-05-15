Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura D 💪🇨🇦's avatar
Laura D 💪🇨🇦
6h

Those two young women are amazing!!!! 👏 👏 👏 What a perfect and powerful response to Sleaze Bro Kevin O’Leary. He needs to STFU. I am going to buy at least one of their hats to support them! Love everything about their video. 🙌

Reply
Share
3 replies
CO's avatar
CO
6h

I’m in Utah and you can have him back and keep him away from my state!

Reply
Share
6 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture