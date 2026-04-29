Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Denise McCammon's avatar
Denise McCammon
4d

"he did not name trump- he didn't have to"

trump had NO idea what the king was referring to, noting, or talking about!

NO idea

none

zero

the french indian war?

never heard of it

prolly sound asleep during the entire speech

no clue

no one in his staff had any idea either

none

was a great speech presented beautifully!!

cheers, charles!!

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
4d

I love it. I was unsure, at first, whether this visit was a good idea. I'm glad I was so wrong. Maybe...just maybe...a few Republicans will find they still have a spine...or a sense of shame.

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