SATURDAY SCOREBOARD — EPISODE TWO

August 15, 2026

You’re not crazy. They are.

What you’re about to read happened in ONE week. Not a term. Not a year. One week. The criminality, the cruelty, the contempt for the American people — so dense and relentless most people can’t hold it all in their heads at once. That’s by design.

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REALITY 10. TRUMP 0. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE U.S. MILITARY PAID FOR EVERY POINT.

1️⃣ TRUMP LOSES HIS BALLROOM — AND INVENTS A “DRONEPORT” ON THE ROOF

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A federal appeals court blocked Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom this week with a line that cut to bone: “Each President is a temporary tenant, not the owner, of the White House.” A tenant. The most landlord-brained man in American history just got legally reclassified as a renter.

His Truth Social meltdown rebranded the ballroom as a “SECURE Ballroom/Military Complex, including a major DronePort on the roof” — complete with a rendering of military drones on top of what is still, technically, a party barn. It looks like something a 12-year-old generated after watching Top Gun on an edible. He’s heading to the Supreme Court. The East Wing he already demolished doesn’t come back with a ruling. The tenant left a hole in the wall.

Reality 1, Trump 0.

2️⃣ IRAN CALLED HIS BLUFF — AND HE INVENTED A NEW WORD FOR LOSING

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Iran hit another UAE tanker in the convoy lane the U.S. Navy is supposedly protecting. The Houthis put a drone into Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery. Iran published its official demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz: end the war, lift all sanctions, release frozen assets, add Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq to the deal. That’s not negotiating. That’s dictating terms to the people who bombed them.

Iran and Oman are finalizing a new strait deal — without the U.S. or Israel at the table. Smart munitions are running low. The Pentagon is begging contractors to speed up. And Trump’s response, asked by Axios?

“We are low keying it.”

The man who promised fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen is “low keying” the war he started, out of bombs and out of leverage. A disaster. Just not for Iran.

Reality 2, Trump 0.

3️⃣ “STRANGER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED” — HE JUST TOLD YOU HE MIGHT CANCEL THE MIDTERMS

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Trump’s favorite Gateway Pundit columnist asked him live on television to declare a national security emergency and seize federal control of November’s midterms. Trump’s answer: “Stranger things have happened. I’ll leave it at that.” Eighty-five days before a midterm every poll says his party loses.

The tracks were laid in order. NSPM-7 secretly redirected FBI task forces — built to hunt al-Qaeda — at Americans for having “anti-Christian” or “anti-capitalist” views. Not bombs. Views. The Iran war created a permanent wartime pretext. A prime-time China election-fraud address Fox News wouldn’t vouch for. A Cuba report sourcing its core claim to a Senate hearing from 1961. Trump’s own criminal defense attorney confirmed as Attorney General.

The AG is his personal lawyer. The FBI is retargeted at critics. The enemy has been manufactured. Show up in November like your vote is the only thing that beats this — because it is.

Reality 3, Trump 0.

4️⃣ WHAT HIS REVENGE TOUR IS DOING TO 85-YEAR-OLD DR. FAUCI IS UNCONSCIONABLE

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Anthony Fauci worked for the federal government for 54 years under seven presidents. He helped turn HIV from a death sentence into a manageable condition. He’s credited with saving 20 million lives in Africa. This week Rand Paul’s committee held him in contempt after he invoked the Fifth — not because he’s guilty, but because he watched this administration turn the DOJ into a revenge dispensary and said so. The referral went straight to Trump’s DOJ. Not the full Senate, where it would die. To the ref they own.

Photographers camped outside his house. New York Post ran “miserably takes out trash” as a caption of an old man doing yard work. His wife Christine sat in the passenger seat and calmly flipped every one of them the bird. On behalf of every sane person in America — well done, Christine.

The real cost: who takes the pandemic preparedness job in 2030 knowing this is the retirement package? We’ll pay that bill in the next pandemic.

Reality 4, Trump 0.

5️⃣ KUSHNER BOUGHT $125M OF ALBANIAN BEACHFRONT FROM AN ALLEGED COCAINE TRAFFICKER

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Sourced to the Wall Street Journal. Kushner’s entity wired $125 million to a Miami businessman for Albanian beachfront land. Two months later, Albanian prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for that businessman — one of 20 people in an alleged operation moving cocaine from South America into European ports, laundering money through Albanian real estate using forged Ottoman-era land deeds.

Affinity Partners — Kushner’s fund — is capitalized almost entirely by Saudi Crown Prince MBS money, after U.S. intelligence concluded MBS approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Albanians are in the streets carrying inflatable pink flamingos chanting “Albania is not for sale.” They call it the Flamingo Revolution. This is where the family business is in 2026.

Reality 5, Trump 0.

6️⃣ THE SURVEILLANCE STATE IS BEING BUILT IN REAL TIME — AND HERE’S EXACTLY WHERE IT’S GOING

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Steve Schmidt — Lincoln Project founder, one of the sharpest strategic minds covering what’s being done to American democracy — broke it down this week in full. The death of civil liberties. The militarization of domestic law enforcement. Whether any of this constitutes crimes against humanity.

His core argument: Trump is building the most surveilled police state in the Western world while telling you he’s dismantling the surveillance state. The Patriot Act, the FISA courts, the Joint Terrorism Task Forces — none of it was torn down. It was repurposed and pointed at you. Chaos is a ladder, and right now someone is climbing it while you watch the rungs disappear.

