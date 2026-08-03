August 3, 2026

Let’s start with where we are this morning, because “where we are” is somehow worse than wherever you thought we were.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz overnight — the IRGC’s Sepah News says their air defences knocked it out of the sky. That’s a $30-million-plus aircraft, gone, on Day 157 of a war Trump promised would be over in a weekend.

And the tankers? Still getting lit up like it’s a carnival game:

Overnight (Aug 3): UKMTO — the UK’s maritime trade watchdog — reported an explosion right beside a tanker roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman. The Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker Velos Amber was last tracked approaching the strait on the US-designated “safe” route before its transponder went dark. Iranian state media then published a photo of a tanker with its entire aft section engulfed in flames.

August 1: A tanker took an “unknown projectile” to the engine room 11 nautical miles off Limah, Oman — dead in the water, “not under command.” Hours later, a second tanker near Khasab reported a splash and an explosion close aboard. Same day, Kuwait’s air defences were actively engaging Iranian drones over Kuwaiti territory.

That makes three consecutive days of vessels getting hit or near-missed in the exact corridor Washington told shippers was protected.

Zoom out and the scoreboard since Iran slammed the strait shut in late February reads like this: at least 17 merchant ships damaged, two captured, a dozen seafarers dead or missing, war-risk insurance running 7.5 to 10 percent of a ship’s hull value (it was 1 to 3 percent before the war), and strait traffic down a casual 77 percent. In July, a Saudi crude tanker got hammered and a Qatari LNG carrier was at risk of exploding. Iran’s hit Amazon’s AWS infrastructure in Bahrain five separate times. With cruise missiles. Congress has already shovelled $95 billion into this thing.

So much winning.

The Incredible Shrinking Tough Guy

Now let’s chart the presidential vocabulary, because it’s a hell of a journey.

March: Trump threatens to destroy Iran’s infrastructure if the strait doesn’t reopen, eventually landing on his big-brain formula: the US will “destroy one bridge or power plant” every time Iran touches a ship. Maximum tough. Very scary.

April: Two-week ceasefire! Deal’s basically done! Iran sent a “10-point proposal”! (The strait stayed closed.)

July: Blockade back on, strikes back on, tankers still burning.

Friday, July 31: Multiple outlets report Trump has ordered up a multi-day air campaign — what he himself later described as what would have been “the biggest attack since World War II.” Pete Hegseth confirmed the military was poised to launch Saturday night.

Saturday night: Never mind! Trump posts that the U.S.A. is “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II” — but he’s cancelling the attack because Iran and its neighbours asked nicely, and because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.”

The perimeters. Of a deal. Has been agreed to. The man threatening World War II-scale violence cannot spell “parameters” and cannot conjugate a verb, but sure, he’s definitely got the fine print of a nuclear agreement nailed down.

Sunday/Monday: Trump says a deal is “imminent,” talks start Monday afternoon, total opening of the strait, denuclearization, the works.

And Iran? Iran says: what deal? The Foreign Ministry flatly denies any direct talks with the US. Fars, the regime’s mouthpiece, put it in writing: “There is no agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.” Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the only negotiations happening are with Oman, about a temporary shipping lane — one that ships can only use with IRGC permission — and vowed the strait “will in no way return to the status it was before February 28th.”

So Trump is announcing a deal that the other side says doesn’t exist, to reopen a strait the other side says will never reopen, after cancelling an attack he swears he totally could have done. Qatar, the UAE, and the Saudis — whose tankers and terminals are the ones actually eating missiles — are begging everyone to just stop shooting. Meanwhile the Houthis have Bab al-Mandeb choked off at the other end, so Saudi crude is now boxed in on both sides. Locked and loaded, baby.

“Reply All If You Have Ideas”

But here’s the part that should make every American taxpayer spit out their coffee.

CNN reported that last Wednesday, a senior officer in CENTCOM’s intelligence branch blasted out an email to a broad group of military analysts with this actual sentence: “We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran.”

That’s real. The command running America’s biggest air war in decades sent a got-any-ideas? email. A second senior officer sent a similar plea the week before. Military officials told CNN that crowdsourcing strategy over email like this is, and I’m paraphrasing, not normal.

Why are they passing around the suggestion box? Because the professionals have already run the numbers. Both the CIA and the DIA have assessed that the bombing campaign is unlikely to move Iran’s negotiating position at all. Trump’s own top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, told Congress last month that “air power has its limits.” The crown-jewel target — the nuclear material believed buried under Pickaxe Mountain — is reportedly so deep that even America’s biggest conventional bombs won’t do the job. Actually destroying it would take ground troops, which Trump won’t touch, because even he knows how that movie ends.

So after 150+ nights of strikes, a naval blockade, a dead ceasefire, four flag-draped transfers home, and $95 billion — the strategy is now an inbox thread. CENTCOM’s spokesman, Capt. Timothy Hawkins, gamely spun it as the command’s “long history of thinking and working in innovative ways,” noting Admiral Brad Cooper loves hearing from the whole team regardless of rank.

Innovative. Sure. Nothing says “we have this under control” like the war-planning equivalent of “no bad ideas in a brainstorm, gang!”

The Bottom Line

Five months in, Iran is still closing the world’s most important oil chokepoint, still swatting Reapers out of the sky, still torching tankers on America’s own “protected” route — and the response from Washington is a Truth Social post with a typo and an all-staff email begging for suggestions.

The bombs didn’t work. The blockade didn’t work. The intelligence agencies said out loud it won’t work. And the guy in charge went from we’ll beat the hell out of them to we’re making tremendous progress and holding off (but we’re locked and loaded, promise) in the span of one Saturday night.

They’re not negotiating from strength. They’re negotiating from an empty magazine and a full suggestion box.

Get to work, everybody. And get it DONE.

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Sources: CNN, UKMTO advisories, Al Jazeera, Reuters via CNBC, CBS News, Fox News, Gulf News, IRNA, Times of Israel, GlobalSecurity Day 157 sitrep.