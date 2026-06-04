Yesterday morning, June 3, 2026, the second-largest city in Russia woke to columns of black smoke rising over its port. Not Donetsk. Not some grey town near the front. St. Petersburg — the imperial capital, the city where Vladimir Putin was born, more than a thousand kilometres from the nearest inch of Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The timing was not an accident. Within hours, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — the gathering the Kremlin proudly bills as “Russia’s Davos,” its annual sales pitch to global capital — was due to open its doors. Police stood in front of banners bearing the forum’s logo while the smoke billowed behind them. One Ukrainian official, defense ministry adviser Serhiy Sternenko, captured the mood with a single dry line: the forum was opening “with a nice plume of black smoke in the background.”

Zelensky has a name for strikes like this. He calls them “long-range sanctions.” And this batch, he said, “yielded good results.”

Let me walk you through what actually happened, how it was even possible, and why it lands the way it does.

What got hit

This was not a single drone. Ukraine launched a mass overnight operation — Russia’s own Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down somewhere between 354 and more than 700 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, a number that, true or not, tells you the scale Moscow wants to project. Three districts of St. Petersburg were targeted, according to city governor Alexander Beglov.

The headline target was the Petersburg Oil Terminal, one of Russia’s largest, which Zelensky placed roughly 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border. It caught fire. The city’s airport briefly suspended flights overnight. Authorities cut mobile internet across the area — the standard Russian reflex now whenever the drones come.

But the strike that’s going to be studied in war colleges is the naval one.

The Boikiy : a warship burned in its own dry dock

At around 6:35 a.m. local time, Ukrainian strike drones hit the corvette Boikiy — a Project 20380 (Steregushchy-class) guided-missile vessel of Russia’s Baltic Fleet — while it sat in the Veleshchynsky dry dock at the Kronstadt naval base, the historic cradle of the Russian Navy. The ship had been in scheduled maintenance there since February. Satellite imagery later provided to the Associated Press by the firm Vantor showed fire crews working to control the blaze.

This matters for reasons beyond the fireball. The Boikiy isn’t just any warship. It entered service in 2013, carries the Uran anti-ship missile system (eight Kh-35 missiles), and — crucially — it’s one of the vessels Russia has used to escort its “shadow fleet” of tankers, the ghost ships the Kremlin relies on to smuggle oil past Western sanctions. It had been observed shepherding those tankers through the English Channel. Ukrainian sources also noted it had been spoofing its identity, sharing a single Maritime Mobile Service Identity so it would show up in tracking systems as multiple different objects.

So Ukraine didn’t just hit a Russian Navy ship. It hit the bodyguard of Putin’s sanctions-evasion machine, while that bodyguard sat helpless and propped up in a repair dock. Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, announced it personally and released the footage. Reports indicate at least two drones struck home; some Ukrainian accounts claimed additional corvettes were hit as well, though independent damage assessment remains limited.

Even Russia’s own pro-war commentators couldn’t hide their dismay. The widely-read Telegram channel Rybar asked why the corvette was sitting there “without protection” — a question, it wrote, “with an asterisk,” Russian shorthand for this is too uncomfortable to say out loud.

By the analysis of the outlet The Insider, this was the third Baltic Fleet ship damaged during the full-scale war, after the Serpukhov (sabotage, Kaliningrad, April 2024) and the Grad (Karelia, October 2025). The pattern is the point: after gutting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine is now reaching into the Baltic.

How is this even possible? Drones, laptops, and the death of the “deep rear”

The obvious question — the one people in St. Petersburg were screaming into their phones before the internet got cut — is how. How do drones cross more than a thousand kilometers of Russian airspace and arrive over the second city unannounced?

The answer is a quiet revolution in how this war is fought, and it’s worth understanding properly.

It’s a swarm, not a single shot. A commander of Ukrainian military intelligence’s Deep Strike unit, call-sign “Vector,” recently described the core tactic: Ukraine sends hundreds of decoy drones alongside the live munitions. Some are empty dummies. Others are jet-powered drones deliberately configured to read on Russian radar like incoming missiles. The defenders are forced to light up, chase shadows, and exhaust their interceptors — every one of which costs far more than the cheap drone it’s hunting — while the real strike package slips through the gaps.

It’s run from laptops, everywhere at once. There is no single command bunker to bomb. “Laptops are our biggest advantage,” Vector said, “because we are scattered. We don’t have single centers, and we use dozens of locations.” Custom software lets dispersed teams coordinate the trajectories, flight times, and electronic-warfare countermeasures of thousands of drones at the same time.

Russia’s shield is wearing thin. Brovdi says Ukraine has destroyed 134 Russian air-defense systems since the start of 2026 alone, and that Russia is increasingly hauling out Soviet-era radars — equipment from the 1960s — to plug the holes. Open-source analysts describe a force so stretched it can’t simultaneously defend the front, the oil infrastructure, Moscow, and the Baltic. Something has to be left exposed. On June 3, it was Kronstadt.

And for a strike this deep, there are tricks for the “last mile.” Analysts noted the Boikiy footage included a live seeker feed from extreme range — which suggests either a spotter on the ground or, more likely, a Starlink satellite link, with a relay drone routing through the Baltic into international waters in the Gulf of Finland to carry the signal to the strike drones. Ukraine has also fielded electronic-warfare-resistant platforms with GPS-independent navigation precisely so jamming can’t blind them on approach.

Put it together and you get the uncomfortable truth Russia has spent four years denying: the deep rear no longer exists. As the Greek outlet Athens News put it, drones that a few years ago looked like an auxiliary toy are now an instrument of strategic pressure against “the symbolic points of Russian statehood.” Kronstadt was supposed to be one of the safest harbors in the country. It wasn’t.

