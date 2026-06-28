Trump’s Great American State Fair is an empty, MAGA-infested, masturbatory disaster.

Let me explain.

Donald Trump spent something north of $100 million in public and “public-private” Freedom 250 money to throw a sixteen-day “world’s fair” on the National Mall — the kickoff to America’s 250th birthday. A modern World’s Fair, they said. State pavilions. Cultural programming. Military flyovers. Big musical acts. A 110-foot Ferris wheel. A “Triumph Arch” — which, for the record, was built out of plywood as a tribute to Trump’s actual vanity project, the “Arc de Trump.” A plywood arch. To honor a fake arch. To celebrate a country with literall I’m not making any of this up.

Just ask the lemmings over at Fox News:

Then the acts read the room and walked.

Martina McBride: out. Young MC: out. Morris Day & The Time: out. The Commodores: out. Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli — Milli Vanilli — looked at the gig, looked at the politics, and said no thanks. Even Milli Vanilli has a line. The headliner that did show up — Vanilla Ice, in the year of our Lord 2026, somehow still the closer at a presidential event — got rained out. Friday’s “Ice Ice Baby” sendoff for democracy: cancelled. Two hours before stage time. The man’s Instagram post, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” is still sitting up there like a tombstone.

Roughly a fifth of the states refused to send official delegations. Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington — all noped out, citing cost, tone, and the small problem that the “non-partisan” celebration of America was being chaired by the most divisive figure in American politics, who then proudly described the opening as “essentially a rally” and headlined it himself.

You know how every state fair has butter sculptures? This one had a portrait of Donald Trump, a Turning Point USA booth, and a cow named after Melania. North Carolina’s pavilion got busted on opening day for displaying an “unapproved image” of the Confederate flag. Alabama’s booth was, according to a reporter on the ground, one room with a bucket of peanuts in the middle. That’s the whole exhibit. A bucket. Of peanuts. In a room. Representing Alabama at America’s 250th.

And that is before we get to Manny.

The “World’s Fair” That Couldn’t Sell Itself

Before I take you inside the Cirque Mechanics tent for MAGA MANNY’s (Gian Rachtelli’s) the lewd, indecent, or obscene main event, let’s nail down the receipts on the fair itself, because Trump and Truth Social are going to be lying about this for weeks.

Attendance, Wednesday’s kickoff rally:

NBC News on the scene: “more than 1,000.”

Washington Post: the crowd “thinly covered an area about the length of the National Museum of American History — smaller than some summer outdoor movie screenings.”

The Bulwark video: people streaming for the exits in the middle of Trump’s speech.

Trump’s Truth Social, the next afternoon, lighting a candle for himself: “At least 45,000 people were there.”

That’s not a rounding error. That’s not “the camera doesn’t capture the back of the crowd.” That’s a 44,000-person hallucination. The man lied about his crowd size on Day One of his first inauguration in 2017 and he is lying about his crowd size on Day One of America’s birthday party in 2026. The receipts are heavy and the receipts are consistent. The single most enduring feature of the Trump presidency is the gap between the rally he is at and the rally he says he is at.

Food prices, because they tell you exactly who this thing was built for:

Turkey leg: $23. (Disney charges $13 for the same thing. Disney. The “evil corporate elites.” Half price.)

Smashburger: $20.

Western sausage sandwich: $20.

Lemonade: $9.

Michelob Ultra: $12.

Stuffed pretzel roll: up to $24.96.

The local DC reporter from City Cast paid $27 for a burger that “tasted how it looked: dry with a piece of limp, slimy lettuce on top.” She said the burgers in the warmer looked like they’d been there for hours and the woman at the till told her the power had been cutting in and out all day.

The MAGA base — the “eggs are too expensive, that’s why I voted for him” crowd — was charged twenty-five bucks for a goddamned pretzel at their own president’s birthday party for America. Twenty-five dollars. For a pretzel. At a fair that they paid for. With their taxes.

Mechanical situation:

The food hall lost power. Ice cream melted. Fox 5 DC reporter Homa Bash tweeted vendors saying they had food but no refrigeration.

The Ferris wheel — the actual headline attraction of the entire fair — stopped running due to “generator issues.”

The plywood Trump arch became, per The New Republic, “one of the only sources of shade on the National Mall” because the geniuses staging an outdoor event in June didn’t budget for shade.

There was no funnel cake. No corn dog. No fried Snickers. No bucket lemonade. DC Councilmember Christina Henderson tweeted, “It’s not that kind of state fair, y’all.” Translation: the people who built this thing have never been to one.

That’s the world Donald Trump built. Now let’s go to the tent.

Meet “Manny.” Allegedly.

His real name is Gian Rachtelli. He’s 54 years old. He runs a MAGA livestream channel that, in his fans’ words, was at the fair “doing the live opening day coverage” of “Trump’s Great American Fairum + Manny’s B Day.” Picture it: middle-aged man, star-spangled top hat, American flag aviator sunglasses, white Uncle Sam goatee, suspenders, the whole costume-shop kit. Streaming live to his audience from the National Mall on the day America turned 249-and-three-quarters. Birthday boy.

According to the U.S. Park Police incident report — public, on file, obtained by the Daily Beast, the Daily Mail, and WUSA9 — here is what allegedly happened next, and I want to be precise because Manny’s lawyer is going to be precise:

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, officers were dispatched to the National Mall after a separate law-enforcement agency working the fair told them witnesses had reported “a man doing inappropriate things during a performance.”

The performance: Cirque Mechanics, the female-led acrobatic troupe performing inside one of the tents.

Witness 1, per the report: “He was vaping and filming the female performers. He then stuck his right hand down his pants and it moved back-and-forth approximately six times, very uncomfortable, in what appeared to be self pleasure or masturbation.”

Witness 2: Saw him come back. “Returned for the second show, and I saw him with his hand in his pants, likely doing what we all thought he was doing.”

Witness 3: Was approached by one of the female acrobats while she was supposed to be performing. “I was approached by a female member of the acrobat team who had noticed an older white male that was making her & other female performer uncomfortable. They informed me that they noticed him making lewd gestures in his pants (as if he was attempting to/masturbating) while they were performing.”

Three witnesses. Independently. Including a member of the troupe who was so disturbed during her own act that she stepped off and reported it.

Park Police determined probable cause. Rachtelli was arrested on the spot, charged with one count of “lewd, indecent, or obscene acts,” and transported to U.S. Park Police District 1 for processing. His livestream — the one streaming live to his MAGA audience — went black mid-broadcast as officers approached him. He has not posted since.

To be clear, because his lawyer reads everything: Rachtelli is accused, not convicted. He has not addressed the allegations. The incident report contains no statement from him. He is presumed innocent. These are charges. They are now in the public record.

That said — three witnesses. A livestream that ends the second police walk into frame. An Uncle Sam costume. At a family-friendly federal event. Funded by your tax dollars. Celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The MAGA Defense Squadron Reports For Duty

You know what’s coming. You always know what’s coming. Within hours, MAGA Reddit and MAGA X had a new martyr.

“False Report. Unfair Report. Wrongful Detention. Free Manny!” “I’m standing by Manny 100%. He didn’t do this. He was live-streaming the entire time, and the footage shows what happened before his arrest.” “From everything I’ve seen, this appears to be an attempt to destroy his reputation, damage his livelihood, and silence someone because of his political views.”

Yes. Yes. The deep state has finally come for the guy in the Uncle Sam costume jerking it at the circus. It’s all coming together. They don’t want you to enjoy Cirque Mechanics in your own pants. They are silencing Manny because of his political views — the political view being, apparently, “I should be allowed to do whatever I want at a tax-funded event because I’m wearing patriotic clothing.” Free speech. First Amendment. Free Manny.

This is the cult, in its purest form. There is no behavior — no behavior — a MAGA man can engage in that the rest of MAGA won’t immediately reframe as persecution. A Secret Service agent on Trump’s own detail was arrested earlier this year for indecent exposure for masturbating in front of guests at a Miami hotel. (Look it up. John Spillman. Real story.) Now a MAGA livestreamer in costume gets pinched for the same thing at Trump’s own state fair, and the response from the base is to demand his release and announce a conspiracy. The defense isn’t “he didn’t do it.” The defense is “and if he did, the libs made him.”

