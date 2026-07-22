Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
1h

Russia's adventures in Ukraine have to turn out to be absolutely ruinous for them. They must be taught a very expensive lesson.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

Thrilled that Ukraine is doing so well, getting in their licks on the way to winning. I’ll use this comment to highly recommend a couple of Ukraine-only posts: “voices from the front“ (Shaun Pinner, daily), and “the underreported war” (Martin Belderson, weekly). These are terrific and you’ll see very little reporting anywhere else. Thank you, Dean.

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