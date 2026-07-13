July 13, 2026

While everyone was watching the trade war and doom-scrolling Trump’s latest Truth Social meltdown, Mark Carney’s government quietly executed the largest overhaul of Canadian criminal law in a generation. Six laws. One sitting of Parliament. Over 80 targeted amendments to the Criminal Code.

Carney stood up last month and laid it out: six new laws since the fall to keep Canadians safe — especially kids — and give police the tools they’ve been begging for. New protections around places of worship. Reverse-onus bail for violent offenders. Up to 10 years in prison for spreading fake sexualized images online.

That’s not a press release. That’s a legislative record. Let’s go through the receipts because they’re worth reading.

Receipt #1: Bill C-14 — The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act

This is the big one. Royal Assent on June 15, 2026. In force July 15 — this week.

Over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the National Defence Act. The highlights:

Reverse-onus bail. For repeat and violent offenders — the guys arrested for violent auto theft, home invasions, human trafficking, sexual assault — the default flips. It’s no longer the Crown’s job to prove you should stay in jail. It’s your job to prove you can be trusted on the street. If you’ve spent the last five years watching the same offender get arrested, released, and re-arrested in the same news cycle, this law was written for you.

Consecutive sentencing. Violent auto theft plus break-and-enter? Those sentences stack now. Extortion plus arson? Stacked. Multiple crimes finally mean more time, not a two-for-one special.

Restored mandatory minimums. Justice Minister Sean Fraser brought back mandatory minimum sentences, mostly aimed at firearms offences and child sex crimes. Fraser has said the first thing Carney asked him to do at Justice was get a handle on crime and deliver a “massive sea change.” Mission increasingly accomplished.

Youth justice with teeth. The definition of “violent offence” under the YCJA now clearly covers crimes causing bodily harm and crimes involving firearms — expanding when custody is actually on the table. And police can now publish identifying info about a youth at large without waiting for a court order when there’s immediate grave danger to the public.

Surety cleanup. Courts generally can’t name someone as your bail supervisor if that person was convicted of a serious crime in the past decade. Revolutionary concept: the person vouching for the accused shouldn’t also be a criminal.

Every premier — every single one, all provinces and territories — backed this bill and called for its swift passage. So did mayors and police chiefs across the country. When was the last time you saw that kind of consensus in this country on anything?

Receipt #2: Bill C-9 — The Combatting Hate Act

Royal Assent June 18. In force July 18.

Synagogues shot at. Mosques vandalized. Churches burned. Police-reported hate crimes more than doubled between 2018 and 2024. So the government made it a specific criminal offence to intimidate people or block them from getting into their place of worship, their school, their community centre, their seniors’ residence.

I’m agnostic, but this is a great start.

It also created a standalone hate crime offence, and banned the public display of Nazi symbols, terrorist-entity symbols, and — after a Senate amendment — the noose, when used to wilfully promote hatred.

Now the honest part, because this newsletter doesn’t do stenography: C-9 is the most controversial of the six. The government agreed to a Bloc amendment scrapping the 1970-era “religious texts” defence to hate speech charges, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the Canadian Constitution Foundation, and a long list of faith leaders — including Cardinal Frank Leo in Toronto — pushed back hard. Hundreds of thousands of Canadians wrote to Parliament about it.

The government’s answer: the law targets wilful, extreme incitement, the bar stays sky-high, hate charges still require the provincial Attorney General’s sign-off, and a for-greater-certainty clause explicitly protects religious teaching, sermons, peaceful protest, and debate. The critics’ answer: safeguards on paper are only as good as the prosecutors reading them. Both things can be true, and this one will end up in front of judges. Watch that space.

Receipt #3: Bill C-16 — The Protecting Victims Act (The Deepfake Law)

Royal Assent June 18. This is the one that should have passed five years ago.

Here’s why it matters. A Nova Scotia judge acquitted a man who admitted to taking photos of his former classmates off social media, using AI to strip them naked, and sharing the images — because the old Criminal Code defined an “intimate image” as a visual recording. A fake wasn’t a recording. Case closed. Victims left with nothing.

