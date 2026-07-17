Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jo1867's avatar
Jo1867
5h

The only hope the US has of survival is if EVERY eligible voter goes to the polls…waits in line…and +75% VOTE the SCUM out. It WILL take a massive landslide victory to get rid of the GOP without a civil war

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
5hEdited

Mullin sounds like a barely literate dunce with a third-grade education because that's exactly what he is, and he's the best this regime could do. Trump had no doubt that the rubber-stamp Banana-Republican caucus would approve his nomination, because they approved every other loon, grifter, vandal, and nincompoop he had selected to fill out the worst presidential cabinet in US history. They had even approved his tarted-up and dumbed-down predecessor, Kristi Noem.

As for the flat-headed Oklahoma moniker, MarkWayne's hillbilly mama couldn't remember if his daddy was cousin Mark or Uncle Wayne, so she split the difference and left it up to the family to decide who had bragging rights.

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