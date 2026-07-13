Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
5hEdited

Regardless of cause, Lindsey Graham's death should be officially classified as a "good start".

If you can say one good thing about Lindsey Graham in 2026, it's that he served American democracy, decency, and the rule-of-law best by dropping dead. Let's hope that Trump, McConnell, Grassley, Bannon, and other Banana-Republicans follow his timely and patriotic example - the sooner, the better.

Perhaps Fetterman should join them and make the effort bipartisan.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

You may not “believe“, Dean, but God works in mysterious ways, with smaller nudges at first. But He sure does wrap-up well! 🤭🫶

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