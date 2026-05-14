May 14, 2026

When Steve Schmidt called Trump “Nero on the Potomac” on our Substack Live the other night — Dead Air, for those keeping score — the phrase didn’t land as a quip. It landed like a verdict.

I’ve spent years reading Roman history the way some people read scripture. Marcus Aurelius on my nightstand. Tacitus dog-eared on my desk. Stoicism is not a hobby for me; it’s a discipline. And the Stoics had a particular contempt for one kind of man above all others: the ruler who mistakes his own reflection for the state, who confuses ego for legacy, and who tears down the institutions of a republic to build monuments to himself.

His name was Lucius Domitius Ahenobarbus. We remember him as Nero.

And if you can read what follows and not feel the cold prickle of recognition crawling up the back of your neck, you haven’t been paying attention.

The Last of the Caesars

Nero became emperor at sixteen. He inherited a Rome at the height of its power — the legions undefeated, the treasury full, the institutions of the Republic still nominally intact even after a century of imperial drift. He had every advantage. Tutors of the calibre of Seneca. A Praetorian Guard sworn to protect him. A Senate that, for all its quiet resentment, was still functioning.

He destroyed it in fourteen years.

The arc of Nero’s reign is not, as people sometimes imagine, the story of a monster who arrived monstrous. It is something far more useful and far more terrifying: the story of how a vain, insecure, applause-addicted man, given absolute power and no internal brake, methodically dismantled every guardrail around him until there was nothing left to stop the fall.

He murdered his mother, Agrippina, who had put him on the throne. He had a freedman arrange a shipwreck; she swam to shore, so he sent assassins to finish the job.

He murdered his wife, Octavia, exiled her on a false charge of adultery, then had her executed. He is said to have kicked his pregnant second wife, Poppaea, to death in a fit of rage.

He had his old tutor, Seneca (my favourite flawed Stoic philosopher) — Seneca, the great Stoic, the very man who had taught him moderation — ordered to open his own veins.

He fancied himself a poet, a singer, a charioteer. He locked the theatre doors so the audience could not leave during his performances. Suetonius records women giving birth in those theatres because they could not get out.

And when Rome burned in 64 AD — when the Great Fire consumed ten of the city’s fourteen districts and left tens of thousands homeless — Nero used the catastrophe to seize over 200 acres of the smouldering city center to build himself a private pleasure palace: the Domus Aurea, the “Golden House.” Tacitus tells us its walls were sheathed in gold and inlaid with jewels and ivory. There were artificial lakes. Forests with wild animals. A revolving banquet hall that rotated like the heavens. When the project was complete, Nero is said to have remarked that he could “at last begin to live like a human being.”

The people who’d lost their homes in the fire were sleeping in the streets.

Sound familiar?

The Colossus

But the centrepiece — the signature — was the statue.

He commissioned the Greek sculptor Zenodorus to build him a bronze likeness of himself standing roughly 120 feet tall: the Colossus Neronis. Thirty-five meters of gilded bronze, set in the vestibule of the Golden House so that every visitor to imperial Rome had to walk beneath Nero’s gaze, like ants beneath a god.

It was the largest bronze statue in the ancient world. Larger than the Colossus of Rhodes that had inspired it. It was, in the literal sense of the word, monumental: an emperor’s vanity cast in metal, a pharaoh-scale projection of self-worship dropped into the heart of a city that had, only a generation earlier, still pretended to be a republic.

Here is the part historians love and the part that should ring like a bell in your skull: Nero’s successors could not destroy the statue, so they re-purposed it. Vespasian added a sun crown and called it Sol, the sun god. Hadrian had it dragged to a new spot beside the new Flavian Amphitheatre using twenty-four elephants. Commodus replaced the head with his own. Each successor, in his own way, tried to repurpose the monstrosity left behind by the man who’d built it, because they couldn’t afford to melt it down and they couldn’t bear to leave it as it was.

