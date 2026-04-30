Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
3d

This is from someone on Malcolm Nance's Substack Podcast. "There once was a chump named Trump Who's head was stuck in his Rump It developed a boil He drilled it for oil And charged you to keep up the pump."

Cheers Dean!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3d

“Klansplaining” should be viral enough to get inserted as a new word in the OED and every other dictionary. If there’s anyone who can do this, it’s Dean!! 👏👏👏

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