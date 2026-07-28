Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

I am damn sorry to read this. I thought better of the RCMP. Don't let American-style police violence cross the border. Americans need something to believe in.

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
3h

So right, and I am glad you are writing about it. Now, let us see how Carney reacts.

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