That, by the way, is how the Colosseum got its name. Not the amphitheatre itself. The statue. The Bede epigram that gets endlessly misattributed to the building was written about the statue:

Quamdiu stabit Colossus, stabit et Roma; quando cadet Colossus, cadet et Roma; quando cadet Roma, cadet et mundus. As long as the Colossus stands, Rome shall stand. When the Colossus falls, Rome shall fall. And when Rome falls, so falls the world.

A monument to one man’s ego became, in the medieval imagination, the talisman of an entire civilization. When the Colossus eventually toppled — likely in the Sack of Rome in 410 AD or one of the fifth-century earthquakes — the people who walked past its empty pedestal knew, in their bones, what its fall meant.

The bronze was eventually melted down by Pope Gregory the Great to cast cannons for Castel Sant’Angelo. That is what happens to the monuments of vain men. They become weapons in someone else’s war.

The Death in the Reeds

But the part of the Nero story that I cannot stop thinking about — the part Schmidt was reaching for when he coined “Nero on the Potomac” — is the death.

It is one of the most pathetic ends in recorded history. And it is exactly the end vanity earns.

By June of 68 AD, the legions had revolted. Galba was marching from Spain. Vindex had risen in Gaul. The Senate, finally finding its spine after a decade of cowardice, declared Nero hostis publicus — a public enemy of the state. The Praetorian Guard, his own bodyguards, walked away.

Nero woke in the middle of the night in the Palatine palace and found that the men sworn to protect him had abandoned their posts. He ran from room to room calling for his friends. No one answered. He called for a gladiator to kill him cleanly. No one came. He cried out, according to Suetonius, “Have I neither friend nor foe?”

He fled the city barefoot, in a peasant’s cloak, with a handkerchief over his face so he wouldn’t be recognized. Four freedmen went with him — Phaon, Epaphroditus, Neophytus, and the castrated boy Sporus, whom Nero had married after kicking Poppaea to death. They rode four miles up the Via Salaria to a small villa belonging to Phaon.

They couldn’t approach by the main road. The emperor of Rome — the man who had walked beneath the 120-foot statue of himself only weeks earlier — had to crawl on his hands and knees through a thicket of reeds and brambles to reach the back of a freedman’s country house. The branches tore his cloak. He hid in a servant’s room.

When the news came that the Senate had declared he was to be beaten to death “in the ancient style” — stripped naked, his head pinned in a wooden fork, flogged with rods until he died — he panicked. He picked up the daggers he’d brought with him, tested their points, and threw them down. He couldn’t do it. He paced. He muttered in Greek: “Qualis artifex pereo” — “What an artist dies in me.“ Even at the end, the vanity. Even with the cavalry hooves audible on the road, the dying thought was what an artist.

He begged his slaves to dig his grave while he watched. He begged Sporus to weep for him. He begged the other men to kill themselves first so he could see how it was done. They refused.

When the hoofbeats of the arresting cavalry finally came close enough, his secretary Epaphroditus had to drive the dagger into his throat for him. He was thirty years old. The last Julio-Claudian. The end of the line that began with Augustus.

They buried him in his old nurse’s family tomb — a modest box of a sarcophagus in the Mausoleum of the Domitii on the Pincian Hill. His former mistress, Acte, and two old women who had nursed him as a baby carried his body. The emperor who had built a 120-foot golden statue of himself ended up in a cheap stone box in a private garden, carried by his nurses, because no one else would touch him.

That is what vanity gets you.

That is what every Stoic from Seneca to Marcus Aurelius tried to warn rulers about: that the man who builds monuments to himself is not building protection. He is building a target.

Don Colossus

I do not need to belabour the comparison. The comparison is belabouring itself in real time, in front of God and the Washington Post and every CCTV camera on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Let me lay it out cold, sourced, and in your own words.

The Don Colossus. On May 6, 2026 — a date worth remembering — a 22-foot gold-leafed statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at the front of Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. A 15-foot bronze figure mounted on a seven-foot pedestal, depicting Trump in the raised-fist pose from the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The sculptor, Alan Cottrill of Zanesville, Ohio, applied over three thousand individual leaves of 23.75-carat gold to the surface. It was paid for, ultimately, by a group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and Trump allies — including one with documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein — at a cost of half a million dollars.

