April 10, 2026

Well. Well, well, well.

It finally happened. Donald J. Trump — the man who spent twelve glorious years building the most magnificently dysfunctional political cult in American history — has officially begun eating his own children. And not quietly, with a napkin and some dignity. Oh no. He did it the way he does everything: in a 485-word, ALL-CAPS fever dream on Truth Social, at 4:28 PM on a Thursday, like a retired mall cop who just discovered the block button.

The targets? His own Praetorian Guards of disinformation and MAGA BULLSHIT. His propaganda dream team. The people who spent a decade torching their credibility, their journalism, their souls, and in at least one case their entire net worth — all to carry water for a man who doesn’t remember their phone numbers.

Tucker Carlson. Megyn Kelly. Candace Owens. Alex Jones.

The Four Horsemen of the Alternative Reality Apocalypse. Gone. Excommunicated. Exiled to the ninth circle of MAGA hell, which, it turns out, is just being called a moron by the same man you helped put in the Oval Office. Twice.

The Post Heard ‘Round the Fever Swamp

Trump’s Truth Social screed ran to 485 words — nearly a short essay, if essays were written by someone who’d just been told the nuclear codes were wrong and blamed it on the Deep State. His central thesis, such as it was: Tucker, Megyn, Candace, and Alex all “think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

Low IQs. That’s the whole argument. That’s the rebuttal. That’s the policy defence from the President of the United States for a war in Iran that nobody voted for, nobody wanted, and that has since sprawled into a regional catastrophe with gas prices, civilian casualties, and a 31% approval rating attached to it like a scarlet letter—low IQs.

He didn’t stop there, because he never stops there. He went around the room and personally insulted each one like a roast comedian who forgot to include the jokes.

Tucker Carlson: a “Hand Flailing Fool” who “couldn’t even finish College” and was “a broken man when he got fired from Fox” who “should see a good psychiatrist.” Candace Owens: “Crazy Candace,” who apparently should be grateful Trump thinks the First Lady of France is more attractive than she is — “in fact, it’s not even close!” Megyn Kelly: relitigated, ten years later, for the “Only Rosie O’Donnell” question from a 2016 debate. And Alex Jones: “Bankrupt Alex Jones,” who says some of the dumbest things.”

Alex Jones. The man who spent thirty years inventing elaborate conspiracies about the New World Order, chemtrails, and gay frogs. That Alex Jones just got called dumb by Donald Trump. On Truth Social. In a post that had at least three capitalization errors and the energy of a man dictating into his phone while someone tries to take his dessert menu away.

The Monsters Respond

Now here’s where it gets beautiful.

Candace Owens posted a screenshot of Trump’s rant on X and wrote, simply: “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

Grandpa. The woman who spent years doing PR for MAGA in designer outfits, calling the January 6 insurrectionists patriots, and accusing the First Lady of France of being a man (for which she is now being sued, and losing) — that Candace Owens just called the President of the United States a demented old man who needs to be institutionalized. And she’s not wrong. That’s the most honest thing Candace Owens has said since approximately 2014.

Before that, Owens had already called the Trump administration “satanic” and urged Congress to “have the Mad King Trump removed.” She called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, writing on X: “The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. We are beyond madness.”

Alex Jones, on his show, went further: “Trump’s mad that he’s wrong. He’s mad that he got set up by Israel. Once a man, twice a child. This is dementia.” Jones, who previously described Trump as a God-Emperor sent to defeat the globalists and who sold supplements to people convinced the water supply was being weaponized, has now concluded that the President of the United States is suffering from cognitive decline and was manipulated by a foreign government. Coming from Alex Jones, this is either profound insight or the most elaborately recursive conspiracy theory ever constructed. Possibly both.

Before that, Jones had already gone on X, warning that Trump “literally sounds like an unhinged supervillain from a Marvel comic movie” and speculated that Trump had either “got demon possessed” or “had an aneurysm.” The man who built a media empire on demon possession and shadow government aneurysms is now deploying those exact frameworks against his former messiah. The student has become the teacher. The monster has recognized its own reflection.

Tucker Carlson, who spent years nodding along with Trump’s every fever dream in varying states of theatrical bewilderment, went on air and described one of Trump’s Truth Social posts threatening Iranian civilian infrastructure as “vile on every level” — a threat, he said, to commit “a war crime, a moral crime against the people of the country.” Earlier in the week, he had called on U.S. military aides to reject plans to kill Iranian civilians, which is a sentence that would have been considered impossible satire eighteen months ago.

Megyn Kelly, who has been particularly voluble, declared: “The coalition that got Trump elected is completely fractured and in smithereens.” She called the Iran war “folly to begin with” and “folly throughout,” and asked the question that now hangs over the entire MAGA universe like a thermonuclear cloud: “The question is now not, who has Trump lost. The question is who remains.”

Who remains.

