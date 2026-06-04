Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Terri's avatar
Terri
1h

Great historical comparison, Dean. It's been a real education watching a malignant narcissist collapse, I just wish we didn't have to watch it all play out in the White House. I'm like a lot of other folks that can't wait for the day we can pull down all the tacky, classless crap he has tacked on to our public places and level any new monuments he manages to build to himself. I want to wipe the country clean of his presence, with one exception, a museum somewhere TBD (FL?) so that we can warn future generations of the danger of electing a sociopath.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
40m

I learned about The Meditations over a decade ago. I wish that I had known about it as a young adult. I still read from it or commentaries every day. Where can we find such leaders today for our nation?

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