Trump spent Sunday rage-posting his way through the wreckage of his own presidency — the tariffs that just blew up in his face, the Supreme Court justices he wants kneeling, and the country that already told him to pound sand. Welcome to the panic phase.

Two weeks ago, after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Donald Trump stood at a press conference and — for roughly the length of a Tic Tac commercial — sounded like a person. He called for unity. He praised the room of Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives. He asked Americans to “recommit with their hearts and resolve their differences peacefully.” Some columnists, against their better judgment, allowed themselves to hope.

By Sunday afternoon — Mother’s Day, no less — the President of the United States was hunched over Truth Social in what can only be described as a sustained psychological event, calling a sitting congressman a “Sleazebag,” labeling another a “low IQ” hater of America, demanding that Supreme Court justices be “loyal” to him personally, declaring Iran’s diplomatic response “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” and somehow finding time to attack a Fox News anchor by name. By the count of The Daily Beast, it was more than a dozen posts in an afternoon. The “Dumacrats,” as he now calls them — yes, “Dumacrats,” that is a real word, a real President really wrote — “must fail.” Country at stake. Etc.

You can ridicule the posts (we will). You can roll your eyes at the spelling (we will). But the more important thing to understand is why he was typing. Because Trump’s social-media rage is, as it has always been, a tell. And right now it is telling him so loudly that the neighbours can hear.

So here’s the short version, and then we’ll go to the five worst posts.

In February, a 6-3 Supreme Court — including two justices Trump himself appointed — ruled that his signature “Liberation Day” tariffs were illegal. Roughly $160 billion was collected unlawfully. Importers are now lining up for refunds. American families paid for those tariffs in higher prices at the register; importers paid them at the port; and now the Treasury has to give a giant pile of the money back. That is the “tariff axes Trump scraped off the back of US taxpayers,” to borrow the framing — and the Court just handed everyone a receipt.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the war Trump started ten weeks ago against Iran has metastasized into a strategic catastrophe. The Strait of Hormuz is choked, crude is up roughly 45 percent, fuel and fertilizer prices are climbing, and Iran — far from “surrendering” the way Trump kept tweeting it would — has used the war to consolidate the hardliners, harden the regime, and present itself across the Global South as the country that stared down Washington and didn’t blink. Tehran routed its latest answer through Pakistani mediators. It demanded war reparations from the U.S., full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, the release of seized assets, and a halt to American naval blockades. Translation, lightly edited for a family publication: Iran told the President of the United States exactly what to do with his list of demands, and where to file his bullshit surrender doc.

Iran is, functionally, ghosting him

So that’s where we are. Military collapse abroad. Financial collapse at home. A Supreme Court — his Supreme Court — handing back $160 billion to the very people he extracted it from. And a president who, instead of governing, spent his Sunday dictating grievance-laden missives to a phone.

The “Dumacrats” post

We will start gently, with the linguistic atrocity. “The Radical Left Dumacrats must fail — Our Country is at stake!”

Dumacrats. As in “dumb” + “Democrats,” we think, though the precise etymology of presidential gibberish is best left to specialists. He used the word four times Sunday. He also wrote “Dumbs,” apparently a noun now. This is the actual real-time vocabulary of the leader of the world’s largest economy. He is about a month from his 80th birthday. He is the most powerful man on Earth. He is calling people Dumacrats.

This is what passes for messaging discipline in the West Wing in May 2026

“SCUM” on Fox News, and a personal attack on the anchor who let it happen

A California congressman named Ro Khanna went on Fox News Sunday morning and committed two unforgivable sins: he said gas and food prices are up, and he pointed out that the man building a White House ballroom out of foreign steel is a peculiar choice to crown as the saviour of American steel. Khanna was interviewed by Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich, a senior White House correspondent at the network, and apparently, she did not denounce him on air.

This was sufficient to launch the president into a two-part screed. In part one, Khanna was “The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California” who “should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bullshit!) narrative.” He added, charmingly, that Khanna is “similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ.”