The dedication ceremony was led by evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who described the statue as a symbol of “the hand of God over President Trump’s life.” Burns held a cell phone up to a microphone. Trump dialed in. To a crowd standing in front of a 22-foot golden idol of himself, he thanked them on speakerphone. He posted a photo of it on Truth Social with the caption: “The Real Deal – GOLD – At Doral in Miami. Put there by great American Patriots!!!”

When critics noted the obvious — that a literal golden statue of a living political leader, blessed by a pastor and venerated by a crowd, sits somewhere on the spectrum between Caesar-worship and the Golden Calf — Burns went on Fox News to insist it was not idolatry. As if saying “it’s not idolatry” while a Christian pastor leads a ceremony around a golden figure of a man is somehow different from idolatry.

The sculptor himself, Cottrill, later told the Miami New Times the entire project was, in his words, “a clusterf***.” He says he will not be working with Trump’s team again — though renderings of the planned Trump Presidential Tower in Miami reportedly include a second, larger gold-leafed Trump statue at its entrance.

So: not one Colossus. Two. At minimum.

This is the parallel that should make every student of Rome put down their drink.

Nero’s Colossus was 120 feet of bronze in the vestibule of his Golden House — the largest bronze statue in the ancient world, designed by a Greek sculptor named Zenodorus, placed where every visitor to Rome would have to walk beneath the emperor’s face. Trump’s Don Colossus is 22 feet of gold-leafed bronze in the vestibule of his Florida pleasure palace — designed by an Ohio sculptor named Cottrill, placed where every visitor to Doral has to walk beneath the president’s gaze. Nero had himself sculpted as Sol, the sun god. Trump had himself sculpted as a martyr — fist raised, the moment of survival, the iconography of a man who has confused not dying with being chosen by God.

The proportions are different. The instinct is identical.

And remember what happened to Nero’s Colossus, because it matters: his successors could not bring themselves to destroy it. They re-purposed it. They put a sun crown on it and called it a god. They moved it with elephants. They put different heads on it. They could not melt down the monument to the dead tyrant because monuments are sticky — they outlast the men who build them, and they corrupt whoever inherits them. Eventually, after centuries, the statue toppled in an earthquake or was knocked down in a sack, and the bronze was melted down to make cannons. A monument to vanity, recast as a weapon. Always.

The Arch. In October 2025, Trump unveiled plans for a 250-foot triumphal arch — taller than the Washington Monument, twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial, larger than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on which it is modelled — to be built on Columbia Island, directly across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial and at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. The plan calls for it to be crowned with a “golden winged figure” — Lady Liberty, the White House says — and flanked by four golden lions at its base. Asked by CBS’s Ed O’Keefe who the arch was for, Trump answered, one syllable, on camera:

“Me.”

The previous Commission of Fine Arts was fired and replaced with Trump appointees to approve it. Vietnam veterans have sued to stop it. James McCrery — the architect Trump originally hired and who then quit — has publicly objected that the arch is grotesquely oversized. As I write this, surveyors have already begun staking the ground at Memorial Circle.

The Ballroom. In October 2025, the entire East Wing of the White House — the wing built for Eleanor Roosevelt’s staff and Rosalynn Carter’s office, the wing that housed the Office of the First Lady for nearly half a century — was demolished. Not renovated. Demolished. In its place, Trump is building a 90,000-square-foot ballroom at a cost that has crept from $200 million to $250 million to $300 million to “we’ll see.” When Jesse Watters asked him on Fox why he was doing this, he answered:

“It’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself — because no one else will.”

That is not a paraphrase. That is the man on the record. The “monument to myself” line was delivered into a Fox News microphone.

The White House is 55,000 square feet. The ballroom is 90,000. The ballroom is bigger than the White House.

