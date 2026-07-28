July 28, 2026

She’s 40. She’s Cree. She’s a mother of four from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in northern Saskatchewan. According to her daughter, she has no criminal record. None. Never had anything to do with the law in her life.

And on Monday morning at 5 a.m., two RCMP officers took her to the ground outside her own front door, and when they stood her up in handcuffs, she was bleeding. Her daughter filmed it. You can hear a taser go off. You can hear an officer screaming — and I quote — “when I say get the fing back from me, you get back. Do you hear me? Fing unacceptable.”

You know what’s unacceptable? Everything that happened next. And here it is.

The Fastest “Investigation” in Canadian History

Here’s the part that should make every single Canadian lose their minds, regardless of what you think happened on that porch.

The video hit 2.7 million views. A woman is visibly bloodied. A taser is audibly deployed. And the Saskatchewan RCMP’s response was to conduct an “initial review” of themselves, declare their own force “determined to be reasonable,” and announce that this won’t even be referred to SIRT — the Serious Incident Response Team, the independent body that exists for exactly this — because the injuries were, in their words, “non-serious.”

broken nose and rbital bones are not serious, apparently.

The people who bloodied her got to decide her injuries weren’t serious enough to warrant anyone checking their work.

That’s not oversight. That’s a group chat. That’s the accused marking their own exam and giving themselves a gold star. If your kid came home from school bleeding and the school said “we reviewed ourselves and we were reasonable, case closed,” you’d burn the parking lot down. But when it’s an Indigenous mother in northern Saskatchewan? Press release. Section 25 citation. Thoughts and prayers about “complex, dynamic situations.”

And Then They Charged HER

Rose Angus — the woman on the ground, in cuffs, bleeding — is now facing six charges, including assaulting police. The RCMP says she punched two officers. Her family says otherwise. Maybe a court sorts that out someday. But notice the pattern, because it’s the oldest one in the Canadian playbook: the person who ends up bloodied on camera is the one who ends up in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Tuesday, while the officers who did it are cleared by Monday’s press release.

Her daughter Teyonah wrote something that should be read aloud in the House of Commons: “She’s someone’s baby, she’s someone’s mother, she’s someone’s cousin, niece, auntie. SHE’S SOMEONE. And they treated her like she was nothing.”

That’s it. That’s the whole story of the RCMP and Indigenous people in one sentence, from the force literally created to clear the Prairies of them, straight through to a porch in Makwa Sahgaiehcan at 5 a.m. this week.

We Point at America Like We’re Better

We spend all day watching masked ICE goons drag mothers into vans south of the border and telling ourselves thank God we’re not that. And then a video like this drops and the machinery responds exactly the same way: aggression, blood, zero independent accountability, and a press release explaining why the person on the ground had it coming.

The uniform says RCMP. The reflexes say something else entirely. We don’t get to feel superior to America while the community response to this — a two-day peaceful protest outside the Loon Lake detachment — is being met with the institutional equivalent of a shrug.

This country produced the Sixties Scoop. Residential schools. An Indian Act that legally boxed Indigenous people out of their own economies. An MMIWG inquiry that used the word genocide — and a national inquiry’s worth of promises about policing that apparently evaporate the second the cameras stop rolling. Every single one of those atrocities came wrapped in the same packaging you see in this RCMP release: procedural language, self-assessment, and the calm assurance that the system worked as intended.

That’s the problem. It DID work as intended.

Your Move, Prime Minister

Mark Carney wants to build the fastest-growing economy in the G7 with Indigenous nations as “partners” — pipelines, critical minerals, nation-building, the whole PowerPoint. Great. Here’s a free piece of political advice from a guy who yells for a living:

You cannot ask people to partner with a country whose police can bloody their mothers at 5 a.m. and clear themselves by noon.

This lands on your desk, Prime Minister. Not because you swung the arm — but because the RCMP reports to your government, because your public safety minister can order an independent review today, and because “economic reconciliation” is a punchline if physical safety isn’t part of the deal. Chief and Council at Makwa Sahgaiehcan are doing everything right — meeting with the detachment, gathering facts, asking their community for patience. They shouldn’t have to beg for basic accountability while Ottawa scrolls past the video like the rest of us.

So here’s the bare minimum, yesterday:

An independent investigation — actual SIRT or better, not the RCMP grading their own homework. A public explanation of why “bloodied and tasered” doesn’t meet Saskatchewan’s threshold for “serious.” And the Prime Minister of Canada saying, out loud, on camera: Rose Georgina Angus.

Because her daughter is right. She’s someone.

And a country that lets its national police force decide she’s no one — while lecturing the world about freedom and rule of law — isn’t a beacon of anything.

It’s just a mirror we refuse to look into.

Watch the video. Share her name. And ask your MP why the RCMP still gets to investigate itself in 2026.

And quit pretending that Canada doesn’t have work to do. We do. Especially here. Especially now.