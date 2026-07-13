Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. Insert your own joke about which organ gave out first. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago sometime in 2017. The heart was just the last thing on the list.

The official machinery of mourning cranked up on schedule Sunday. Flags at half-staff. Trump calling him “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known” — which, coming from an adjudicated sexual abuser carrying 34 felony convictions, is less a eulogy than a confession of what Graham had become useful for. Thune praised him. McMaster called him irreplaceable. The wire services dusted off the hard-luck biography: the room behind the liquor store, the orphaned kid raising his little sister. All true. All beside the point.

Because the most honest obituary of Lindsey Graham wasn’t written by a colleague or a wire reporter. It was written by a cop.

Ask Michael Fanone

Michael Fanone was dragged into the mob at the Capitol on January 6th, beaten, tased into a heart attack, and left with a traumatic brain injury while the crowd chanted about killing him with his own gun. In May 2021, he went to the Capitol with Gladys Sicknick — the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending it — along with Sicknick’s partner Sandra Garza and Officer Harry Dunn, begging Republican senators to support an independent January 6th commission.

Graham took the meeting. According to Fanone, here is how the great statesman treated a grieving mother and the wounded officers in front of him: he barked at Gladys Sicknick that he was not going to sit there and listen to her blame Donald Trump for January 6th. When Fanone tried to show him the body-cam footage of his own near-lynching, Graham turned away and looked at his phone. And in Fanone’s telling — repeated in his memoir and on national television — Graham’s big contribution to the conversation was to snap that the officers should have shot the rioters “all in the head,” that they’d been given guns and he didn’t understand why they hadn’t used them. Tough talk about a mob he would spend the next five years protecting from so much as a bipartisan fact-finding commission.

Then Graham’s office issued a press release calling the meeting “emotional” — and announced, in the same breath, that he’d oppose the commission anyway. He performed the condolence and pocketed the vote. That’s the whole man, on Senate letterhead.

When Graham died this weekend, Fanone didn’t reach for diplomatic language. His post — “Rest in piss, you fucking worthless scumbag” — went viral within hours, along with his hope that if hell exists, Graham is in it. You can clutch your pearls about civility. Fanone earned the right to say it with his blood on the Capitol floor, while Graham earned the reply with a press release.

The other eulogies they won’t read at the funeral

Fanone had company. Steve Schmidt, who spent decades inside the Republican machine, wrote that Graham was a “lonely and unprincipled man” who traded his country for power and his decency for attention — a hollow man whose emptiness could only be filled by relevance, which he finally found as a supporting player in the most malignant reality show ever produced. Schmidt’s headline did in six words what a thousand cable tributes couldn’t: Lindsey knew better. He chose worse.

Michael Kruse predicted Graham’s entire entry in the history books: the 2016 prophecy that Trump would destroy the party, followed by a few lines on how Graham personally helped prove it. Kenneth Roth of Human Rights Watch noted the man cheered the International Criminal Court when it charged Putin and turned on it the moment it charged Netanyahu — principle as a rental property. Commentators as far apart as Ana Kasparian and Nick Fuentes posted the identical two words: “good riddance.” When your death unites the socialist left and the nativist right in a single sentiment, you have achieved a rare kind of bipartisanship. Cenk Uygur imagined Graham arriving in the underworld and immediately lobbying Hades to attack Zeus — a couple of weeks, no ground troops, no way Poseidon closes the Strait. Even Iranian state TV joined the pile-on, which tells you the man’s warmongering was consistent even if nothing else was.

And hovering over all of it, the ghost of John McCain — the friend Graham abandoned for the man who mocked McCain’s captivity. Near the end of his life, watching Graham gush over Trump’s golf scores, McCain reportedly exploded: “My ass he shot a 70!” Even dying, McCain could smell the flattery. Graham had made lying about a golf score into a loyalty oath, and he took it gladly.

He told us. Then he did it anyway.

Never forget the receipts, because Graham wrote them himself. “Race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” “Unfit for office.” “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed... and we will deserve it.” That was Graham, under oath to no one but his own judgment, describing exactly what was coming. Then Trump won, and Graham — the shrewd trial lawyer, the Air Force JAG who swore an oath to the Constitution — folded with the eagerness of a man relieved to stop pretending.

What followed was a decade of servicing power to be close to eat. Suckholing to a rapist for relevance. Defending Trump through impeachments, through January 6th, through the felony convictions, through the Carroll verdict, through the Epstein Files cover-up, through, massive self dealing. Nodding along as Trump waged tariff wars on allies and mused about annexing Canada — vandalism the McCain-era Graham would have torched from the floor. Blocking the commission a dead officer’s mother begged him for. Never met a war he didn’t want to send someone else’s kids to, and never met a principle he wouldn’t sell for a tee time.

Yes, Ukraine. Zelensky mourned him, and the ten wartime visits were real. It was the one room where the old Graham still flickered. But a legacy isn’t an average. You don’t get to launder five years of ring-kissing through Kyiv.

Lindsey Graham spent his final decade terrified of one thing: irrelevance. He avoided it the only way left to him — by making himself indispensable to a man he’d correctly diagnosed as a disaster. In the end his heart tore itself apart on a Saturday night, hours after one last phone call with Trump. Somehow, even his death waited until the ring had been kissed one final time.

He warned us we’d get destroyed and deserve it. He was right. He just left out that he’d be holding the door.

Share