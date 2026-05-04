Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
19h

We’re doomed,aren’t we? Surely someone in America is going to crack with all this insanity and just shoot the bastard.

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Agatha's avatar
Agatha
19h

Glad to hear your dog is better. And you were my able to have family and friends time.

So grateful for your reporting while bracing for another day of insanity. It really sucks here in my poor southern maga state.

- agatha

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