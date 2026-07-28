Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Debbie Morris's avatar
Debbie Morris
4h

These Tate Brothers belong in jail along with the rich pigs who enjoyed raping children and we all know who you are 🐖🐖

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elliottoberman
4h

There is always one guy who is fu-king crazy, and one in the Presidential office and son, named Baron who is deep in sh-t and hiding under his bed crying out Mama Melania, where are you?

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