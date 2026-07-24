Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3hEdited

NO! Zelenskyy in DC for Lindsey‘s funeral? Say it isn’t so! Zelenskyy shouldn’t debase himself for Felon’s invitation! No!! Let TACO time be for Felon only! (Sorry for all the exclamation points, but I can’t yell any louder!)

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
3h

J.D. who?

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