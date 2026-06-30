The Supreme Court’s nine-month term wrapped Tuesday morning and the scorecard is uglier than the cable chyrons let on.

Roberts and his court told Donald Trump “no” on birthright citizenship — the biggest constitutional fight of his second term. Then, before the ink dried, the same six conservatives handed Republicans two enormous gifts: states get to ban trans kids from playing girls’ sports, and the Watergate-era cap on how much political parties can spend in coordination with their own candidates? Gone.

One win for America. Two for the people who already own it.

Let’s break it down.

The Big One: Trump Lost Birthright Citizenship 6-3

This is the story. Don’t let the rage-bait outrage cycle bury it.

On Day One of his second term, Trump signed an executive order trying to end birthright citizenship for babies born in the United States to parents here illegally or on temporary visas. It would have stripped an estimated 250,000 American babies a year of citizenship at birth. Every lower-court judge who touched it called it what it was — “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Today, Chief Justice John Roberts — joined by all three liberals AND Amy Coney Barrett, with Kavanaugh concurring on statutory grounds — wrote the 6-3 majority opinion in Trump v. Barbara that buried it.

The money quote, from Roberts:

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

That’s the Chief Justice of the United States — the guy whose résumé is one long apology for what he let happen in Dobbs — telling the President of the United States that the 14th Amendment is not a suggestion.

Clarence Thomas wrote a 91-page tantrum of a dissent, joined by Gorsuch. Alito wrote his own. Three sitting justices of the Supreme Court think a 128-year-old settled law about who is an American should be rewritten by a guy who lost a civil fraud trial in New York. That’s where we are.

Why it matters: This is the second signature Trump initiative the Supreme Court has thrown in the dumpster this term — the first was his tariff order back in February. The man who personally picked three of these justices cannot get them to agree that he gets to redefine the Constitution by Sharpie. That’s not a small thing. That’s the system, however reluctantly, holding.

The Culture-War Payout: Trans Kids Are The Target Again

In a separate 6-3 — opinion by Kavanaugh — the court ruled that states can ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ school sports teams. Two cases: West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox. The ruling locks in laws in 27+ states.

The lead plaintiff on the West Virginia side is Becky Pepper-Jackson. She has been on puberty blockers since third grade. She has never gone through male puberty. She is, by the state’s own admission, the only known openly trans athlete in the entire state of West Virginia.

The Supreme Court of the United States just spent its term and the Republic’s attention deciding whether one teenager could throw a shot put.

She can’t.

About 122,000 trans American teenagers play high school sports, per the Williams Institute at UCLA. Today’s ruling is a federal stamp of approval on telling all of them they’re suspect in their own schools. Sotomayor wrote the dissent, joined by Kagan and Jackson.

Trump’s response, on Truth Social:

“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!”

The White House posted a graphic on X: “NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.”

There were no men. There was a girl with a shot put.

Why it matters: This is what the conservative legal movement bought the 6-3 court for. Not to bend the Constitution to fit Trump — they wouldn’t do that today. To bend the country to fit a culture-war agenda that polls well in the states the GOP needs to hold the Senate. Different agenda. Same court. Same six votes.

The Bag of Cash: Watergate Is Officially Over

This one is the sleeper. It’s also the worst.

In NRSC v. FEC — also 6-3, also written by Kavanaugh — the court struck down the post-Watergate cap on how much money political parties can spend in coordination with their own candidates. The cap had been on the books since 1971. Upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court in 2001 (Colorado II). Defended by every administration since.

Until this one.

The Trump DOJ refused to defend the law. The court had to appoint a private lawyer to do it, and then ruled against him. There is now no meaningful limit on how much a national party can pour into a Senate or House campaign in direct lockstep with the candidate.

NPR called it the “best of both worlds” — party committees can already raise unlimited Super-PAC-style money, and now they can coordinate that money directly with the campaigns. The specific corruption that the cap existed to prevent — the corruption that Watergate was about — is legal as of today.

Here’s the kicker. The original plaintiffs in this case filed back in 2022? Then-Senate candidate JD Vance and then-Rep. Steve Chabot. JD Vance sued his way into being able to take unlimited coordinated cash, then rode the bench as Vice President while it was decided in his favour.

Trump on Truth Social:

“The Supreme Court just took restrictions off political spending! A BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS and, more importantly, The First Amendment!”

Notice the order. Republicans, then “more importantly” the First Amendment. He’s not even hiding it.

Kavanaugh’s opinion uses the same logic — money is speech — that’s been used to gut campaign finance for two decades. Citizens United was the cathedral. This is the altar.

Why it matters: Heading into the midterms, every billionaire with a grievance and a tax bill now has a clean, legal pipeline straight into a candidate’s pocket via the party. There are no more guardrails on the front end. There never were any on the back end. We are now in a regime where the only thing standing between a U.S. senator and the donor who put him there is the disclosure form — which this court will gut the first time it gets the chance.

The Scoreboard

So how do you score the day?

Trump: 1 loss, 2 wins. He lost the Constitution; he won the culture war and the cash war.

Republicans: 2 wins, 1 loss. And the loss is technically Trump’s, not theirs.

The country: 1 win, 2 losses. We kept the 14th Amendment. We lost a generation of trans kids’ dignity and the last meaningful campaign-spending cap in the same morning.

This is the 6-3 court doing exactly what it was designed to do. It will, once in a great while, save the country from the President they helped install — because the alternative is admitting the whole project is a joke. But on every quieter day, they will move money toward power, and power toward the people writing the checks, to give the appearance of caring about America while giving Trump what he wants.

A win for America. Two for the highest bidder.

The term is over. The midterms are next. Don’t get angry.

VOTE.

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