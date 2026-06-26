It’s Friday, June 26, 2026, and Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is having a week that would make a lesser dictator climb out a window.

Let’s recap the last 72 hours, because if you’ve only been watching cable news, you’ve missed the part where the foundation of the Russian state started visibly cracking on camera.

Sergey Fucking Ivanov is dead.

If that name doesn’t mean anything to you, let me explain why it should.

Ivanov wasn’t some retiree-class apparatchik. He was Putin’s KGB roommate from the Leningrad days. The first civilian Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, from 2001 to 2007. Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration from 2011 to 2016. And at one point — at one point — he was on the very short list to succeed Putin as President of Russia. Then he lost the internal cage match to Dmitry Medvedev in 2007 and was gradually moved into a glorified retirement, eventually ending up as the “special presidential envoy for the environment, ecology, and transport.”

Translation: he was once the heir apparent. He knew where everybody was buried. He was inner-inner-inner circle.

He died Friday at 73. The Kremlin extended one whole sentence of condolences. Cause of death? Undisclosed. Meduza reports he was rumored to be suffering from a severe, long-term illness — so maybe it’s exactly what it looks like. But here’s the timeline: Putin dismissed Ivanov from his last official role in February of this year, three years past mandatory civil-service retirement. Four months later, he’s dead.

I’m not saying he was helped along. I’m saying: when old siloviki start dropping right after losing their last fig leaf of access, you start counting the windows.

Moscow took 660 drones to the face overnight.

Russia’s own Defence Ministry — not Ukraine, not Visegrad24, the Russian MOD — admitted overnight into Friday that air defences intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones across more than a dozen Russian regions, Moscow included. That is one of the single biggest drone attacks of the entire war, dropped on the Kremlin’s doorstep in the same week Sergey Ivanov flatlined.

This is the third or fourth time this month. On June 18, Ukraine launched 194 drones over Moscow alone and torched the Kapotnya oil refinery, the facility that supplies roughly 40% of the capital’s fuel. Black smoke over the skyline of the imperial city. Aeroflot is cancelling 170 flights. The Russian MOD is counting drones like they’re hailstones. Putin himself wasn’t even in Moscow — he was 700 kilometres away in Kazan, hosting an Asian summit, which is exactly where dictators go when they don’t want the picture of their capital on fire taken next to their face.

Zelensky has named it now: a “40-day influence operation.” Ukrainian-made mid-range drones with 50-to-300-kilometre strike radius are systematically choking Russian fuel and logistics. Russia is rationing fuel in occupied Crimea. The mighty Russian Federation can’t gas up its own peninsula.

The army is on Instagram begging for the boss to make it stop.

You’ve probably seen Alexander Lunin by now. The 39-year-old Russian veteran from Voronezh who dropped a video Thursday claiming defence and security officials sent him to deliver a message: meet me on live TV, Vladimir Vladimirovich, or the army turns its guns on the Kremlin. Ten million views in 24 hours.

He spent Friday morning walking it back, swearing in every other word, claiming his statements were “twisted.” Fine. The genie is out. A Russian veteran told ten million people, on Instagram, on the third anniversary of Prigozhin’s mutiny, that the army is that close.

Whether he’s a lone weirdo with Black Sun imagery on his accounts (he is — ASTRA flagged the neo-Nazi paraphernalia) or whether someone really did send him, it doesn’t matter. What matters is the video exists, the regime didn’t scrub it, and his core complaint — that soldiers are rotting in pits being tortured by their own commanders for refusing suicide orders — lines up with years of accumulated reporting from Meduza, Agentstvo, HUR intercepts, and Ukrainian intelligence.

The morale of the Russian military is now a Reels feed.

Dmitry Peskov, asked about it Friday, said it sounded like “strange wording” and that the Kremlin hadn’t had time to look at it. That’s Kremlin-spokesman for “we have absolutely no idea what to do about this.”

Lukashenko ran.

The little dictator next door, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, scrambled onto a plane Friday for an unannounced “working visit” with Putin. This is the same Lukashenko who spent this week telling Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov not to drag Belarus into the war. The same Lukashenko who, after Zelensky’s seven-day ultimatum to dismantle the relay stations guiding Russian drones into Ukrainian cities, somehow saw the stations conveniently stop functioning. The same Lukashenko who told a roomful of people this week that “the peoples of Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus will be together sooner or later.”

Translation: I am working on my own off-ramp. Please don’t shoot me when this collapses.

Vladimir Putin’s most loyal vassal is now actively triangulating against him in public. That does not happen when you’re winning.

And then Trump pulled the sanctions waiver.

This is the one that should have you sitting up.

Back in March, the Trump administration gave Russia a sanctions waiver for Rosneft and Lukoil because of the Iran/Strait of Hormuz crisis. Russian oil could move. Russia pulled in an estimated $150 million more per day during the waiver, per the Atlantic Council. That waiver expired today. As of this moment, U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies are back on.

Trump himself said at the G7 in France last week that sanctions could “go back on” now that Hormuz was stabilizing, and that “Russia needs to make a deal.”

The Financial Times reported he was “hugely impressed and enthusiastic” about Ukraine’s drone campaign. Rubio is on Capitol Hill calling Russia’s invasion “a strategic disaster.” Pete Hegseth, Pete Hegseth, said the U.S. will “find a way” to help Ukraine defend itself.

Trump doesn’t ride losers. He just doesn’t. Whatever you think of the man — and you know what I think — his single most consistent political instinct is to back whoever’s winning and call himself the architect of the victory. He’s been watching the same footage we have: Moscow on fire, Russian refineries in flames, Putin retreating to Kazan and Valdai while Ukraine geolocates his bunkers. The math told Trump exactly what it’s telling us. Ukraine is winning the war on Russia’s strategic depth. So Trump is, with whatever fig leaves of dignity remain, pivoting.

He’ll claim he was for Ukraine the whole time. He’ll claim he ended the war. Whatever. The sanctions are back on.

The picture, when you step back.

In a single week:

A former possible Putin successor mysteriously dies.

The Kremlin’s number-one vassal flies in to grovel.

The army’s morale collapse is on social media with ten million views.

Moscow takes the largest drone barrage of the war.

The U.S. president — the one Putin spent four years cultivating — pulls the only economic lifeline Russia had left.

And the Kremlin’s official response to every single one of these is silence, “strange wording,” or one-sentence condolences.

This is what a foundation cracking looks like. Not a coup at noon on Tuesday. Not Wagner-style tanks on the Moscow ring road. Slow, public, week-by-week erosion of the things that keep a strongman vertical: control of the narrative, fear of the security services, the appearance of inevitability, the loyalty of clients, the protection of patrons.

Is Russia about to collapse in 48 hours? No. Don’t believe anyone selling you that.

But is Putin’s incumbency — the idea of Putin as the permanent center of Russian gravity — taking the worst beating of his 26-year run? Yes. Right now. While you’re reading this.

The good news, and I do mean the good news, is what it means for Ukraine. The pressure is working. The drones are working. The sanctions, when they’re actually on, are working. Trump clocked it. Europe clocked it. The G7 clocked it. Even Lukashenko clocked it.

Peace is closer than it was a month ago. Not because Putin had a change of heart. Because the math finally turned on him.

If you’re a Ukrainian civilian who’s been living in a basement for four years — that’s not nothing.

That’s everything.

Slava Ukraini.

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