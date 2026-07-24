July 24, 2026

On Monday, Donald Trump signed orders slapping 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods — honey, wine, dairy, cement, furniture, and yes, hockey sticks, because nothing says “serious trade policy” like taxing the one thing Canadian kids carry to school. The legal authority? Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. A statute so obscure it has never been used in American history. Not once. Not during the Depression it was written in. Not during two world wars. Never.

Why dig up a 96-year-old law nobody’s ever touched? Because the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency tariff powers this year, and instead of taking the hint, his administration went rummaging through the legislative attic for anything with a trigger on it.

And then — because subtlety is dead — hours after Carney and the premiers wrapped their meeting in Charlottetown on Thursday, the White House announced another 10% tariff on Canada and dozens of other countries. Two tariff announcements in one week. By my count that puts us somewhere north of a dozen distinct tariff threats since January 2025.

The circus is familiar. The Canadian response is not. That response is coming. And THAT response is the story.

The Phrase That Should Worry Washington

Carney came out of a four-hour meeting with all 13 premiers and said the quiet part with the calm of a man who has already run the numbers: “Everything is on the table depending on the outcome of the negotiations.”

Then he said something sharper. Asked whether Trump could even be trusted to honour a deal, Carney said he, his negotiators, and the premiers all have to be convinced any agreement is “worth the paper it’s written on.”

Check out his poker face and the question:

The Prime Minister of Canada — a former central banker who chooses words the way surgeons choose scalpels — publicly questioned whether an American signature means anything anymore.

He didn’t announce counter-tariffs. He didn’t perform outrage for the cameras. He said responding in advance would be “counterproductive” — and then let the silence do the work. This is not the Canada of early 2025, scrambling to match every Truth Social post with a retaliation list. This is a country that has stopped reacting and started positioning.

Look at What Trump Exempted. That’s the Tell.

Here’s the part every American should sit with. Trump’s 50% tariffs carve out four categories: energy, potash, critical minerals, and fish.

Ask yourself why. Why would a president supposedly punishing Canada exempt the most valuable things Canada sells?

Because he can’t touch them. Because America cannot function without them.

Potash. Saskatchewan produces roughly a third of the world’s supply. Know who’s in second and third place? Russia and Belarus. If Canadian potash gets an export tax, American farmers — the people who put Trump in office three times — get to choose between paying Ottawa or wiring fertilizer money to sanctioned regimes. Corn Belt input costs would spike heading into harvest, heading into midterms. Iowa can do that math before breakfast.

Energy. Nearly all of Canada’s exported crude flows south. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has modelled a 25% export tax on energy generating north of $40 billion a year — a war chest to backstop every Canadian worker Trump’s tariffs hurt, funded at gas pumps in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Cleveland. Every extra cent at a Midwest pump would be a Trump tax with a maple leaf on the receipt.

Critical minerals. Canada shipped nearly $30 billion worth to the U.S. in a single recent year — the inputs for American batteries, defence systems, and semiconductors. The stuff you cannot build the future without.

This file isn’t new, either. Ottawa was formally studying export taxes on oil, uranium, and potash back in late 2024. The homework is done. Polling has shown roughly three in four Canadians support export taxes on energy and potash if the U.S. keeps this up — including majorities in the Prairies, where that support costs something. When Carney says “all options,” he’s not improvising. He’s saying “be careful what you wish for, Donald. You just might get it.”

Meanwhile, Who’s Actually Paying for Trump’s Tariffs?

Here’s the thing Trump has never once said honestly: tariffs are paid by the importing country. American companies pay them at the border and pass them to American families at the register.

So tally the bill Trump has handed his own citizens: 15–50% on Canadian steel, aluminum, and copper — paid by American builders and manufacturers. 35% on softwood lumber — paid by every American family trying to build or renovate a home in the middle of a housing crisis. 25% on non-U.S. auto parts — paid by American car buyers. And now 50% on everything from cement to dairy.

This is the con at the centre of everything: Trump keeps announcing punishments for Canada that are actually invoices for Americans. He’s taken U.S. consumers hostage and mailed Canada the ransom note. Canadians see it. Increasingly, American farmers, builders, and autoworkers see it too. Our fight is not with them. It never was. Americans are the other victims here — they’re just not allowed to say so at the podium.

The Part Nobody’s Covering: Canada Is Quietly Rebuilding Itself

While the tariff theatre plays out, look at what actually got done in Charlottetown, because this is the difference between a country absorbing punches and a country changing its stance.

The First Ministers agreed to work toward an agreement in principle by the end of this year on mutual recognition legislation — one Canadian market, full labour mobility, the internal trade barriers we’ve whined about since Confederation finally coming down. A deadline, with the Committee on Internal Trade ordered to start immediately.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. signed an energy MOU — a regional electricity transmission roadmap by spring and serious consideration of an independent Maritime grid operator. Ottawa announced money for two new 200-megawatt submarine cables between New Brunswick and P.E.I. the same morning. A new working group launches by end of summer to link carbon markets across the country as an energy-security play.

This was the fourteenth First Ministers meeting since March 2025. Fourteen. The federation isn’t holding emergency meetings anymore — it’s in permanent session. And Carney held it in Charlottetown on purpose, invoking 1864: a collection of squabbling colonies that federated once under the pressure of American ambition, visibly doing it again.

The Warning

So here it is, plainly, for anyone in Washington still listening.

August 19 is the deadline. Canada is negotiating in good faith, intensively, right now — Carney has been explicit about that. Nobody on this side of the border wants to tax potash or oil. Export taxes are a weapon you use knowing it cuts your own hand. Ford’s rhetoric aside, this country would genuinely rather sell you fertilizer than fight you over it.

But understand what’s changed. Eighteen months of threats have not broken this country — they’ve federated it, twice over. The polling licence exists. The legal homework is filed. The premiers are unanimous. And the Prime Minister has stopped announcing his punches.

Trump keeps testing whether Canada will fold, and every test produces the same result: we buy more Canadian, we trade more with everyone else, we tear down our internal walls, we wire our own grids together, and we get measurably harder to hurt. He is, without meaning to, the greatest nation-builder Canada has had in sixty years.

If those tariffs take effect on August 19, “all options” stops being a phrase and starts being a policy. And when American farmers are pricing Belarusian fertilizer and Midwest drivers are funding Canadian workers at the pump, nobody down there should pretend they weren’t told.

Canada didn’t start this. Canada has been patient through a dozen rounds of it. But patience with a bully has an expiry date, and this one’s printed right on the label.

August 19. Should be interesting, eh?

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Sources: First Ministers’ Joint Statement (PMO, July 23, 2026); AP and CBC coverage of the Charlottetown First Ministers Meeting (July 22–24, 2026); Axios reporting on the Section 338 proclamations (July 20, 2026); Globe and Mail and CBC coverage of the Maritime energy MOU; WSJ/Dow Jones reporting on Ottawa’s 2024 export-tax deliberations; Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives energy export-tax modelling; Nanos Research polling via the Globe and Mail/CTV; Global News critical-minerals trade data.