The face on everything. I will simply list them, because the list is the argument:

His likeness, in his second inaugural portrait, superimposed over the Declaration of Independence on a new U.S. passport — his signature, in gold, beneath it. The State Department confirmed it. First sitting President in history. His face on National Park Service annual passes, alongside Washington. His face on a planned $1 coin and a “commemorative” gold coin — the first solo sitting-president image on a U.S. coin since federal law was passed specifically to prevent this. His signature to be printed on U.S. currency — also a first for a sitting President. The Kennedy Center was renamed by a Trump-appointed board to add his name; the venue is being closed for two years for “renovation.” The U.S. Institute of Peace rebranded with his name attached. TrumpRx.gov — a federal prescription drug website branded with the President’s name. Trump Gold Cards ($1 million) and Trump Platinum Cards ($5 million) as expedited residency products. “Trump-class” battleships under planning. The next-generation U.S. fighter jet is redesignated F-47 — because he is the 47th President. ICE training was reduced from 50 days to 47 days in his honour. The “Gulf of America“ rename (executive order). His public musing that “Gulf of Trump” and “Strait of Trump” (for the Strait of Hormuz) were still on the table. The Department of Defense quietly being branded the Department of War in his communications. A push to rename Washington’s Penn Station, Dulles Airport, and an NFL stadium after him. A stated expectation, per his own remarks, that Venezuela should erect a statue of him.

Oh, and US passports with his face on them are coming.

This is not Schmidt’s metaphor. This is a documented federal record.

The Parallels

So let’s draw the lines. Not in cute one-to-one mapping — history doesn’t rhyme that neatly — but in patterns. Because the patterns are what kill empires.

Vanity over function. Nero rebuilt Rome around a palace. Trump is rebuilding Washington around a ballroom and an arch. Neither served the public. Both served the ego. Suetonius wrote that Nero’s true motivation in everything was “an insatiable desire to immortalize his name, and acquire a reputation which should last through all succeeding ages.” Compare that, word for word, to a man who told Fox News, on the record, that the ballroom is “a monument. I’m building a monument to myself — because no one else will.”

The dismantling of guardrails. Nero murdered his mother, exiled and killed his wife, executed his tutor Seneca, killed senators on flimsy treason charges, and replaced the Praetorian prefects with loyalists. Trump has fired inspectors general, purged the Department of Justice, demanded prosecution of political opponents, fired the entire Commission of Fine Arts and replaced them with loyalists to approve his arch, pressured the Federal Reserve, demanded loyalty oaths from generals, and pardoned the January 6 mob. The mechanism is the same: remove anyone who can say no. The Stoics would call this the abolition of the negative voice — the voice every ruler needs and every tyrant exterminates.

The persecution of scapegoats. When Rome burned in 64 AD and the people blamed Nero, he blamed the Christians. He had them crucified, fed to dogs, set alight in his gardens as human torches at evening parties. The first great persecution of the Christian church begins with a vain emperor who needed a villain to take the heat off a fire he was suspected of starting. The contemporary analog is not subtle. When the economy wobbles, when the war goes badly, when the polling slips — there is always a caravan, always an immigrant, always a “they” being designated as the cause. ICE raids on schools. Masked agents in unmarked vans. The construction of human enemies to absorb the public’s rage so the emperor doesn’t have to.

The spectacles. Nero held games. Lavish ones, with himself performing. He locked the audience in. Trump holds rallies. He performs. He is, in his own self-description, the show. He has spent more time at his golf properties than any modern president, hosting his own tournaments, with his own statue in the foreground. The Roman crowd got bread and circuses. The American crowd gets UFC at the White House, a “Freedom250 Grand Prix,” and a state ballroom.

The looting of the treasury. Nero debased the Roman denarius — reduced its silver content — to fund his building projects. It was the first currency debasement of the imperial era and it set the pattern for the slow-motion fiscal collapse that took three centuries to fully unfold. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” his tariffs paid by American consumers but described as paid by foreigners, his commemorative gold coins, his elimination of the IRS audits on the wealthy, his $400 million ballroom paid for by donors who happen to have business before the federal government — the form of the corruption has changed, but the function is identical: the conversion of public wealth into private monument.

