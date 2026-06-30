Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
12h

Time for the Democrats to take the gloves off.

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Mary Roeser's avatar
Mary Roeser
12h

The bribes were sufficiently big enough to pay for the rulings on trans-gender kids and unlimited cash slush funds, but not big enough for the court to strike down the 14th Amendment.

The Supreme Court: all the justice money can buy.

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