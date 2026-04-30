April 30, 2026

There’s a word floating around online — informal, partisan, not in any dictionary that matters — but it names something that’s hard to name otherwise. Klansplaining: the rhetorical move where racially loaded ideas get repackaged in language clean enough to repeat at work, recite on cable news, or sign into law. The racism stays. The accent changes.

The “Klan” half points to the ideology underneath. The “splaining” half, borrowed from mansplaining, points to the delivery: patient, almost weary, always insisting you’re the one reading too much into it. Done well, it works two jobs at once. It signals to a specific audience that the old hierarchies are still in play. And it gives everyone else — the squeamish suburban voter, the corporate sponsor, the institutionalist Republican — a clean story they can tell themselves: it’s about crime, it’s about merit, it’s about history, it’s about the border.

The trick is in the gap between the message and the cover story. Walk through a few of these, and the gap gets harder to miss.

1. “Your countries are becoming shitholes.”

Trump’s go-to insult about immigration has always carried a tell: which countries get the label.

In 2018 it was a closed-door meeting where he reportedly asked why the U.S. was taking immigrants from “shithole countries” — Haiti, El Salvador, African nations — and suggested more from places like Norway. In April 2025, addressing European leaders about migration, he warned their countries were “becoming shitholes” if they didn’t crack down.

The word lands the same way every time. What shifts are which countries get labelled and which don’t? Norway, never. Sweden in the abstract, sometimes — but only as a warning of what immigration does to a white country, not as a place that produces shithole emigrants. The cover story is concerned about lawlessness or failed states. The pattern is which states get called failed and then blame that failure on people of colour, migrants, ETC.

2. “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats.”

September 2024, presidential debate stage. Trump claimed Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents’ pets. The story had no basis — local police, the Republican mayor, and the Republican governor all said so within hours. It didn’t matter. It was already doing its work.

This is Klansplaining in its purest form because the content is so obviously absurd that defenders have to retreat to “he’s exaggerating, but the underlying concern about immigration is valid.” Which is the move. The cartoon image — Black foreigners eating your pets — gets the emotional payload across. The retreat to “he just means there’s strain on the town” gives respectable people a place to stand. Springfield’s actual Haitian population was there legally, under Temporary Protected Status, working in factories the town’s employers had been begging to fill.

3. The “criminal illegals” cover story

This is the load-bearing one, so it’s worth the numbers.

Trump and his administration have justified mass immigration enforcement by promising to deport “the worst of the worst” — murderers, rapists, gang members, “criminal illegals.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in January 2026 that 70% of ICE detainees had committed violent crimes.

The actual data:

As of April 2026, 42,722 out of 60,311 people in ICE detention — 70.8% — had no criminal conviction. The 70% figure is real. It’s just inverted.

Of people booked into ICE custody in fiscal year 2026, only 8% had a violent or property conviction. Only 5% had a violent conviction. A majority of the criminal convicts had vice, immigration, or traffic convictions.

From December 2025 through January 2026, ICE arrested an average of 1,264 people per day — over a 300% increase from the year before. At its peak in December, ICE was arresting over 800 people a day on the streets of American communities; the majority had no criminal record, and among those who did, most had only low-level offences. Two out of every three “at-large” arrests during the winter were of people with no criminal record.

For every one ICE “at-large” arrest in December through January that involved someone with a prior criminal conviction classified as the most serious threat risk, there were 12 arrests of people with no criminal record at all. They just weren’t white.

The Cato Institute — a libertarian think tank, not a left-wing operation — put it bluntly: “the Trump administration is not living up to its promises to deport millions and millions of criminals or to prioritize the worst of the worst.”

The cover story is public safety. The operation is something else: agents grabbing people off streets, out of courthouses, off construction sites and church parking lots, the overwhelming majority of whom have done nothing more than overstay a visa or cross a border. The “criminal illegals” framing isn’t describing the policy. It’s running interference for it.

4. Charlottesville: “very fine people, on both sides.”

August 2017. White nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Klansmen marched through Charlottesville, chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “blood and soil.” A counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed when one of the marchers drove a car into a crowd.

Trump’s response, after several days of pressure: there were “very fine people on both sides.” He later tried to clarify that he meant peaceful statue-defenders, not the neo-Nazis themselves — the neo-Nazis, he said, “should be condemned totally.”

This is the Klansplaining template laid bare. The original statement does the work — telling the marchers they have a defender in the White House. The clarification does the cover, giving everyone else permission to say he didn’t mean those guys. Both statements coexist. Both audiences hear what they need to hear. The march organizers, on record, were explicit about which message they took to heart.

5. Erasing the “negative” parts of Black history

In March 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14253, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” It directed the Smithsonian to “remove improper ideology” and accused the National Museum of African American History and Culture of casting American founding principles in a “negative light.”

What followed:

The National Park Service initiated a review of materials at all 433 national parks, monuments, and historic sites. Signs asking visitors to report “any signs or other information that are negative about past or living Americans” were placed in parks.

An 1863 photograph of a man who escaped slavery and bore deep scars on his back from being whipped — a famous abolitionist image — was removed from display at Fort Pulaski National Monument near Savannah.

A statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, torn down by protesters in 2020, was renovated and reinstalled by the National Park Service in October 2025.

Information about Jackie Robinson’s U.S. Army service was briefly pulled from a Department of Defence webpage. References to Harriet Tubman were edited on a National Park Service page about the Underground Railroad before being restored after public outcry.

In 2026, free National Park admission days were restructured: MLK Day and Juneteenth were removed, Flag Day on June 14 was added, and Trump’s birthday was added on top of Flag Day. Because he’s white.

The cover story is fighting “divisive ideology” and “race-centred” content. The pattern is which history gets called divisive. A photograph of slavery’s scars is “negative.” A reinstalled Confederate general is “history.”

6. The generals who couldn’t be promoted

In March 2026, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth blocked the promotions of four Army colonels to one-star generals. Two were Black men, and two were women. Two additional colonels from another service branch — one Black, one female — were also taken off the promotion list, bringing the total to at least six.

The reporting around it was extraordinary. According to the New York Times, Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, told the Army Secretary that Trump “would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events.” The Army Secretary reportedly replied, “The President is not a racist or sexist.” LOL.

Earlier, Trump had fired Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, the second African American to hold the job — Hegseth’s own book had questioned whether Brown got the job on merit or because of his race. He also fired Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to hold the Navy’s top uniformed job.

The cover story: meritocracy. The Pentagon spokesman called it “apolitical and unbiased.” The pattern: every officer removed was Black or female. The man overseeing it had written a book arguing that diversity in the ranks weakened the force.

The Black Veterans Project’s co-founder put what was happening in plain language: “The Trump administration is intent on instituting a caste system across our military, whereby anyone who isn’t white, male, straight and Christian is deemed less capable and deserving of leading our troops.”

Who it’s for

The audience for this rhetoric isn’t one bloc, it’s two — and the genius of Klansplaining is that it speaks to both at once.

There’s the base audience: voters who want a clear story about why the country feels different from the one they grew up in, and want that story to put them on the right side of it. They don’t need the racial subtext decoded. They hear it. The “shithole countries” line, the pets in Springfield, the Confederate statue going back up — these aren’t dog whistles to that audience, they’re foghorns.

Then there’s the permission audience: the suburban moderate, the corporate donor, the centrist columnist, the Republican who thinks of themselves as decent. This audience needs a cover story they can repeat without flinching. He’s talking about crime. He’s talking about the border. He’s talking about merit. He’s talking about historical accuracy. The cover stories are flimsy on inspection — the numbers don’t support “criminal illegals,” the photo of a whipped man’s back isn’t “ideology” — but inspection isn’t the point. Plausible deniability is the point. The cover story doesn’t need to be true. It just needs to exist.

And it does a third job, which is maybe the most important: it runs interference. Anyone who names the pattern gets accused of seeing race where it isn’t, of being divisive themselves, of “playing the race card.” The framing flips. The person pointing at the elephant becomes the problem. That’s what makes this rhetoric so durable — it builds in its own immune response.

“Klansplaining.”

You don’t have to accept the word to see the pattern. But once you’ve seen the pattern, you understand why somebody had to make up a word for it, and I’m going to make sure it goes viral for all the right reasons. Hang “Klansplaining” on every divisive, Evangelical white nationalist’s tweets and dreams for a whiter America.

Seems important. And I F****** LOVE the word.

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