The cult. This is the one that should disturb anyone who has read Roman history seriously. Nero, near the end, demanded to be addressed as a god. He was depicted as Sol in his statue. He believed his own divinity. There was a cult of Nero that survived his death — for decades, “false Neros” appeared in the eastern provinces claiming to be the emperor returned, and people believed them, because the cult of personality outlived the man. When Pastor Mark Burns stood before a 22-foot golden Trump and called it a sign of “the hand of God over President Trump’s life,” he was not inventing something new. He was running an old, old script. The cult of personality always reaches for the religious vocabulary in the end, because politics alone cannot justify the worship.

How Empires Actually Die

Let me be precise about something, because this is where most political commentators get sloppy.

Rome did not fall because of Nero. Rome fell three and a half centuries after Nero. What Nero did was break the immune system.

The Julio-Claudian dynasty ended with his suicide in that freedman’s villa. The “Year of the Four Emperors” followed — Galba, Otho, Vitellius, Vespasian — a year of civil war in which Rome killed three emperors in twelve months. The principle of orderly succession, the fiction that had held the Empire together since Augustus, was shattered. From that moment forward, every Roman emperor knew, at a level beneath thought, that the throne was something you could take by force. And so they did. Over the following centuries, dozens of emperors were murdered, civil wars became routine, and the legions began choosing emperors faster than the Senate could confirm them.

The Empire didn’t fall because of one bad ruler. It fell because one bad ruler proved that the rules didn’t apply. And once that demonstration is made, you can never unmake it.

This is the lesson. This is the only lesson that matters.

Hitler did not destroy Weimar Germany in a day. He destroyed the idea that Weimar Germany’s rules were binding. Once the Reichstag fire happened and the emergency decrees were signed, and the courts didn’t stop him, the system was finished — even though the formal collapse took another twelve years and forty million lives.

Putin did not destroy Russian democracy in a day. He destroyed the idea that the rules were rules. He let Khodorkovsky rot in prison. He poisoned Litvinenko in London. He invaded Crimea, and the West imposed sanctions instead of military responses. Each demonstration that the rules didn’t bind him made the next demonstration easier. Now he is in year twenty-six of a “two-term” presidency, mid-meat-grinder in Ukraine, and the Russian state has become an organized crime syndicate with nuclear weapons. The “Russian Empire” — Putin’s neo-imperial fantasy — is dying for exactly the reason Nero’s did. The system was hollowed out from the inside by one man’s ego, and there is now nothing structural left to catch the fall.

The pattern is fractal. It scales from city-state to global hegemon. It runs through Rome, through Versailles, through the Romanovs, through the Third Reich, through the Soviet Union, through Mobutu’s Zaire, through every tinpot kleptocracy that built a gold statue and a triumphal arch and renamed the airports after itself.

Vanity is not just a vice. It is the operating system of imperial collapse.

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The American Question

Are we watching the end of the American empire?

I am going to give you the answer a Stoic gives, which is: that is not for you to know, and obsessing over the prediction is itself the trap. What you need to know is the direction. What you need to know is the vector.

The vector is unmistakable.

A 250-foot triumphal arch dedicated to one man. A 90,000-square-foot ballroom, larger than the White House itself, replacing a wing demolished without congressional approval. A 22-foot golden statue of the President at his private golf course, blessed by a pastor while the President dials in by phone. The President’s face is being added to the passport, the park pass, the coin, and the dollar bill. Battleships and fighter jets were renamed for him. Buildings, agencies, training programs, and even the number of training days are being adjusted to honour him.

The Department of War. The Gulf of America. The Strait of Trump.

The historians are not subtle about this. Timothy Snyder has been saying it for a decade. Ruth Ben-Ghiat has written entire books on it. Heather Cox Richardson watches her readers refresh her Substack every night because she is, in real time, narrating the dismantling. Steve Schmidt — a lifelong Republican, a McCain campaign manager — called the man Nero on the Potomac on a live broadcast, and not as an insult. As a diagnosis.

Lawmakers — Republican lawmakers, in private — describe a constitutional crisis that they will not name in public because they are afraid. Afraid of primaries. Afraid of mobs. Afraid of an executive who has been told by the Supreme Court that he is, for “official acts,” beyond the reach of criminal law. The Praetorians, in other words, have switched sides — and they are afraid to switch back.