In part two, ninety minutes later, Trump escalated. He called Khanna “SCUM” by name, dragged Heinrich personally for failing to push back, threw in “Low Rated Bill Maher” and “very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate,’ and probably hates our Country” for good measure, and concluded that “MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox.”

Tally for one afternoon, on the president’s personal social media feed: “Sleazebag.” “Scum.” “Low IQ.” “Wolf in sheep’s clothing.” “Professional liars.” “Conmen.” “Crooked.” “Bullshit.” Plus a singled-out attack on a female journalist on his own side’s network.

This, again, from the man who two weeks ago told the country to “resolve their differences peacefully.” When Trump said the country had to lower the temperature, what he meant was you. He was always going to keep his thermostat where he likes it: napalm.

The “Iran has been tapping us along for 47 years” Obama-blaming aria

You will recall that Iran, the country Trump is currently at war with, sent its response to the latest American peace proposal through Pakistani intermediaries on Sunday. Iranian state media framed Tehran’s response as a rejection of the U.S. proposal, which it characterized as a demand for “surrender.”

Trump’s first reaction was a 232-word screed, the gist of which was that Iran has been screwing America for forty-seven years and that this is, naturally, Barack Obama’s fault. “Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit ‘pay dirt’ when Barack Hussein Obama became President.” Obama, he wrote, was “not only good to them, but he was also great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel.” Then the kicker: “For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs … and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!”

About three hours later, he posted the actual response. “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote. That was it. The entire presidential reaction to a stalled war and a counter-proposal demanding U.S. reparations, sovereignty over the world’s most important oil chokepoint, and the unfreezing of Iranian assets. “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” Thank you for your attention. LOL.

What’s striking, when you read the two posts together, is the structure of the panic. The “47-years” is the kind of thing you write when you cannot bring yourself to discuss the present. The “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” caption is the kind of thing you write when you have no leverage, and you know it. Iran’s response was described by its own foreign ministry as “reasonable” and “generous,” and Trump’s anonymously sourced officials are reportedly telling reporters he is “bored” with the war and wants out. The man who promised “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” on March 6 — and declared the very next day that Iran had “apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours” — is now reduced to all-caps adjectives. Iran reads them, shrugs, and goes back to mining the strait.

You’ll know the regime has fully won the perception war the day Trump posts a screenshot of the Supreme Leader leaving him on read.

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it” — to me , from the Supreme Court

This one is bad in a different way. This one is the kind of post that gets printed in a future civics textbook under a heading like “Warning Signs.”

Sunday’s longest tirade was aimed at the Supreme Court — specifically at Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both of whom he appointed, both of whom joined the 6-3 February majority that struck down his “Liberation Day” tariffs. “I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country,” Trump wrote. “I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her. They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

And then this, which deserves to be read carefully: “They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them.” Followed by, in a separate post: “I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country.”

Reread that sentence. The denial and the demand sit one comma apart. “I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it.“ That is not a slip. That is a man who has spent fifty years using the phrase “loyalty to the country” to mean “loyalty to Donald Trump,” and is now openly auditioning the Supreme Court for the job. He complained that “Democrat Justices always remain true to the people that honored them” while “Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how ‘independent’ or, ‘above it all,’ they are.” Independent is in scare quotes. Above it all is in scare quotes. The concept of a judiciary that is not personally beholden to him appears, in 2026, to be alien.

He also floated court-packing — yes, the same court-packing he and his party spent the better part of a decade screaming about whenever a Democrat raised it. He warned the Court not to rule against him on birthright citizenship, on the way to demanding they retroactively rule for him on tariffs. He is, in real time, asking nine lifetime appointees to choose between the Constitution and his ego, and openly preferring the latter.

This is not a man having a bad media day. This is a man telling you, in clean prose, what he wants the country to look like.

The “tiny sentence” that would have saved America $159 billion

And here it is. The single dumbest, most revealing post of the day. The one that, more than any other, gives the game away.

