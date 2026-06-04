Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
5h

Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

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GK
4h

Excellent piece. Comprehensive, detailed, well-written. "Long-range sanctions" are a beautiful thing. Loving this for Vlad (& Donald).🤭🇺🇦

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