The day before: why this was an answer, not an opening move

None of this happened in a vacuum, and it would be dishonest to frame it as Ukraine simply spoiling a party.

The night of June 1–2, Russia hit Ukraine with one of its deadliest barrages in months. Ukraine’s Air Force counted 656 attack drones and 73 missiles — including roughly eight 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (likely the most Zircons ever used in a single attack) and around 30–33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Kyiv was the main target, but Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit too.

We covered it heavily with Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show on Tuesday:

The Zircon is the nightmare in that list: a hypersonic weapon with a range near 1,000 km that, by Moscow’s claim, flies at nine times the speed of sound. Experts have told CNN the Zircons are nearly impossible to intercept — and on June 2, none of them were stopped. Ukraine’s air defenses are stretched thin, partly because U.S. interceptor stocks were depleted during the Iran war.

The human cost was real and grim: at least 23 people killed across Kyiv and Dnipro, with more than 100 wounded, including children aged 3, 11, 13 and 17. Damage hit residential buildings across eight districts of the capital.

So when Zelensky says the long-range sanctions are “being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer,” that’s the context. St. Petersburg was the reply to Kyiv. “If Ukraine is not protected from ballistic missiles,” Zelensky said of the June 2 strike, “those strikes will continue.”

It should also be said plainly, because the war is ugly on every side: a Ukrainian strike on June 2 hit a bus traveling from Moscow toward Crimea in Russian-occupied Donetsk, killing seven and injuring eleven, and two firefighters were reported killed in Russia’s Smolensk region.

Russia’s response, and the economic shadow behind it

Officially, the Kremlin shrugged. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “responses” to such attacks are already part of the military’s “systematic work.” Local officials admitted damage to “infrastructure” while pointedly declining to confirm the strikes on the oil terminal, the naval base, or the defense plant Ukraine also claims to have hit in the Tambov region. The forum opened on schedule; Putin is slated to headline it. Saudi Arabia is this year’s special guest, sending a large delegation — a reminder of who still shows up, now that Western investors have stayed away since February 2022.

Russia’s economy is under real strain. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak slashed the 2026 growth forecast to just 0.4%, down from 1.3%. The economy contracted in the first quarter of 2026. The federal budget deficit has roughly doubled year-on-year. Oil and gas revenue had collapsed by about 50% from its late-2022 peak before the Iran war temporarily rescued prices. And Ukraine’s strike campaign is a direct cause: Reuters calculated that around 40% of Russia’s oil-refining/export capacity — roughly 2 million barrels a day — was knocked offline at one point this year by drone strikes on ports like Primorsk and Ust-Luga. Putin reportedly summoned his Central Bank chief, Elvira Nabiullina, and his economic team for a televised dressing-down, demanding to know why the numbers were “falling short of expectations.”

Most strikingly, Reuters has reported that Russian business is openly arguing that the best way to restore growth is to end the war — with one top manager quoted to that effect, and the stock market visibly jumping on any whiff of peace talks. That’s the closest thing to the “prepare for withdrawal” signal you’re asking about, and it’s real: it’s the Russian elite economy quietly conceding that the war is the problem.

The shock, and the confidence

For people in St. Petersburg, the genuine jolt isn’t the damage — it’s the map. This is a city that has spent the entire war treating itself as untouchable, far from the unpleasantness, a place where you could attend an investment forum and pretend the future was bright. Waking up to smoke over the port, flights grounded, the internet dead, and a Navy warship burning in the harbor that protects the imperial city — that punctures the central promise the Kremlin has made to its heartland: the war stays over there. It doesn’t anymore.

And on the Ukrainian side, you can feel the morale in the language. These aren’t framed as desperate strikes; they’re framed as policy — “long-range sanctions,” a deliberate program, executed (in Zelensky’s telling) jointly by the security service, military intelligence, special forces, the UAV systems forces, and the border guards. The commander of the drone forces narrates the hits personally and posts the video. The tone is not “we’re hanging on.” The tone is we choose the targets now.

That confidence is earned by capability, and tempered by reality. Ukraine can reach Kronstadt. It cannot yet stop the Zircons over Kyiv. It is winning a particular kind of war — the long-range, asymmetric, economic-attrition kind — while the larger war grinds unresolved.

The bottom line

On June 3, a few cheap drones, coordinated from scattered laptops and threaded through a thousand kilometers of supposedly-defended airspace, set fire to one of Russia’s biggest oil terminals and torched a Baltic Fleet warship in its own dry dock, on the morning Putin’s flagship forum opened in his hometown. Russia’s air defenses, stretched and aging, couldn’t cover everything. Its economy, propped up on a temporary oil windfall, is being bled by exactly these strikes. Its business elite is whispering that the war has to end. And its president is still pretending none of it is happening.

That’s not a victory parade. But it’s a remarkable day — and it deserves to be treated as one.

Слава Україні.

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Sources for this piece include reporting from CNN, NPR, the Associated Press, ABC News, NBC News, Reuters, RFE/RL, the Kyiv Post, the Kyiv Independent, The Insider, The War Zone, Euromaidan Press, The Moscow Times, and Fortune, drawn from coverage published June 1–4, 2026. Casualty and drone-count figures come from Ukrainian and Russian official statements and may be revised. Where I’ve separated confirmed fact from framing — particularly on the Russian “withdrawal” and on “who’s winning” — I’ve tried to be explicit about it, because a strong story doesn’t need to be oversold to land.