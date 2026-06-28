Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
23m

Well, is anyone really surprised by a MAGA jerk-off?

Reply
Share
Marthanne summers's avatar
Marthanne summers
20m

Can’t make this stuff up!!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture