Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
4h

I will also add that statistical declines in the Canadian GDP in Q4 of 2025 and Q1 of 2026 are within the 'margin of error". The reason I say that is the moves in the GDP are based on surveys taken, therefore those movements are estimates only. No reason for panic.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4hEdited

I’m terrible at math. No way do I understand statistical declines in GDP, and the rest of it. What I do understand is that Felon’s war is at the top of all our troubles. And then add everything else, like everything he has stolen from us, and the tariffs. However you slice it, those pieces of pie get smaller and smaller as the prices go up and income can’t possibly keep pace. You are so much better off with PM Carney running the show. The US is screwed. (imho)

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