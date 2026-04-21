Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley
Apr 21

So this is what you did while on vacation? It is certainly quite an indictment of Palantir and the people in charge. This of course needs to be broadcast far and wide if anything can be done to reverse actions. Thanks, Dean, for bringing this to light. Indeed, democracy does die in darkness.

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Gina
Apr 21

"Enjoyed this?" you ask. No, I did not enjoy this post, not one little bit. "Forward to a friend who'd like it." I don't have any friends who'd like it. Maybe different wording: "Did this post make your blood run cold?" "Do you have any friends you'd like to terrify?"

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