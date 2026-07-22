July 22, 2026

On Monday, a federal judge in Oakland — Araceli Martínez-Olguín — slapped a temporary restraining order on the biggest media merger in Hollywood history. Paramount Skydance’s $111 BILLION swallowing of Warner Bros. Discovery is frozen for 14 days, with a hearing August 3rd that could freeze it for the whole court fight.

The judge said the deal “raises serious questions” under antitrust law.

Serious questions. That’s judge-speak for what in the actual hell is happening here.

Meet Your New Landlords

David Ellison is a 42-year-old former actor whose greatest career achievement is being Larry Ellison’s son. Larry Ellison is the Oracle founder, one of the two or three richest humans alive, a mega-donor to Donald Trump, and — we’ll get to this — Benjamin Netanyahu’s actual vacation buddy.

Here’s what the family already touches:

CBS. CBS News. 60 Minutes. MTV. Nickelodeon. BET. Paramount Pictures. Paramount+. Pluto TV. The Free Press. (That’s the Paramount Skydance side, acquired in 2025, with Daddy’s money.)

TikTok’s US operation. Oracle is one of three “managing investors” in the new US joint venture that closed in January, each holding 15% alongside Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund. And here’s the part that matters: TikTok’s US user data AND its recommendation algorithm now live on Oracle’s cloud, where the algorithm is being retrained “from the ground up,” per a White House official who briefed Bloomberg. Trump personally announced the buyers on Fox News like he was reading a wedding registry: “Larry Ellison is one of them. He’s a great guy.”

(Fairness note, because I actually check things: Variety pushed back on Bernie Sanders’ claim that Larry “controls” the algorithm — Oracle has 15% and one of seven board seats. Fine. But the data and the algorithm physically sit in Larry’s house. You do the math on what “doesn’t control” means when you own the plumbing.)

And now: Warner Bros. Discovery. The Warner studio. HBO. HBO Max. DC. TNT. HGTV. And the crown jewel Trump has been publicly salivating over: CNN.

One family. Two movie studios. Two streaming giants. Two of the three legacy TV news networks. The most powerful content algorithm on Earth. Bernie Sanders called it what it is: “This is what oligarchy looks like.”

He’s correct.

The CBS Dress Rehearsal — a.k.a. What They’ll Do to CNN

You don’t have to speculate about what Ellison ownership of CNN looks like. They already ran the pilot episode at CBS, and it was a horror show.

July 1, 2025: Paramount pays Trump a $16 million settlement over a 60 Minutes Kamala Harris interview — a lawsuit widely described by critics as baseless — while its merger with Ellison’s Skydance sits pending in front of Trump’s FCC, whose chair had conveniently opened a “news distortion” inquiry into the very same segment.

Six days later: Merger approved. Ellison owns CBS. I’m sure the timing was a total coincidence, like rain on your wedding day.

Then the greatest hits: Colbert — cancelled. An explicit written promise to the FCC to feature more “diverse viewpoints.” Then David buys Bari Weiss’s Free Press for $150 million and installs her as editor-in-chief of CBS News — a woman whose defining credential, per multiple reports, was being ideologically acceptable to the administration.

Weiss then spiked a finished 60 Minutes investigation into Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador’s CECOT torture prison — pulled it right before air, suggesting the team should interview Stephen Miller, who responded by demanding everyone involved in the segment be fired. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi’s contract? Not renewed. Scott Pelley? Gone. Staffers described the newsroom to reporters with phrases like “holy f***ing dumpster fire” and “they’re gutting us.”

And when Trump finally returned to 60 Minutes, he used the interview to BRAG about it: CBS “was forced to pay me a lot of money,” he said, while gushing about the network’s “great, new leader.”

That’s the machine they want to plug CNN into. Trump said the quiet part out loud in December: “It’s imperative that CNN be sold.” He didn’t mean to Netflix.

How Netflix Got Disappeared From the Deal

Because here’s the thing people forget: Ellison LOST this bid. Twice.

Warner’s board rejected Paramount’s hostile $108B offer and publicly accused the Ellisons of misleading shareholders about their financing — said the “full backstop” from the family “does not, and never has” existed. They chose Netflix.

