Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
Apr 10

Perfection.

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
Apr 10

You absolutely nailed it once again, Dean. I wish you were our President.

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