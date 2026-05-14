Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Judith Evans Grubbs's avatar
Judith Evans Grubbs
6h

This is excellent and right on. I’m a retired professor of Roman history, and every day reminds me of parallels between Trump’s behavior and that of the most unstable emperors. In addition to the amazing parallels with Nero that you point out, there is a bit of Caligula, who among other enormities ordered statues of himself to be placed in all the temples, including the great Temple in Jerusalem, which would have sparked off a Jewish revolt if he hadn’t been assassinated first by one of the praetorian guards whom he had mocked. And Commodus, with his obsession with gladiatorial games and wrestling, which he insisted on participating in himself. That’s how Commodus was assassinated - strangled by his wrestling partner in a plot that even his concubine took part in.

Note that among other things, Trump wants to celebrate his birthday (June 14) as a national holiday and intends to have professional wrestling matches on the White House lawn. Maybe he will want to participate himself.

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Chris Must's avatar
Chris Must
6h

The stupidest man in the world is also the world's biggest asshole. What are the odds of that?

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