These are the same people who spent the last three years demanding the world be “protected from groomers.” Who can’t say the word “drag queen” without losing their lunch. Whose entire moral framework is supposedly built on protecting children and families from public indecency. And the moment one of their own is charged with allegedly committing public indecency in costume, on livestream, in front of female performers at a family event, the line becomes: don’t believe your lying eyes. Free Manny.

Why This Story Is The Whole Story

Look at the picture. Actually look at it. A man in a giant red Uncle Sam top hat, mouth open, American flag glasses, mid-livestream, at an empty federal event on the National Mall, allegedly with his hand down his pants while female acrobats perform six feet from him.

That’s not just the worst day of one guy’s life. That’s the photograph of what’s left of the MAGA spectacle in mid-2026.

The fair was supposed to be the kickoff to America’s biggest birthday ever. The 250th. The semiquincentennial. The thing this country has been planning, in some form, since the 1990s. It was supposed to be unifying. Bipartisan. Like the 200th in 1976, when Republicans and Democrats and everybody in between sat on the same lawn and watched the same fireworks because being American was the point.

Instead, it’s a Trump rally with a Ferris wheel. The acts boycotted it. The states refused to fund it. The musicians who showed up got rained on. The crowd Trump claims is 45,000 is actually 1,000 with half of them in MAGA hats leaving early. The food is a Disney rip-off with a bucket of room-temperature peanuts representing Alabama. The most expensive single item is a $24.96 pretzel. The “highlights” are a plywood arch and a borrowed Ferris wheel. The cow is named Melania. The Confederate flag had to be removed by Friday afternoon. The president lied about all of it by Thursday afternoon. And the on-the-ground content moment that broke the internet wasn’t a flyover or a fiddle contest or a moment of national unity.

It was a 54-year-old man dressed as Uncle Sam, on his own livestream, allegedly getting himself off in his pants while watching female acrobats — and his fans calling him a political prisoner inside of two hours.

That is what $100 million bought. That is the kickoff to America’s 250th. That is who showed up.

Donald Trump doesn’t throw events. He throws Yelp warnings. Everything he touches becomes a one-star review with photos. The Lincoln Reflecting Pool turned Kermit-green. The Ferris wheel broke. The ice cream melted. The musicians fled. The states bailed. The mascot is a cow named after his wife. And the lasting image — the one that’s going to be in every history book that gets written about this whole grotesque period — is the Uncle Sam in handcuffs.

Trump is going to do this again on July 4th. He’s already said so. “I’ll be speaking again,” he posted, like a regional theater production announcing additional dates. There will be more arches. More plywood. More $23 turkey legs. And, statistically, almost certainly, more Mannys. Because that’s the lineup. That’s the audience. That’s the crowd.

This is who they are. This is who you’re standing next to. Look at the picture. Look at the costume. Look at the livestream timeline. Look at the comments defending him. Then look at every politician, every preacher, every podcaster, every grifter who told you these were the people protecting your kids and your country.

The receipts are heavy. The receipts are public. And the receipts are deeply embarrassing.

🇨🇦 From up here in Canada, this is the part where I always remind you: this is not a “both countries are the same” moment. This is not a “every country has problems” moment. This is the United States of America, on the eve of its 250th birthday, with a president openly campaigning to annex my country, throwing a fair where the headline event is an Uncle Sam getting walked out in handcuffs. We’re not laughing at America. We love America. Our grandparents fought beside yours. We’re laughing at this. The cult. The grift. The whole carnival.

You deserve so much better. You deserve fireworks and corn dogs and bunting and Bruce Springsteen. You deserve butter sculptures and pie contests and the world’s smallest horse. You deserve the good version of yourselves on your 250th birthday.

What you got was Manny.

Pour one out for MAGA and America. What a F****** AWESOME DISASTER.

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Sources: U.S. Park Police incident report; Daily Beast; Daily Mail; WUSA9; Washington Post; New York Times; NBC News; The New Republic; Newsweek; USA Today; City Cast DC; The Wrap; Raw Story; The Hill; Reuters; The Bulwark; Fox 5 DC (Homa Bash on the ground). Charges against Gian Rachtelli are allegations; he has not been convicted and has not publicly responded.