Not anymore. The definition of intimate image now explicitly includes AI-generated content that’s likely to be mistaken for the real person. Distributing it? The maximum penalty just doubled from five years to ten. And threatening to share an intimate image — real or fake — is now a crime even if you never hit send. That’s the extortion play that’s destroyed countless teenagers, and it’s finally illegal on its own.

The bill goes further: coercive control provisions, femicide recognition, and child protection measures. Is it perfect? No — it criminalizes distribution, not creation, and survivors like the Halifax woman at the centre of that acquittal are already pushing for amendments. She’s meeting with Fraser about it. Good. That’s how this is supposed to work.

Context for scale: over 90 percent of deepfakes online are non-consensual pornographic clips of women, and a UN-linked survey found Canada generating some of the highest volumes of AI-generated child abuse material among countries surveyed. This law was overdue by half a decade.

Receipt #4: Bailey’s Law (Bill C-225)

Royal Assent June 17. And here’s the part the “Liberals are soft on crime” crowd needs to sit with: this was a Conservative private member’s bill, named for Bailey McCourt — and the Liberal government voted it through.

Kill your intimate partner as part of a pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour? That’s first-degree murder now. No premeditation requirement. Life sentence. The government didn’t care whose name was on the bill. They cared that it worked.

Receipts #5 and #6: The Digital Backbone

Bill C-8, the cybersecurity law, got Royal Assent June 16 — hardening critical infrastructure and telecom security. And Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree pushed the lawful access file (Bill C-22) through the House to give police modern investigative tools online — Canada being the last G7 country without a lawful-access regime.

Full disclosure, because we deal in facts here: C-22 still has to clear the Senate this fall, and it’s drawn real fire — from privacy advocates, from tech companies like Apple and Meta, and, in a twist nobody had on their bingo card, from the Conservatives, who decided metadata retention was government overreach. The tough-on-crime party voting against police tools. You genuinely cannot write this stuff. The government has already amended it to protect encryption and narrow the metadata rules. The Senate fight will be worth watching.

The Poilievre Problem

Pierre Poilievre’s response to all of this? “Under Mark Carney, it’s more crime, more costs, more drugs, more of the same.”

Cool line. Here’s the data: Toronto police are reporting double-digit drops in homicides and robberies so far in 2026. Vancouver’s crime numbers fell nearly 10 percent last year. The national crime rate is dipping.

Yes, 12 people were shot in onto this weekend. Numbers like that are an anomaly but they are also chum for the MAPLE MAGA bottom feeders who really want more shootings to campaign against Carney and the sitting Liberal government. here’s never any context, just yappy birds like Firearms Lobbyist Tracey Wilson who could possibly be the dumbest human in Canada. Most gun psycho’s are.

Poilievre built an entire political identity on crime being out of control and the Liberals doing nothing. Carney just passed six laws, rewrote 80 sections of the Criminal Code, got every premier in the country on board, put $1.8 billion into hiring 1,000 new RCMP personnel, and voted for a Conservative MP’s own bill. The slogan guy got out-legislated by the spreadsheet guy, and he knows it.

Is perception lagging reality? Absolutely — in Edmonton, only a quarter of residents say they feel “very safe” even as the data improves. Fear moves faster than statistics. But laws are what governments can actually control, and this government controlled the hell out of one parliamentary sitting.

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to love every clause. I don’t. C-9’s religious-defence repeal deserves the court scrutiny it’s going to get, and C-22 needs the Senate to do its actual job. Civil liberties groups criticizing a government isn’t a scandal — it’s the system functioning.

But strip away the noise and here’s what’s left: bail that takes violent repeat offenders seriously, sentences that stack, deepfake victims who finally have a law behind them, domestic abusers facing life, worshippers protected at their own front doors, and a police force getting a billion-dollar reinforcement.

Trudeau talked about crime. Poilievre yelled about crime. Carney legislated.

Six laws. Nine months. Eighty amendments. The receipts are all public.

Stay sharp. Stay kind.

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