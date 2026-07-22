July 22, 2026

There’s a phrase Volodymyr Zelensky has been using all year, and in the past three weeks it has stopped sounding like rhetoric and started sounding like a literal description of Russian daily life: “long-range sanctions.”

Where Western sanctions leak through shadow fleets and third-country middlemen, Ukraine’s version arrives at 3 a.m. on a delta wing, flies up to 3,400 kilometers, and does not care about loopholes. And in July 2026, the results have become impossible for the Kremlin to spin away: blackouts in major Russian cities, the largest fuel crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union, and the biggest logistics hub of Russia’s largest online retailer burned to the ground.

Here’s what has actually happened — sourced, dated, and verified as far as the fog of war allows.

The night Wildberries burned

On the night of July 17–18, Ukraine launched one of its largest drone operations of the war. Moscow’s mayor claimed more than 370 drones were sent toward the capital region alone. Two of the primary targets were fulfillment centers belonging to Wildberries — Russia’s answer to Amazon and its largest online retailer — one in Elektrostal, just east of Moscow, and one in Kotovsk in Tambov Oblast, roughly 700 kilometers from the front line.

Both caught fire. The Elektrostal complex — a colossal 359,600-square-meter logistics hub, Wildberries’ largest — burned so completely that firefighters with helicopters couldn’t save it. Independent Russian outlet Vazhnye Istorii estimates losses to Wildberries and its sellers could exceed 100 billion rubles, about $1.28 billion. From a single night’s work.

Why hit an e-commerce warehouse? Kyiv’s answer was blunt. Zelensky said the facilities were “used by the aggressor to supply sanctioned components for the production of drones and navigation equipment” — in other words, Russia’s consumer logistics network doubling as a sanctions-busting pipeline for its war machine. Ukraine’s 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center publicly claimed the strike. They hit two more Wilderry warehouses today.

One in Krasnodar and another in Stavropol - someone needs to get the smores.

Two details tell you how much this stung. First, Russian state television reportedly declined to show footage of the scale of the fires. Second — and this is almost too perfect — a new Wildberries seller agreement that took effect on July 7, eleven days before the strike, quietly added a clause exempting the company from liability for goods lost to drone attacks. Somebody in Moscow saw this coming.

The honest caveat: these strikes killed people. Russian officials say seven night-shift workers died at the Kotovsk warehouse, at least one person was killed in Elektrostal, and more than 60 were injured across the night’s attacks — the deadliest Ukrainian strikes inside Russia in two years, per CNN. Drone debris also hit a kindergarten building (empty overnight) and a residential building in Vladimir. Russia disputes that the warehouses were military-linked; Ukraine insists they were. If you’re writing or reading about this war honestly, both facts belong on the page: the targets had a claimed military-supply function, and civilians working night shifts died.

Lights out in Belgorod

Two weeks earlier, on July 3–4, Ukraine turned off a Russian regional capital.

Missile strikes — reportedly including HIMARS salvos — hit the Michurinskaya combined heat-and-power plant, the Luch thermal power plant, and multiple 110 kV substations in Belgorod. The result: a citywide blackout, water supply failures, and disrupted mobile and internet service across the city and surrounding settlements. Strategic water facilities were left completely without power. One woman was killed by shrapnel in her car.

The timing was not subtle. The strike came one day after Russia’s deadliest attack on Kyiv this year — a 570-weapon missile-and-drone barrage that killed at least 30 people and put the capital under a day of mourning. Ukraine has been explicit about the logic since autumn: blackout for blackout. Every strike on Ukraine’s grid gets answered on Russia’s. Belgorod, hit repeatedly since January, has become the proof of concept.

And it’s not just Belgorod. Oryol has seen strike-induced blackouts. In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian strikes on power substations have triggered rolling outages so persistent that occupation authorities are now installing emergency street telephones — Soviet-style call boxes — because they can’t guarantee the grid or the cell network. That was this Tuesday, July 21.

The fuel crisis Putin called “not critical”

Zoom out from individual strikes and the aggregate picture is staggering.

Ukraine’s campaign against Russian refining has knocked out an estimated 25–30% of Russia’s refining capacity — the Financial Times has put the figure as high as 40% at points. The Moscow Oil Refinery, which supplied about 40% of the capital region’s fuel, was hit twice in one week in June; Reuters reported it’s unlikely to resume production this year. The Omsk refinery — Russia’s largest fuel-processing plant, deep in Siberia — was crippled by upgraded Fire Point FP-1 drones that flew more than 2,500 kilometers to hit its primary crude distillation unit. The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, one of Russia’s biggest Baltic export hubs, has been struck. So have Saratov, Ufa, Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Yaroslavl, and more than a dozen other refineries and terminals.

The consequences, inside the world’s third-largest oil producer:

On July 8, Russia banned all diesel exports and announced it would begin importing fuel — for the first time in decades. More than 90% of Russian regions have seen rationing or shortages since June, per Kyiv Post; official purchase limits of 20 liters per vehicle and jerry-can bans have spread across dozens of regions. Videos show hours-long queues and arguments at gas stations in Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg at the peak of summer travel and harvest season. Semafor calls it the worst fuel shortage since the Soviet collapse. Moscow has also restricted shipping near the Sea of Azov after Ukrainian naval drones hit tankers, floating cranes, and a Svetlyak-class patrol ship.

Putin’s response was to call the shortages “not critical” and accuse Kyiv of trying to create “a nervous situation in society.” Which — yes. That is what sanctions do. These ones just don’t require a Senate vote.

This is now doctrine, not improvisation

On July 10, Zelensky announced the creation of a dedicated “long-range impact” command within Ukraine’s armed forces — an institutional home for the campaign, tasked with concentrating “100% of available resources on degrading Russia’s warfighting potential.” Ukraine says its long-range weapons now reach beyond 2,500 kilometers; the Omsk strike proved it. Even Donald Trump, meeting Zelensky at the NATO summit, conceded the strikes were “an escalation, but this escalation can bring [the war] to a conclusion.”

That’s the strategic wager: that Russia’s war economy runs on fuel, logistics, and electricity, and that all three are now reliably within reach of a drone that costs less than the fire trucks sent to fight it. Four years in, Ukraine has built something no sanctions committee ever managed — a delivery mechanism.

The lights going out in Belgorod, the queues in Novosibirsk, the smoke over Elektrostal visible from Moscow’s city limits: this is what it looks like when the war Russia exported finally gets returned to sender.

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