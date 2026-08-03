Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
10hEdited

I have a suggestion that starts with removing Trump, Hegseth, and Netanyahu from any position of public trust or authority.

Before we try removing anyone else's authoritarian theocrats, murderers, self-dealing criminals, and nincompoops, we should start with our own.

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Kathe Rich's avatar
Kathe Rich
10h

Maximum lethality, minimum mentality. Good work, Petey boy!! Nice war you are losing, hope it's all you dreamed of! Maybe you need to do more push-ups and pray some more??

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