This Is Not New. This Is the Pattern.

Let’s be clear about something: none of this is unprecedented. Trump has been doing this for a decade. Anyone who steps slightly off the reservation, anyone who dares to question the orthodoxy, anyone whose approval ratings drift low enough that their usefulness has expired — they get the names. They always get the names.

Remember Marjorie Taylor Greene? Trump, in the very same post, called her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.” MTG — the QAnon congresswoman who once suggested Jewish space lasers were responsible for California wildfires, who stormed the halls of Congress wearing a gas mask to own the libs, who threatened fellow members of Congress, who attached herself to Trump like a barnacle to a battleship and called it conviction — she’s now a traitor. Because she, too, called for the 25th Amendment when the Iran war started going sideways. The 25th Amendment! The nuclear option! From the woman who would have described invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump as a Deep State coup approximately fourteen months ago.

The list of ex-allies whom Trump has dispatched with a nickname and a Truth Social post is now so long it requires a spreadsheet. Jeff Sessions became “Mr. Magoo.” Bill Barr became “Egghead.” Chris Christie became “Sloppy.” Mike Pence became a traitor. John Kelly became a “dummy.” Mark Milley became, in one of Trump’s more creative moments, someone who “deserved to be executed.” Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney — all cast into the outer darkness for the crime of occasionally noticing reality.

The formula never changes. Loyalty is transactional. Once the transaction ends, so does the relationship. The only variable is how many ALL CAPS are deployed on the way out.

Let’s Not Crown Any Heroes Here

Before anyone starts ordering Candace Owens a “Welcome Back to Reality” cake, let’s pump the brakes on the redemption narrative, FFS.

These people are not heroes. They did not have epiphanies. Tucker Carlson did not one day look in the mirror and discover a conscience living there. Candace Owens did not read a book about human rights and weep. Alex Jones did not get therapy.

What happened is much simpler and much more cynical: the math changed.

They watched their subscriber numbers erode as the MAGA faithful started choosing between rent and ideology. The foreign influence money that had been flowing through various channels of the international right-wing influence apparatus dried up. They looked at a 31% approval rating and did the arithmetic. They watched gas hit six dollars a gallon. They noticed the Epstein files had somehow still not materialized. They saw a war in Iran that nobody can explain the objective of, a ceasefire that looked like a defeat, and a President who was threatening to destroy civilian infrastructure on Truth Social at four in the afternoon while apparently demanding someone open the Strait of Hormuz or else.

And they thought: The exit is now before the exit disappears.

This is not a moral awakening. This is rats reading the tilt of the deck. They are not brave. They are not principled. They are not sorry. They are executing a business pivot. They are repositioning their brands for a post-Trump media landscape because it is now visible to the naked eye, and they would very much like to have an audience in it.

Candace Owens has been triangulating toward a more independent lane for over a year. Tucker Carlson has been slowly, methodically building a brand around heterodox anti-war conservatism that could survive Trump’s departure. Megyn Kelly never fully surrendered her independent identity, even during the years she was being useful. And Alex Jones — well, Alex Jones has always been primarily about Alex Jones. Trump was just the largest vehicle available.

What This Actually Signals

Here’s the thing that matters beneath all the theatre.

The influencer class was not just entertainment. They were infrastructure. They were the transmission belt between Trump’s id and the forty million people who believed every word of it. At his peak, Tucker Carlson was reaching more Americans every night than the evening news. Alex Jones built an entire alternative information ecosystem that millions of people used as their primary news source. Candace Owens was the face of MAGA for an entire demographic that Trump desperately needs. Megyn Kelly was the bridge between old-guard Fox conservatism and the new MAGA reality.

When those pillars turn, the temple doesn’t collapse immediately. But it cracks. And cracks in load-bearing walls have a way of becoming something worse.

Trump’s genius — and it was a kind of genius, however monstrous — was always that he understood influence before anyone else. He understood that in the attention economy, loyalty was manufactured by proximity, and proximity was manufactured by mutual benefit. The benefit has expired. The proximity is ending. And without it, what remains is a 78-year-old man on a social media platform he owns, calling his former friends stupid in the dark.

The MAGA influencer nucleus is not destroyed yet. Some will return, because some always return. There will be a phone call, or a flattering post, or a White House dinner invitation, and a few of them will fold like they always have, because the pull of proximity to power is stronger than the pull of self-respect for people who traded self-respect for relevance a decade ago.

But some won’t. And that’s new.

The leopard has been eating faces for twelve years. The remarkable thing is not that it’s eating the faces of its handlers now. The remarkable thing is that the handlers are finally — finally — surprised.

They built this. Every one of them. They had front-row seats to every lie, every cruelty, every democratic norm shredded for the crowd. They amplified it, monetized it, and called it a movement.

Now the movement is calling them stupid.

You know what? On that one, narrow, specific point?

He’s not wrong.

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