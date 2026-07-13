Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
17h

The contrast here is hard to ignore. the Conservative Party is tearing itself apart by their leader, Carney is just keeping his promise for a safer Canada with the tenacity going & finding economic inputs from Counties in keeping with his speech in Devos, it's called commitments...

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George in Atlanta's avatar
George in Atlanta
17h

Huh. So, y'all wouldn't happen to have any room up there for some sunbirds, would you? I promise to be good. And I'll work hard to learn about hockey.

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