In two separate Sunday Truths, Trump returned to the February Supreme Court tariff ruling — and to the part that’s actually keeping him up at night: not the principle, but the money. He said the Court’s decision “cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries that have been ripping us off for years.” Then, with the kind of legal sophistication you’d expect from a man who once tried to buy Greenland, he proposed a fix: “They could have solved that situation with a ‘tiny’ sentence, ‘Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back.’ Why wouldn’t they have done so?”

Take a breath, because this is genuinely a lot.

First: the Supreme Court of the United States is not, contrary to apparent presidential belief, a body that adds “tiny” sentences to rulings the way you’d append a P.S. to a postcard. A constitutional ruling is not a Yelp review.

Second: the “159 Billion Dollars” Trump is whining about was not paid by foreign countries, “ripping us off.” It was paid by American importers, who passed almost all of it through to American consumers in the form of higher prices on everything from groceries to fertilizer to construction materials. Rough calculations by some lawmakers suggest that if tariff refunds were distributed broadly, households could see around $1,300 — a figure that aligns with Tax Foundation estimates of the tariffs’ annual cost to families. The “tiny sentence” Trump wants is a sentence that would let the federal government keep $160 billion that it illegally extracted from its own citizens’ wallets. He is not angry that the Court ruled against him on principle. He is angry that he has to give the money back to the people he took it from.

This is the through line that explains the whole afternoon. The tariff money is the heist. The Supreme Court is the cop. The “loyalty” demand is him trying to flip the cop. The Iran war is what he wanted the tariff money to pay for, in part, while he ran around posing as a peacemaker. The “Dumacrats” attacks, the Khanna rant, the Heinrich callout, the Obama screed, the Pope feud, the Fox-News-is-now-the-enemy posts — all of it is the noise of a man who looks at his presidency and sees, with unusual clarity, a smoking crater.

You can hear it in the cadence. He doesn’t sound presidential. He doesn’t even sound campaigning. He sounds cornered.

The bigger picture, briefly

It is May 11, 2026. Crude is up roughly forty-five percent. The Strait of Hormuz is a war zone. Iran is estimated to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, and the war that was supposed to dismantle that program has instead produced an Iran that is more militarized, more unified at home, more lionized abroad, and — by any honest read of the regional balance — the newest unrivaled power in the Middle East. Tehran is demanding reparations from Washington. That is not a country losing.

At home, the Supreme Court has ruled the centrepiece of his economic agenda unconstitutional, ordered up to $175 billion in refunds, and is teeing up a birthright-citizenship case the administration expects to lose. Senate Republicans are openly admitting in print that they want him to lower his rhetoric and get the war over with. Pope Leo XIV — the Pope, a first-ever American Pope — has criticized him publicly, and Trump’s response was to call the leader of the Catholic Church “WEAK on crime.”

And so, on a Sunday in May, on Mother’s Day, the President of the United States sat in front of a phone and called a congressman “Sleazebag,” demanded loyalty from the Supreme Court, blamed Obama for a war he himself started, lectured Iran about laughing, attacked a Fox News anchor by name, invented the word “Dumacrats,” and asked the highest court in the land to add a “tiny sentence” letting him keep $160 billion he stole from American consumers.

Two weeks ago, after the bullets at the Correspondents’ Dinner, he told the country to cool down. He has now called people Sleazebag, Scum, Low IQ, Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing, Crooked, Sick, Hater of America, Conman, Liar, Dumb, Dumacrat, Radical Left, and Failed — that we can count, in a single afternoon, and that’s before you reread the Iran post.

He is not lowering the temperature. He cannot lower the temperature. He is the temperature. And right now, the temperature is the sound of a man watching his Pedophile Presidency burn down around him while he frantically tries to convince the firefighters that the fire was Obama’s or Biden’s or anyone else’s fault but his.

Stay tuned. He has a Xi Jinping summit on Thursday, and Trump’s dementia and anger are on tilt because he’s a dead rapist President walking (poorly).

Should be a great week.

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