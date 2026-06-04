A follow-up to “Nero on the Potomac” and “Bread, Circuses, and a Cage on the Potomac.”

I’ve spent two posts now walking you through the vain ones. Nero, who burned 200 acres of Rome to build himself a golden palace and a 120-foot statue, and died crawling through a thicket of reeds.

Commodus, who renamed the months after himself, fought rigged gladiatorial bouts in the Colosseum dressed as Hercules, and was strangled in his bath by his own wrestling partner. Bread and circuses. Gold and ego. The operating system of imperial collapse.

But I’ve been holding something back. Because the Roman story isn’t only a gallery of monsters. The whole reason we can recognize Nero and Commodus as failures is that Rome also produced the opposite — a man who held absolute power, faced a catastrophe worse than anything Trump will ever see, and responded not by gilding statues but by selling his own.

His name was Marcus Aurelius. And if you want to understand exactly how badly America is being led right now, you don’t compare Trump to the bad emperors. You compare him to the good one. Side by side. Same office, same absolute power, same crisis of money, plague, and fear.

One sold the palace furniture to feed the people.

The other is spending five million dollars to wrap horses in gold.

The Plague That Makes Our Excuses Look Pathetic

In 165 AD, a sickness came back with the legions returning from the East. We call it the Antonine Plague now — most likely smallpox, though the ancients had no word for it and no defence against it (Covid but way worse). It tore through the Roman Empire for fifteen years. The physician Galen lived through it and described it so clinically that historians still use his account: the black pustules, the fever, the dead piled in the streets.

The numbers are staggering even by our standards. Modern estimates put the death toll between five and ten million people — somewhere between 10% and 25% of the entire population of the Roman Empire. At its peak, the city of Rome was burying two thousand people a day. Whole legions were hollowed out. The army that defended the Danube frontier was decimated — literally, in places, worse than decimated — just as the Germanic tribes chose that exact moment to pour across the border.

So picture the in-tray on Marcus Aurelius’s desk. A pandemic killing a fifth of his people. A military manpower crisis. A two-front war on the northern frontier. And — because catastrophe never arrives alone — a treasury that had been bled white by all three at once.

This is a real emergency. Not a “the polls say people are anxious about eggs” emergency. A one-in-five-of-your-citizens-is-dead emergency.

Now watch what the man did with it. Because every single choice he made is the photographic negative of the man currently in the Oval Office.

What Marcus Aurelius Did

He needed money to fund the wars and relieve the suffering. He had two obvious options, the options every ruler reaches for: raise taxes on a populace already dying and starving, or debase the currency the way Nero had — quietly shave the silver out of the coins and let inflation rob the poor in the dark.

He refused both. Instead, in 169 AD, Marcus Aurelius did something that has no parallel in the behaviour of any vain ruler in history, before or since.

He sold the palace.

Not the building. The contents. The historian Eutropius and the Historia Augusta both record it, and it’s one of the most remarkable acts of governance in the ancient world: rather than crush his people with new taxes during a plague, Marcus held a public auction in the Forum of Trajan and sold off the imperial treasures. The gold and crystal goblets. The silver vessels. Imperial furniture inlaid with gold. Statues by famous masters. His wife Faustina’s silk-and-gold-embroidered robes. Her jewels. The auction reportedly ran for two months, and the proceeds went straight to the war effort and to the relief of the people.

Sit with the image, America. The most powerful man on earth, standing in the Forum, watching his own household — the gold, the art, the imperial furniture, his wife’s jewelry — get sold off to the crowd, piece by piece, so that the state could survive and the people could eat.

And here’s the detail that turns it from a stunt into a philosophy: when the crisis eventually passed and the treasury recovered, Marcus announced that any citizen who had bought imperial property at that auction could return it and get their money back if they wished — but no one would be compelled to. He didn’t claw it back. He didn’t make it a tax dressed up as generosity. He gave the wealth away and meant it.

That is what the Stoics meant by justice. That is what they meant when they said the ruler is the servant of the state and not its owner.

It wasn’t a one-time photo op, either. This was the whole texture of the man. When his deputy emperor Lucius Verus died, Marcus paid for the funeral games himself rather than burden the treasury. He repeatedly forgave debts owed to the imperial treasury — most famously, late in his reign, he ordered the records of citizens’ debts to the state to be piled in the Forum and burned, publicly, so no future official could come collecting. He cut his own court’s spending to the bone. He sold, he forgave, he went without — so that others would not have to.

And he wrote down why, at night, in a military tent on the frozen Danube frontier, in between commanding a war against the Marcomanni. We have the notebook. We call it the Meditations. It was never meant for publication; it was a man arguing himself, every night, back into being decent. Read this line, written by the single most powerful human being alive at the time:

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.”

And this one, the one that should be carved above the door of every office in Washington:

“What is good for the hive is good for the bee.”

He had the smallpox dead stacked in the streets, a war he was personally losing sleep over, and a treasury in crisis — and his private, midnight, talking-to-himself conclusion was that the powerful exist to serve the powerless. Not to be adored by them. To serve them.

Hold that in your mind. Now let’s go to the Potomac.