Then, per Congressman Jamie Raskin’s office: Netflix’s CEO got summoned to a mystery closed-door meeting at the White House. He walked out and withdrew Netflix’s bid. This came two weeks after the White House ousted what Raskin called the “insufficiently pliant” leadership of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division. Suddenly, Warner had exactly one buyer left: the President’s friend’s kid.

Larry then personally guaranteed $40.4 billion. Deal “won” in February.

And the DOJ review? The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s DOJ leadership shut down the investigation and blessed the merger BEFORE career antitrust attorneys could finish their analysis — with staffers saying the approval statement looked designed to kneecap any state challenge in court. Oh, and back in April, Paramount hosted a cozy Washington dinner featuring Trump, his acting attorney general, and the FCC chair. Just regulators and regulated, breaking bread.

Norm Eisen put it plainly: the Ellisons tried to “rush” this over the finish line before any court could look at it. There’s even a September deadline with a “ticking fee” — close late, and the Ellisons pay more. Hence the sprint.

The Bibi of It All

Now the layer nobody on cable will touch.

Larry Ellison isn’t just Trump-adjacent. He is, per years of reporting, one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest personal friends. They’ve vacationed together on Larry’s private Hawaiian island. Larry once offered Bibi a seat on Oracle’s board with a $450,000 salary. Haaretz reported Ellison stepped up to help with Netanyahu’s legal representation during his corruption trial.

His $16.6 million gift to Friends of the IDF was the largest single donation in that organization’s history — money he gave for soldiers defending what he called “our home.” Glenn Greenwald flagged video of Larry at an IDF fundraiser saying “we” and “our state” — about Israel.

The apple didn’t fall far: Skydance put out a “Skydance stands with Israel” statement, and the Jerusalem Post quoted sources saying David “loves Israel,” has “Zionist values,” and “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF.” His first big editorial hire at CBS was Bari Weiss, one of the most aggressive pro-Israel voices in American media.

To be precise, because precision is what separates us from them: there is no reporting that Netanyahu engineered or “signed off on” this merger. What IS documented is that the family consolidating CBS, TikTok’s US algorithm, and — pending this court fight — CNN and HBO, has decades-deep personal, financial, and ideological loyalty to BOTH Donald Trump AND Benjamin Netanyahu. At the exact moment American public opinion on Gaza has collapsed. You don’t need a conspiracy theory. The org chart is the conspiracy.

The Lawsuit Trump Really Doesn’t Want You Reading

And then there’s the shareholder suit — filed one day after the states sued — that alleges, in black and white, that the Ellisons cut an “illegal” side deal with Trump to secure approval for the Warner takeover. The alleged terms? The “opportunity to improperly funnel cash” to the President by settling his legal claims against CNN, plus promises that CNN anchors Trump doesn’t like would be fired after closing.

Allegation, not verdict — the Ellisons dispute it, and Paramount denies any backdoor deals. But given that Paramount ALREADY paid Trump $16 million to grease the last merger, forgive me for not fainting in disbelief.

So Now What

Twelve states — led by California’s Rob Bonta, with New York’s Letitia James and ten more — are suing under the Clayton Act, arguing the merged company would control over 30% of anticipated blockbuster films and choke the theatrical and cable markets. It’s the same playbook that killed the Penguin Random House–Simon & Schuster merger in 2022. The Writers Guild filed its own suit. Bonta, standing in front of the Hollywood sign, said it best: “Antitrust enforcement is a check on billionaires currying favour with the President, so he’ll do their bidding.”

August 3rd is the hearing. If the injunction holds, the Ellisons blow past their September deadline, the price goes up, and this thing lands in front of a jury of facts instead of a table of donors.

For once — FOR ONCE — somebody said no to these people. Keep your eyes on Oakland.

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Sources: LA Times, NBC News, CNN Business, CNBC, Variety, The Wall Street Journal (via Common Dreams), TechCrunch, JURIST, CBS News, Slate, Quartz, Haaretz/Times of Israel (via MintPress and +972), Status, The Hill, The Independent, and the public statements of Reps. Raskin and Liccardo and Sens. Warren, Blumenthal, and Sanders.