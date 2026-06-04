June 4, 2026

In the span of a few hours, the President of the United States got rolled by his own Senate, rebuked by his own House on the war he started, watched Tehran’s propaganda machine crow about chasing off an American warship, and — this is the part nobody in the West Wing wants to talk about — resurfaced in the Oval Office after a week out of public view, just long enough to remind everyone why “Where is Trump?” was trending in the first place.

Let’s go through it, because the day deserves to be remembered in full.

His own party yanked his ballroom money

Start with the humiliation that stings most, because it came from his own side.

Senate Republicans stripped the up-to-$1 billion earmarked for “security upgrades” to Trump’s pet project — a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom — right out of the revised budget reconciliation bill unveiled Wednesday. This wasn’t Democrats blocking him. This was his GOP, quietly agreeing among themselves before the Memorial Day recess to pull the cash, then making it official by releasing the updated Judiciary Committee text.

Trump had spent weeks personally leaning on Republican senators to authorize the thing. They listened, nodded, and cut it anyway. The Daily Beast’s framing of the moment was blunt: senators humiliated the president by pulling his ballroom grab because Trump is a dead man walking (or sleeping) and they all know it.

Who killed it? Four Republican senators put their opposition on the record back in May — Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — and reporting suggests a much larger group inside the GOP was privately against it but didn’t want to be forced onto the record during the filibuster fight. One honest caveat worth including, because it’ll come up: there was no up-or-down roll call to strip the money. It was pulled from the bill text, and the White House is insisting it came out because the Senate parliamentarian flagged it under the Byrd Rule, not because Republicans chose to kill it. That’s the administration’s spin, and it’s partly true on the procedure — but the political reality is that the money is gone, his own senators wouldn’t defend it, and Trump lost, in humiliating fashion.

When your own party won’t fund your monument to yourself — and won’t even go on the record defending it — that’s not a policy disagreement. That’s a message. GFY.

The House rebuked him on his own war

Then the House did something it hadn’t managed to do in more than three months of fighting: it actually passed a war powers resolution telling the President to stand down on Iran.

The vote was 215–208. Four Republicans crossed the aisle to join every voting Democrat: Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Tom Barrett of Michigan. It was the first time such a measure cleared either chamber on a final vote since the conflict began on February 28 — a war now closing in on its 100th day. The same resolution had died on a 212–212 tie just last month, so the math moved against Trump even after Johnson sent everyone home early to cool it off.

Yes, it’s largely symbolic. It’s a concurrent resolution (VETO Proof), it still needs the Senate, and the legal force is contested. The White House fought it on the grounds that it would “weaken the president’s hand.” None of that changes the optics, and the optics are devastating: a Republican-controlled House stood up on the floor, and cheers reportedly erupted in the chamber when the gavel came down. Speaker Mike Johnson had already tried to bury this once, shutting down floor action two weeks ago when it looked like it had the votes. It came back and passed anyway.

A rebuke from the opposition is Tuesday. A rebuke from your own majority is a verdict.

Iran is running a victory lap — and the claim needs a caveat

The internet was on fire Wednesday with a particular claim.

Iranian state media announced that IRGC forces had targeted a U.S. military ship — described as hosting a “control and command center” — as it approached Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. The “we chased the Americans out of our waters” framing ricocheted across social media all day.

The verified reporting tells a messier and less flattering story for Iran — U.S. forces struck and disabled an Iranian-linked oil tanker on Tuesday, Iran answered with drone attacks on Gulf shipping, and the U.S. hit Iranian military sites on Qeshm Island in response. By Wednesday, Iran had launched its largest barrage since the truce, firing missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain and briefly shutting Kuwait’s international airport.

The “ceasefire” Trump signed in April is collapsing in real time, and Iran feels confident enough to brag about taking shots at the U.S. Navy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was reduced to insisting the exchanges don’t mark a return to full-scale war — “if they don’t shoot at those ships, we don’t shoot, but we have to respond.” Trump’s own contribution, from the Oval Office, was a shrug: “In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.”

A more moderate manner. LOLZ. That’s the sitting President of the United States describing a war he won’t end and apparently can’t which is fine because he “doesn’t really care” anyway.

The leak: bored, in a funk, “a whimper, not a bang”

Which brings us to the leak everyone’s been passing around.

The reporting — sourced to the Wall Street Journal and amplified by the Daily Beast — is that Trump has, by his own admission, grown bored with the Iran negotiations. Bored. Officials describe an administration “all-consumed” by the conflict and stuck in a “funk” or “fatigue,” with, in one source’s words to Politico, “nothing happening.” The condition under which Trump would tear up the ceasefire and resume bombing, per the WSJ, is grimly simple: if Iranian forces kill American soldiers.

I want to be precise here, because a lot of people online have been wildly overselling this. There is no secret resignation memo. Nobody leaked Trump saying he’s quitting, that he’s too old, that he can’t do the job. What leaked is a portrait of a disengaged commander-in-chief who finds his own war tedious and is waiting around for a body count to decide his next move.

Honestly? That might be worse than a resignation letter. A president who’s bored of the war he started, while missiles fly at Kuwait and oil markets seize up and Americans feel it at the pump, is not a man rising to the moment. Even Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon — looked at all this and asked the question hanging over the whole MAGA project: “Is this how MAGA ends — with a whimper, not a bang?”

When your former chief strategist is writing your political obituary out loud, the funeral has started.

And then there’s the part nobody wants to say out loud

Save the strangest detail for last, because it ties the whole day together.

Trump didn’t just have a bad Wednesday. He had a bad week — most of which he spent invisible.

The president, who turns 80 this month, went seven straight days without a public appearance following last week’s Cabinet meeting, before resurfacing in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon to sign an executive order. That silence began the day after he visited the hospital for his fourth medical evaluation in just over a year. And he looked and sounded like he was dying.

Seven days. Four medical evaluations in roughly twelve months. And a public so primed for the worst that “Trump stroke” and “Trump missing” surged on Google — an echo of last September, when “Is Trump dead?” actually trended during a four-day disappearance. The White House was forced to respond, which is itself the story: administrations don’t issue “the President is fine” statements when everything is fine.

This isn’t new territory for him, either. The “low energy” jokes — his own favorite 2016 insult, now boomeranged back at him by the likes of MSNBC’s Jen Psaki — have been trailing Trump for months. White House columnist Brian Karem described a president repeating the same lines “with less energy, as if he too has grown weary of his own rhetoric.” Back in the winter, an ex-insider warned he is much “sicker than he lets on.”

No shit:

I’m not going to diagnose the man from a Substack. I can’t, and neither can the pundits, and anyone claiming otherwise is guessing. But I can tell you what’s documented: a near-80-year-old president, fresh off his fourth medical workup in a year, who disappeared for a week while his own party revolted and his war unraveled, then popped up just long enough to sign a piece of paper and call a collapsing ceasefire “shooting in a more moderate manner.”

The whole picture

Put it together and Wednesday looks less like a bad day and more like a hinge.

The party’s done funding the vanity projects. The House — his House — is voting to take away his war. Iran is bragging. The ceasefire is smoke. The leaks say he’s bored. Bannon’s asking how it ends. And the man at the center of it keeps vanishing from view, then reappearing in a way that makes Weekend At Bernie’s look like a prescient documentary.

A whimper, not a bang. Bannon said it, not me. But on the evidence of Wednesday, it’s getting harder to argue with him - and that’s REALLY good news for the rest of us.

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