What Donald Trump Is Doing

America in 2026 is not facing a plague that kills one in five. It is facing something far more manageable and far more boring: a budget. And here is how the richest country in the history of the world, under the leadership of a self-described stable genius, is choosing to spend its money while its people go under.

The gold horses. In April 2026, the National Park Service quietly awarded a contract worth $4,995,263 — call it five million dollars — to a single Maryland gilding studio, with no competitive bid, to strip and re-coat four bronze equestrian statues near the Lincoln Memorial in 23.75-karat gold leaf. The agency’s own paperwork admitted it did no real market research on whether five million was a fair price, because the work had to be done in time for the July 4th, 2026, celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Gold prices have nearly doubled in recent years. The horses must glitter. The deadline is the party.

The Arch. I told you about the Arc de Trump in “Nero on the Potomac,” but the numbers have firmed up since, so let me put them on the record. A 250-foot triumphal arch — taller than the Lincoln Memorial twice over, nearly the height of the Capitol dome — planned for Memorial Circle at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac from Lincoln. Renderings championed by Trump showed it crowned with a gilded “Lady Liberty” and flanked by four golden lions at its base. (The Fine Arts Commission has since pared the lions out of the approved design — but understand, Trump wanted the gold lions. The gold lions were the point.) Estimated cost, per Axios sources who’ve spoken to him directly: $100 million. The source’s summary of Trump’s design preference is the most honest sentence in this entire saga: “He likes the large one, of course, as long as it’s big and gold and white.” And when CBS’s Ed O’Keefe asked Trump who the arch was for, the answer was one word, on camera:

“Me.”

The Oval Office. You’ve seen the photos. The room is now so thickly encrusted with gold — gold cherubs, gold molding, gilded Rococo appliqués screwed onto the walls and the fireplace and the door frames, gold figurines crowding every flat surface — that interior historians have struggled to find a parallel that isn’t a casino or a deposed dictator’s compound. Trump has personally bragged that much of it is 24-karat gold. He installed it himself, with evident joy, in the most photographed room on earth.

The ballroom. And looming over all of it, the 90,000-square-foot ballroom — larger than the White House itself — for which the entire East Wing was demolished, at a cost that has climbed from $200 million toward $300 million and “we’ll see.” The monument, in his own words, to Fox News, “to myself — because no one else will.”

Gold horses. Gold arch. Gold lions. Gold walls. A gold ballroom bigger than the people’s house. This is the spending. This is the priority list. This is what the money is for.

Now Look at the Country Underneath the Gold

Here is the part where I need you to stop and actually feel the contrast, because it is obscene.

Marcus Aurelius sold his wife’s jewels into a plague. Donald Trump is gilding horses into this:

The national debt has blown past $38.9 trillion and crossed $39 trillion this spring — against an economy of roughly $31 trillion. (You said 40 over 30 in your note; you were close enough that the rounding doesn’t save anyone.) For the first time since the end of World War II, federal debt held by the public has edged above the entire GDP of the country. The interest payments alone — just the interest, the money that buys nothing, builds nothing, feeds no one — now cost more than the entire defense budget, and are closing in on what we spend on Medicare. We are spending more to service the debt than to defend the nation.

And into that, last year, Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which raised the debt ceiling by some $5 trillion and cut social spending — Medicaid and food stamps among them — while still leaving a projected $1.9 trillion annual deficit. So the money didn’t even go to the people. It went up the chain. The cuts came out of the bottom.

What does that look like at eye level, in a kitchen, in an actual American house?

It looks like the gas pump. In the fallout from Trump’s war on Iran, the national average price of gasoline spiked to $4.50 a gallon and higher — in plenty of places, the six dollars you mentioned — and his own administration admitted prices may not come back to pre-war levels until 2027. Americans paid an estimated $28 billion more for gas in the two months after that war started.

It looks like the grocery bill. 55% of Americans say their financial situation is getting worse — the highest figure in 25 years. People are cutting back on holiday gifts, on groceries, on the small dignities. Roughly one in four Americans is carrying auto debt as delinquencies climb. A discount airline literally apologized to Americans who couldn’t afford a summer flight as it shut down.

It looks like a doctor’s office you can’t afford to walk into. Americans are, by the measurable outcomes — life expectancy, infant mortality, diabetes, asthma — sicker than the citizens of every other wealthy nation, while paying more per person than any of them. And the bill Trump signed shortened the solvency of the very programs — Medicaid, Medicare’s trust fund — that are supposed to catch people when they fall.

People are going hungry. People are getting cut off from Medicaid. People are sicker than ever. Gas is unaffordable. The country is, by its own balance sheet, functionally bankrupt.

And the President is wrapping horses in gold for a birthday party.

The Sentence That Ends the Argument

If the spending were the whole story, you could maybe — maybe argue incompetence. A man who doesn’t understand budgets. A man with bad taste and worse advisors. We could debate it.

But Trump took that defence off the table himself. On May 12, 2026, before boarding a flight to China, a reporter asked him a direct question: to what extent were Americans’ financial struggles motivating his decisions on the Iran negotiations? His answer, on camera, on the record:

“Not even a little bit.”