This is the beginning of the end of the American empire, only if Americans agree to let it be.

I do not think it is foreordained. I refuse to think it is foreordained. That is the Stoic discipline — to refuse despair as rigorously as you refuse delusion. Amor fati, yes — love what is — but Marcus Aurelius did not love tyranny. He fought it. He wrote his Meditations in a campaign tent on the Danube, holding the Empire together by the force of one good man’s character.

The lesson of Nero is not that empires die. The lesson of Nero is that empires die when their citizens stop being citizens.

The Box Next to the Donkey

Let me leave you with the image I cannot get out of my head.

Nero, the man who built the largest bronze statue in the ancient world to himself, the man who burned 200 acres of central Rome to build himself a golden pleasure palace, the man whose face was minted on coins and whose name was attached to months of the calendar — Neroneus was Nero’s renamed April — that man, at the end, crawled on his hands and knees through a thicket of reeds and brambles to reach the back of a freedman’s farmhouse. Hid in a servant’s room. Begged his slaves to dig his grave while he wept and quoted his own poetry. Failed to drive the dagger into his own throat. Was helped, in the end, by a secretary, because the emperor of Rome could not summon the courage to kill himself when no one else was willing to do it for him.

He was buried in a modest stone sarcophagus on a hill outside Rome. His old nurses carried him. His former mistress paid for the funeral. The man who had built a 120-foot statue of himself was buried in a box that fit him.

There is a Latin word the Stoics loved: memento mori. Remember, you will die. It is sometimes mistranslated as a morbid instruction, but it is not morbid. It is corrective. It is the reminder every ruler is supposed to have whispered in his ear during the triumph: you are mortal, you are mortal, you are mortal. The slave behind the chariot. The skull on the table. The hand on the shoulder of the conqueror: remember you are a man.

Nero forgot. Hitler forgot. Mussolini, who ended hanging from a meat hook in a Milan square, forgot. The Romanovs, who ended in a basement in Yekaterinburg, forgot. The Ceaușescus, who ended against a wall on Christmas Day 1989, forgot. Saddam, in his spider hole, forgot. Gaddafi, in his drainage pipe, forgot.

Everyone of them built the statue. Everyone of them built the arch. Everyone of them put their face on the currency and their name on the buildings.

Every one of them died alone, in a place they would have despised, carried by people the world had forgotten — if they were carried at all.

The American Republic is not Rome. We have a Constitution Nero did not have. We have institutions, however battered. We have a free press, however besieged. We still have the right to vote, the right to assemble, the right to write this very sentence and publish it under our own name. The death of the American empire is not foreordained because it is up to us.

But the warning is there. The warning has been there for two thousand years. It is in Tacitus. It is in Suetonius. It is in Dio Cassius. It is in every history of every empire that ever rose on the bones of its founders’ virtues and fell on the gold of its rulers’ egos.

A man is building a 22-foot golden statue of himself. A man is building a 250-foot arch with his face on the keystone. A man is building a ballroom bigger than the White House. A man is putting his picture on your passport.

History is not subtle. History is screaming.

The only question is whether we, the citizens, are still listening.

Steve Schmidt called him Nero on the Potomac. I would only add: Nero, at least, had Seneca to warn him for a while. We have all the warnings the ancients ever wrote, plus two thousand additional years of evidence, plus a free press, plus our own eyes.

If we miss this, it is not because the lesson was unavailable.

It is because we refused to learn it.

— Dean

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Sources: Suetonius, Lives of the Twelve Caesars (Nero); Tacitus, Annals XIII–XVI; Cassius Dio, Roman History LXII–LXIII; Pliny the Elder, Natural History XXXIV; Wikipedia (cross-referenced) on the Colossus of Nero, the Domus Aurea, and the United States Triumphal Arch; The Bulwark, NPR, NBC News, The Washington Post, Miami New Times, Snopes, and the Associated Press for contemporary reporting on Trump’s Doral statue, the proposed Memorial Circle arch, the White House ballroom demolition, and the passport/currency/Park Service redesigns.