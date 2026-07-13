Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It’s me's avatar
It’s me
3h

About the picture, why no gown , no tubes and no monitors? The guy is wearing jeans !!

Reply
Share
10 replies
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
3h

I seriously think Laura Loomer’s dad should give serious thought to recommitting her for psych care!

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture