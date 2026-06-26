Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Juri Varangu's avatar
Juri Varangu
5h

my heart and best wishes go to the brave Ukranians whose bravery has turned this war in their favor. And to Zelensky, whose leadership has never faltered. Slava Ukraine

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CYNTHIA HUTCHISON's avatar
CYNTHIA HUTCHISON
5h

Maybe there is a God.

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