Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
41m

I'm a proud Californian. Go Rob!!! And DJT is trying his damndest to punish CA for standing up to him.

California strong!

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Henry H's avatar
Henry H
32m

California is strong and they perhaps... need to flex their muscle a little more often?

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