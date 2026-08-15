Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
3hEdited

....correct me if I'm wrong....but I read that even though the court ordered tRUMP to halt his "Ballroom/Military Complex"....construction is still ongoing ? ...and he's still fu*king about with his name on the Kennedy Center ? ....

....and not to mention since he got his ass kicked out of over 300 bank accounts due to money laundering....he's looking to create his own bank through using crypto to be able to launder money at will ? ....WTF !!!

....this government is so washed that literally the people can't do a freakin' thing to drag this POS out in leg irons, when he's is committing crimes right out in the open ?....FU*KING unreal !!!

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sandy bassett's avatar
sandy bassett
3h

“the shelf life of gas station sushi,” lolol. you do have a way with words ;)

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