When ABC’s Karen Travers gave him the chance to walk it back, surely you’re considering the financial impact on Americans? — he doubled down:

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.”

I don’t think about anybody.

And when the polling showed three-quarters of Americans were anxious about money, he didn’t sell a goblet or burn a debt ledger. He went on Fox News and called their anxiety “fake” and “a con job by the Democrats.” He told the Wall Street Journal that the problem was that voters were too slow to appreciate that he had “created the greatest economy in history.” “It may take people a while to figure all these things out.”

There it is. The whole indictment in his own voice. Put the two notebooks side by side:

Marcus Aurelius, alone in a tent, writing for no audience: “What is good for the hive is good for the bee.”

Donald Trump, on camera, for every audience: “I don’t think about anybody.”

You do not need me to adjudicate that. The two men adjudicated it themselves.

Courage. Wisdom. Temperance. Justice.

You asked me to hold Trump up against the four Stoic virtues — the cardinal virtues Marcus organized his entire inner life around. So let’s do it cleanly, because the scoreboard is the point.

Courage. Marcus Aurelius spent the better part of his reign personally on the freezing Danube frontier, commanding a war he did not want, through a plague that could have killed him as easily as any soldier — and it eventually did; he most likely died of it, in camp, at Vindobona, modern Vienna. He led from the disease-ridden front. Trump’s courage is the raised fist on a golden statue at his own golf club — survival reframed as divine selection, a brush with death monetized into 23.75-karat self-worship. One man walked into the plague. The other built a monument to the day he didn’t die. Courage is not the absence of danger. It’s what you run toward. Marcus ran toward his people. Trump runs toward the mirror.

Wisdom. Wisdom is seeing reality as it is and acting on it. Marcus, facing a real catastrophe, correctly diagnosed that the treasury could not bear both the war and the people’s suffering, and found a third path that spared the poor — the auction. Trump, facing a manageable budget, looks at 55% of the country saying they’re drowning and calls the water “fake.” Wisdom begins with admitting what’s true. He has built an entire administration on the refusal to do that. You cannot govern a problem you have decided is a “con job.”

Temperance. This is the one that isn’t even close. Temperance — sophrosyne, self-restraint, the refusal of excess — was the engine of everything Marcus did. He sold the gold out of his own house. Trump screws more gold onto the walls of the people’s house, demolishes a wing of it for a ballroom bigger than the residence, and gilds public horses with public money he had to skip a bidding process to spend in time for his party. Marcus, with the whole treasury at his disposal, chose less so the people could have more. Trump, with the country $39 trillion in the hole, chooses gold, and more gold, and a 250-foot arch with his name’s intent written all over it. There is no temperance here. There is only appetite with a budget line.

Justice. Marcus burned the debt records in the Forum so the poor would not be hunted for what they owed the state. Trump signed a bill that cut Medicaid and food stamps for the poor while raising the ceiling on the borrowing that enriches the creditors. Marcus offered to give the auction money back. Trump offers the hungry a lecture about how the greatest economy in history is real and their hunger is a Democratic hoax. Justice, to a Stoic, is giving each person their due. Trump’s entire fiscal architecture is built on giving the people at the bottom less and the monument at the top more.

It isn’t a comparison. It’s an autopsy.

The Tables and the Goblets

Let me leave you where I left you last time — with an image, because the image is the argument.

In the year 169, in the Forum of Trajan, the most powerful man on earth stood and watched strangers carry away his furniture. The gold cups. The crystal. The statues. His dead-soon wife’s embroidered robes and her jewels. For two months it went on, the imperial household sold off in public, and the man who owned all of it stood there and let it go, because a fifth of his people were dying and the alternative was to tax the survivors into the grave.

He did not build a statue of himself that year. He sold the ones he had.

He did not gild anything. He liquidated the gold.

He did not say I don’t think about anybody. He wrote, in the dark, that the powerful exist for the powerless, and then he went out and acted like a man who believed it, every day, until the plague he refused to flee finally took him in a military camp far from home.

And eighteen centuries later, we still read his midnight notebook, because the rarest thing a powerful man can leave behind is evidence that he was good when no one was making him be.

Now, picture the other Forum. The one across the Potomac. The scaffolding going up around four bronze horses while a gilding crew lays $5 million in gold leaf for a birthday. The 250-foot arch staked out at the gate of a cemetery, waiting for its gilded Lady Liberty and the lions Trump wanted at the base. The Oval Office glittering in 24-karat appliqué. The ballroom rising where the East Wing stood. And somewhere in the country beneath all that gold, a family at a kitchen table doing the math on $6 gas and a Medicaid letter and a grocery bill that keeps climbing, while the President of the United States explains on television that their fear is fake and that, in any case, he doesn’t think about them. Not even a little bit. He doesn’t think about anybody.

Marcus Aurelius sold the palace to feed Rome.

Donald Trump is gilding the horses while America goes hungry.

That is not a difference of policy. It is a difference of soul — the exact difference the Stoics spent four hundred years trying to teach the men who hold power, knowing most of them would never learn it.

Marcus learned it.

Nero on the Potomac/21st Century Commodus, indeed. Let’s just hope he meets the same end.

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