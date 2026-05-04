May 4, 2026

DeanBlundell.Substack.com

Good. morning. My apologies for the radio silence this weekend. Family, friends and fresh air, plus a sick doggo, meant a lack of content. VERY happy to be back in the chair this morning!

Trump is officially the globe's most clueless disaster artist, and his most recent announcement proves that out. In. F*****. Spades.

Let’s review what just happened, because the average news consumer is going to wake up Monday, see the words “humanitarian” and “freedom of navigation,” and not realize the Trump administration just slow-walked the United States back into the very Iran war he’s been pretending ended.

Today, May 4th, 2026, the US military begins something called “Project Freedom” — a US Central Command operation to “guide” merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint where roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes through on a normal day. Twenty thousand seafarers — actual humans — have been trapped inside the Gulf since the war kicked off on February 28th. Hundreds of ships. Crews are rationing food, water, and medicine. People are losing their minds in steel boxes off the coast of Oman.

That part is real. The humanitarian crisis is real. I’m not minimizing it.

But here’s the thing the press release isn’t screaming at you, so I will:

Project Freedom is being executed with guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, and 15,000 US service members.

Fifteen thousand troops. One hundred aircraft. Destroyers.

Decent complement of firepower for a war that Trump told Congress was over last week.

That is not an “escort mission” — and they’re at pains to tell you it isn’t, because the second they call it an escort, the ceasefire is officially dead. A US official told CNN, on background, “This is not an escort mission.” CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper issued a statement saying that support for this “defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade.”

So just to be clear on the official US position:

We are not escorting ships. We are guiding ships. With 15,000 troops and 100 aircraft. While simultaneously maintaining the naval blockade. And calling it a “humanitarian gesture.”

This is gaslighting written in Pentagon font.

Iran: “Cool, You Just Violated The Ceasefire.”

The senior Iranian official Ebrahim Azizi — and the chairman of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission — have already publicly said any US interference in the strait will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.

Not “could be.” Will be.

And then, like clockwork, in the 24 hours leading into Project Freedom’s launch:

One bulk carrier sailing near the Iranian coast reported being “attacked by multiple small craft” about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran.

Another vessel was hit by unknown projectiles near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.

All crews reported safe. So far.

Coincidence? In this economy?

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre — the agency that actually tracks this stuff — is now telling vessels to “transit with caution.” Translation: hide.

And what does Trump call this delicate moment, with two ships taking fire in a single day, with Iran openly threatening to scrap the ceasefire, with 15,000 American troops being sailed into the most volatile waterway on the planet?

He says his people are “having very positive discussions” with Iran.

Sure they are. That’s why we’re sending an aircraft carrier strike group’s worth of firepower into the strait as a “humanitarian gesture.”

The shipping industry — you know, the actual people whose ships and crews are stuck out there — is not buying it. Bjørn Højgaard, CEO of ship manager Anglo-Eastern, was as polite as a CEO can be while telling reporters this is bullshit:

“It takes both sides to unblock — not just one. Either party can signal that they are willing to let certain ships through, but unless the other side accepts that in practice, it doesn’t materially change the reality on the water… Announcements are one thing — safe and predictable passage is another.”

Richard Hext, chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, was even more direct: Iran’s parliament has already said this constitutes a ceasefire violation, so “we should be cautious.”

When the people whose ships are at risk are telling the US Navy to slow down, and the US Navy is sending 100 aircraft anyway, you are not watching a humanitarian mission. You are watching a manufactured pretext for the next phase of the war.

The Real Story: Trump Needs This War Back

Let me lay this out, because the timing is too perfect to ignore.

Gas in America is up nearly 50% since the start of the Iran war on February 28th. Half. A. Year. Of pain at the pump for every American family. The wartime economy is biting the urban elite, the suburban moms, the F-150 dads, the entire MAGA base that was promised “no new wars.”

More than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 — despite a ceasefire. The entire Middle East is on fire. Germany just announced the US is pulling 5,000 troops out of Germany — and Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, is having to publicly downplay any link between that and Trump’s tantrum-diplomacy with Iran.

Trump’s poll numbers on the war? In the toilet. 27% approval. His coalition is fracturing. The MAGA isolationists who voted for him are watching Tucker Carlson scream about a forever war on YouTube. The neocons he installed in the Pentagon are itching to finish the job they started in February. He’s caught between two factions of his own movement, and the only way he knows how to escape that pressure is to pick a fight that distracts everyone.

Enter Project Freedom — a name so on-the-nose it could’ve been generated by a 13-year-old running ChatGPT in the back of a social studies class. (”Operation Iraqi Freedom” was already taken, otherwise we’d be running it back verbatim.)

You stage a “humanitarian gesture” in the most heavily mined chokepoint on earth. You park 15,000 troops there. You wait — wait — for a single Iranian small craft, a single drone, a single jumpy gunner on a Revolutionary Guard patrol boat to take a shot at one of your destroyers.

And then you have your reason.

You don’t even have to fake it. The Iranians are already threatening retaliation if you do this. Two ships have already been hit. The kindling is dry, the matches are out, and Trump just lit a candle in the middle of it and is calling it a candlelight vigil.

The “Humanitarian” Sleight Of Hand

Here’s the part that should make every journalist in America furious: CENTCOM is openly saying this operation will continue while they “maintain the naval blockade.”

LOL.

You created the humanitarian crisis. You — the United States and Israel — bombed Iran, sparked the war, set up a naval blockade that trapped 20,000 sailors in the Gulf, caused the food and medicine shortages on those vessels, and now you are presenting yourself as the saviors arriving with destroyers to “guide” ships through the very waterway you closed.

It’s the firefighter setting the fire so he can be on the news putting it out. Except this firefighter brought 100 aircraft and 15,000 troops, and the fire is in a country with 80 million people and a ballistic missile program.

CENTCOM literally said the quiet part out loud: “Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade.”

You cannot, with a straight face, claim to be conducting a humanitarian operation while simultaneously enforcing the blockade that’s causing the humanitarian crisis. That is not diplomacy. That is hostage-taking with a press release.

What Happens This Week

Watch for three things this week and you’ll see exactly where this is going:

1. A “provocation” within 72 hours. Either an actual Iranian strike on a US-guided vessel, or — and history suggests this is more likely — an alleged Iranian strike that the administration uses to justify retaliation. Remember the Gulf of Tonkin. Remember the Iraq WMDs. Remember the “Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people, time to bomb” moment. The American playbook for restarting wars is the most predictable script in human history, and the same regime that lied about US casualties in the first Iran war (Trump’s own military reportedly hid hundreds of dead and wounded — go read The Intercept) is the one telling you what’s happening in the strait today.

2. The peace proposals collapse. Trump said his reps are having “very positive discussions” with Iran. Iran says they’re “reviewing” Washington’s reply, which was passed via Pakistan. That track will be allowed to wither while Project Freedom dominates headlines. By the time anyone notices, we’ll be in shooting range again.

3. Gas prices spike further, and Trump blames Iran for it. This is the Hail Mary domestic move — convince his base that the only way to bring gas back down is to “finish what we started.” He’s already 50% up at the pump. If he can get Americans to associate that pain with Iranian aggression rather than his own war, he wins the political fight even if he loses the military one.

The Canadian Angle, Because We’re Sitting Right Beside This

For my Canadian readers: this is not abstract. The Canadian Navy is going to be asked — through NATO partners, through Five Eyes intelligence sharing, through the usual back-channel asks — to contribute to whatever this becomes. Mark Carney’s government is already navigating Trump’s tariff war, the annexation rhetoric, and a defense relationship that’s been deliberately strained on the American side. He doesn’t need the Conservative Party — currently doing impressions of “but Trump tho” — pressuring him to send Canadian sailors into Project Freedom because the Pentagon called.

Carney’s answer for Canada? Yeah, No. No to the operation, no to the framing, no to being dragged into another Trump war designed to save his political skin. We should be coordinating with European allies — Germany, France, Italy, the UK — on a real humanitarian convoy mission that doesn’t carry American flags or American escalation risk. We should be loud about the difference between humanitarian access and military pretext. And we should be clear with our own people that this is a manufactured moment, not an inevitable one.

The Bottom Line

Project Freedom is not a humanitarian gesture. It is a tripwire — a deliberate, calculated, beautifully-PR’d tripwire — built to give Donald Trump the casus belli he needs to restart the Iran war on his own timeline, while convincing the American public it was Iran who shot first.

Twenty thousand sailors deserve to go home. The way to get them home is lift the blockade and end the ceasefire violations — both of them being committed by the country that’s now pretending to be the rescuer.

The way to get them home is not sailing 15,000 troops and a hundred aircraft into a strait where Iran has already announced they’ll consider it an act of war.

If a single missile flies in the next 14 days — from either side — remember who built the room and lit the match.

His name is Donald Trump. The mission is called Project Freedom. And he’s already used the word “humanitarian” to start a war once before.

We’re not falling for it twice.

If this post made the situation make sense, share it. The American press is busy washing this in patriotic syrup. We’re not.

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