Reality 6, Trump 0.

7️⃣ CANADA TO HIS TRADE TEAM: “WE WON’T BE ABLE TO STOP WHAT COMES NEXT”

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Seven days until 50% tariffs land on $20 billion in Canadian goods. August 19. Circle it.

Canada’s chief negotiator didn’t fly to Washington hat in hand. She delivered a weather report: if these tariffs land, Ottawa won’t be able to control what follows. Not the premiers. Not the public. Not 40 million people who’ve spent 18 months rewiring their economies, travel plans, and shopping carts away from the United States.

The retaliation already happened without a single government order. Fifteen consecutive months of declining U.S. travel. Cross-border traffic down a third. An estimated $4.5 billion in lost American tourism revenue in year one. The guy across the table signed the USMCA, called it the greatest deal ever, then tariffed straight through it. A deal with Trump has the shelf life of gas station sushi. Canada already decided who it is.

Reality 7, Trump 0.

8️⃣ HEGSETH BROKE THE USS LINCOLN’S CREW. SAILORS ARE TRYING TO GO OVER THE SIDE.

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The USS Abraham Lincoln left home November 21, 2025. It was supposed to be back in May. It’s August. 250 consecutive days at sea. 40 straight days of combat. Multiple sailors have attempted to go over the side. Two hundred families had to organize their own town hall with the acting Navy Secretary to ask: are you bringing our people home before or after someone dies?

Carrier deployments run six to seven months because that’s how long a human being can function before they come apart. The crew had their date. Leadership kept extending with no explanation and no new timeline.

By July, parents wrote to Stars and Stripes that their kids talked about going over the rail “just for relief.” By August, watchstanders were physically pulling shipmates back from the edge. The Navy’s response: relief ship being prepped, no timeline, “we hear you loud and clear.” Eight months in. After the suicide attempts.

This is what abuse of active duty personnel looks like when it’s policy, not scandal.

Struggling? Call or text 988. Service members and veterans, press 1.

Reality 8, Trump 0.

9️⃣ LEAVITT QUIT 48 HOURS AFTER LEARNING SHE WAS ON THE DEATH PLANE

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NATO summit, Ankara. Trump boards Air Force One in front of cameras, then gets smuggled off in a catering truck onto a smaller jet — Iranian assassination threat. The big 747 flies the route anyway, full of staff and press, window shades down, nobody told a thing. They think the boss is up front. He isn’t. Their plane is the decoy.

August 10: Washington Post breaks it a month later. August 11: Trump shrugs — “I didn’t really ask too much about it.” August 12: Karoline Leavitt announces she’s leaving. To spend more time with her family. Eighty-two days before the midterms. No replacement named.

Maybe it’s a new mom making a real choice. But if you found out your boss let you ride the bullseye without a heads-up, “more time with family” is exactly the press release you’d write. Draw your own conclusions. That’s what the window shades are for.

Reality 9, Trump 0.

🔟 HEGSETH ON A BENDER IN LATIN AMERICA. THE REAL STORY IS WORSE THAN THE VIRAL CLIP.

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A three-second clip of Hegseth wiping his nose in 95-degree Charleston heat went viral. Maybe it’s nothing. But speculation sticks to people with a record, and his is extraordinary. Ten Fox News colleagues raised concerns about his drinking before confirmation. He was pushed out of two veterans’ nonprofits amid allegations of excessive drinking. He went senator to senator promising sobriety as the price of his confirmation. Asked if he’d resign if he drank on the job, he said the commitment was made on behalf of the troops. He did not say yes.

Within 48 hours of the clip, Hegseth was in Panama chairing a hemispheric military coalition that has already seen U.S. strikes kill more than 200 people on drug-boat suspicion — no interdiction, no arrest, no trial. His sobriety pledge was literal: someone in his condition makes the call on who lives and who dies. The sweat is a punchline. The 200 people with no public accounting are the story.

Reality 10, Trump 0.

FINAL SCORE

One president. One week. Ten losses. The American people and the U.S. military absorbed every single point.

A court telling him he’s a tenant. A war he’s losing, renamed. A man floating the cancellation of democracy on friendly TV. An 85-year-old scientist hunted for sport. A $125M deal with an alleged cocaine trafficker. A surveillance state being assembled in public. A trading partner warning it can’t hold back 40 million angry people. Sailors going over the side of an aircraft carrier. A press secretary on the decoy plane going home to her kids. A Defense Secretary whose fitness no one can verify running a kill chain across two continents.

Any one of these ends a career in any other era. This is one week.

You’re not crazy. They are.

We read it all so you don’t have to start from zero. We connect the dots so the fog machine doesn’t win AND THE SCALE OF THIS CORRPTION IN ONE WEEK ON ONE PAGE IS BREATHTAKING.

We say the quiet part loud, every single day, because democracy doesn’t survive on silence.

Free subscribers get the headlines. Paid subscribers get the full, unlimited archive — every story, every breakdown, every week — and your paid subscription forces this content to the top of the algorithm, so more people see what’s being done to them in real time.

Paid subscribers also know something free subscribers are just learning: you’re not alone in this. This community is growing every week because more people are waking up to what’s actually happening.

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— Dean | Saturday Scoreboard, Episode Two | August 15, 2026