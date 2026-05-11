Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
13h

To lie to others is one thing but to constantly lie to yourself as Trump does, is a very unhappy man lost in a world of his own making.

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Declan
13h

I've always said....there is not ONE Holiday he doesn't seek to f*ck up....people just wanna have a nice day with momma but this bottomless pit of need refuses to shut up for one freekin' day.

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