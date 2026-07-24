Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
3h

Oh Canada, oh Carney. My eyes mist over as I contemplate what it must be like to live in a country where leadership is smart and principled.

Meanwhile, the US sends Laura Loomer to Ukraine.......

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
3h

Powerful assessment. Thank you for putting the reply in writing for us Dean. 👏🇨🇦🙌🙋‍♀️

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