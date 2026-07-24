IT’S TACO TIME!

July 24, 2026

Something wild is happening, and if you know how to read Trumpworld — and unfortunately, I do — the signals are unmistakable.

Donald Trump has ditched Vladimir Putin. Not quietly. Publicly. On his own website. This week, Trump shared a clip of Laura Loomer’s sit-down interview with Volodymyr Zelensky — yes, that Laura Loomer, interviewing that Zelensky — and captioned it “Very good!!!”

Three exclamation points. For the guy he ambushed in the Oval Office in February 2025. The guy he told to cede territory after rolling out a literal red carpet for Putin in Alaska.

To understand why, you have to understand what Ukraine has done to Russia over the last twelve months. Because this isn’t Trump having a change of heart. Trump doesn’t have those. This is Trump doing the one thing he does reliably: sniffing out a loser and sprinting the other way.

Ukraine Is Dismantling Russia’s Economy One Drone At A Time

Let’s start with the part North American media keeps underplaying: Ukraine is systematically taking apart Russia’s energy infrastructure, and it is working.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, roughly 43 percent of Russia’s oil refining capacity has been knocked offline as of early July. Bloomberg’s analysis found Ukraine has hit 24 of Russia’s 34 major refineries. The Financial Times, working with Polish analysts at Rochan Consulting, counted at least 194 successful drone strikes on Russian refineries in the first half of 2026 alone — eleven times the pace of last year. In early July, Ukrainian drones flew 2,500 kilometres to hit the Gazprom Neft refinery in Omsk — western Siberia — which Kyiv described as the last of Russia’s eleven largest gasoline producers to be struck. They’ve hit oil terminals in St. Petersburg, ports on the Baltic, depots in Rostov, tankers in the Black Sea, and the fuel arteries feeding occupied eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

The results, inside Russia: fuel rationing in more than 55 of Russia’s 83 regions, affecting an estimated 50 million people. Hours-long gas lines. Crimea declared a state of emergency and at one point banned fuel sales entirely. Russia — one of the largest oil producers on Earth — is now importing gasoline from Kazakhstan and Belarus. Officials in Stavropol were told to ride bicycles. Irkutsk installed porta-potties at gas stations so people could survive the lineups. Putin himself went on TV to insist the shortages are “temporary” and “not critical,” which is Kremlin-speak for “extremely permanent and very critical.”

And it’s reached the front. Independent Russian outlet Verstka reports soldiers are now rationed to 20 litres of fuel per vehicle per day, with some units walking miles for supplies because the trucks have nothing to run on.

Then Ukraine went after the supply chain itself. Over the past week, Ukrainian drones destroyed a string of massive warehouses belonging to Wildberries — Russia’s Amazon — in Elektrostal outside Moscow, Tambov, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh. Kyiv says the facilities stored drone components and supplied the Russian military. Damage estimates run as high as $2 billion, and the Russian internet is currently a wall of small business owners screaming at the Kremlin because their entire inventory just went up in smoke. The war finally arrived in the Moscow suburbs, and ordinary Russians noticed.

Meanwhile, Russia’s army is bleeding out. Analysts at Frontelligence Insight say desertion rates are the highest of the entire war, with the odds of a Russian contract soldier deserting doubling year over year — an estimated 70,000 deserters annually, roughly ten percent of the deployed force. Ukrainian military data says Russian losses have outpaced recruitment for five straight months. Meduza reports soldiers are now hiring lawyers to get themselves criminally charged and imprisoned because a Russian prison cell beats the front line. Let that sink in.

The Canaries Are Singing

Now. Watch what the paid help is doing.

Tim Pool — the beanie-wearing guy whose company was at the centre of the 2024 Tenet Media scandal, in which a DOJ indictment alleged Russian state media secretly funneled roughly $10 million through the outfit to push Kremlin-friendly content (Pool, who was reportedly paid handsomely per video, says he had no idea where the money came from) — this week posted that Ukraine is “fighting for their very existence against an evil dictator” and that he hopes America lends its support.

Tim Pool. Team Ukraine. The canary didn’t just sing, it did a full Vegas residency.

And then there’s Loomer — arguably the single most reliable bellwether for what Trump is actually thinking, given her documented ability to get policy and personnel moved with a single Mar-a-Lago visit. She spent years calling Zelensky a “Jihadi apologist” running a country of “Nazi apologists.” This month she flew to Ukraine, sat through an air raid, toured the wreckage of Russian strikes, and publicly ate every word: “I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say.” She’s now calling for the DOJ to crack down on Americans in Russian influence networks, and she confirmed Zelensky is expected in Washington Tuesday for Lindsey Graham’s funeral — where a meeting with Trump is being arranged.

When Loomer does a public apology tour in Kyiv, and Trump amplifies it with three exclamation points, that’s not a vibe shift. That’s a policy announcement delivered through the MAGA influencer supply chain.

TACO Time

The Financial Times’ Robert Armstrong coined “TACO” — Trump Always Chickens Out — to describe his tariff retreats. But the deeper TACO pattern is this: Trump abandons losers with the speed and grace of a man fleeing a process server, and the abandonment always follows the same script. “He’s a really great guy” becomes “Who? I never heard of him.”

Jeffrey Epstein went from “terrific guy” to “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.” Michael Cohen went from trusted fixer to “he was a lawyer who did very little work for me.” Project 2025 went from staffed-by-his-own-people to “I know nothing about it.” Lev Parnas, photographed with Trump repeatedly, became “I don’t know those gentlemen.” Sloppy Steve Bannon knows the drill.

Putin is now entering the “Who?” phase. And Trump’s instincts about who’s losing — whatever else you want to say about the man — are genuinely feral. If he’s cutting bait on Vlad, it’s because everyone around him is telling him what the refinery data already shows.

Why This Might Actually Be The Beginning Of The End In Moscow

Here’s the historical part, and I want to be careful: nobody can predict the end of a regime, and Putin has survived plenty. But Russian regimes don’t fall to elections. They fall to lost wars. The Russo-Japanese War gave you the 1905 revolution. World War I ended the Romanovs. Afghanistan helped bury the Soviet Union. The pattern is losing a war while the economy collapses and the elites lose faith — and check the scoreboard: growth stagnant at 1 percent, the deficit doubled, Putin reportedly passing the hat to oligarchs for “donations,” fuel rationing for 50 million people, an army losing more men than it can recruit, and Sberbank’s own CEO, German Gref, telling shareholders in June that nobody in Russia cares about anything except ending the war as fast as possible.

That’s the head of Russia’s biggest bank saying the quiet part into a microphone. When the money men start talking like that in public, it’s because they’ve already said worse in private.

Putin’s entire deal with the Russian people was: stay out of politics, and the war stays out of your life. Ukraine just torched that deal along with the Wildberries warehouses. The lineups at the pumps are the war. The empty shelves are the war. And now even Donald Trump — the best fair-weather friend Putin ever had — is looking at the smoke over Omsk and deciding he was always Team Zelensky.

Sad for Vlad. Great for Ukraine. And a very, very bad omen for the guy in the bunker, because when TACO Trump stops returning your calls, it’s because he already knows how the story ends.

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Facts in this piece are drawn from reporting by the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, Kyiv Post, The Moscow Times, Meduza, Verstka, Frontelligence Insight, the Kyiv Independent, and The Daily Beast.