Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Linda Swift's avatar
Linda Swift
7h

If Trump should die before I wake

I pray to God the news ain’t fake!

( my favorite sign I saw in Key West last protest)

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Cat: Poli-Psych's avatar
Cat: Poli-Psych
7h

YAYASS MASSIE! Fucking them up the WAY THEY ALL SHOULD!!

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