August 10, 2026

On August 1, Trump Media & Technology Group flipped the switch on a product it calls Truth API. For a reported fee of up to $100,000 a month — $1.2 million a year — banks, hedge funds, and high-frequency trading firms can now receive the posts of the ten most influential Truth Social accounts, including the President of the United States, milliseconds before the rest of the world sees them.

Yes. The sitting president’s company is charging Wall Street for early access to the sitting president’s own statements.

This is not a hypothetical advantage. Trump’s posts routinely move global markets. His “Liberation Day” tariff announcements rattled equities worldwide. When he praised Palantir by name — stock ticker included — the share price briefly jumped more than it had in a year. When he congratulated Intel, the stock popped in after-hours trading. And when he posts about Iran, oil moves: threats of escalation push crude up, promises of de-escalation send it tumbling. In the world of algorithmic trading, where firms spend fortunes shaving microseconds off data feeds, a millisecond head start on a presidential announcement isn’t a perk. It’s a printing press.

TMTG’s defense is that Trump’s posts are “public information,” and that selling fast data feeds is a normal business model — Bloomberg and Reuters do it, after all. But Bloomberg doesn’t make the news it distributes. Truth Social does. The information being sold isn’t market commentary; it is the policy of the United States government, generated by the president, monetized by a company in which the president holds roughly a 41% stake through a family trust. Trump Media reported just $3.7 million in revenue last year. Three Truth API subscribers at full price would double it. The incentive structure writes itself: the more market-moving the president’s posts, the more valuable the product his family sells.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have asked the SEC to investigate. Trading-industry veterans have been blunter — one HFT executive told Fortune that if a public-company CEO did this, “this would be jail time.” Legal experts interviewed by NPR say the arrangement may brush up against insider trading law. But whether or not it’s technically illegal almost misses the point. A president has created a subscription tier for the presidency itself.

The tower in Baku

If Truth API is corruption as a product launch, the story now unspooling in a Florida courtroom is corruption as archaeology.

In 2021, Capital One closed roughly 300–385 accounts tied to the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, and a constellation of affiliated businesses. Trump sued, claiming he’d been “debanked” for political reasons after January 6. Earlier this month, Capital One answered — and for the first time, a bank formally put on the record why it walked away from the Trump family: the closures, its lawyers wrote, were made “for anti-money laundering (’AML’) reasons,” the product of months of analysis by a compliance team with decades of law enforcement experience.

To be precise: Capital One has not accused the Trump Organization of money laundering, and its filing does not claim any illegal activity was ultimately found. But the bank’s discovery demands reach into a piece of Trump’s past that most of Washington memory-holed years ago — and it is the investigative journalist Zev Shalev, in his “Baku Wires” investigation at Narativ, who has done the work of dragging it back into the light: the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Baku deal was the subject of Adam Davidson’s landmark 2017 New Yorker investigation, “Donald Trump’s Worst Deal.” The Trump Organization’s partners were the Mammadovs — the family of Azerbaijan’s transportation minister, described by U.S. officials as notoriously corrupt — who in turn had extensive business ties to the Darvishi family of Iran. The Darvishis were associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The New Yorker raised the possibility that IRGC-linked money was laundered through the tower’s construction, and that the ultimate source of some payments to the Trump Organization may have been the Guard itself. Three senior Senate Democrats asked the Justice Department in 2017 to investigate potential sanctions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. Nothing came of it. In 2019, Trump himself designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization.

This is where Shalev’s reporting breaks new ground. While most coverage of the Capital One filing stopped at the phrase “anti-money laundering reasons,” Shalev’s Baku Wires investigation connects the litigation to the tower itself. He reports that Capital One’s formal demand list explicitly names the Baku project — Request No. 15 — and that the Trump family kept receiving Baku-related payments, routed by foreign counterparties through Estonian bank accounts, for another 113 days after Trump stood on the Capitol’s West Lawn in September 2015 denouncing the Iran deal as the most incompetently negotiated transaction he’d ever seen. Shalev further reports that bank compliance officers conducted a years-long weekly review of the family’s finances — examining payments received during the campaign, millions from a hidden condo buyer around the Republican nomination, and consulting fees paid to Trump’s children the month after he left office — framed around a stark question: whether an adversary’s funds reached a candidate during his run for, and tenure in, the presidency.

In fairness to readers: these specific details are, so far, exclusive to Shalev’s reporting at Narativ and have not yet been matched by other outlets — which is often what original investigative journalism looks like in its first weeks. The spine of the story he’s built on, though — Capital One’s AML rationale, the discovery fight, and the Baku tower’s documented proximity to IRGC-linked money — is a matter of court filings and long-standing published investigation. If Shalev’s findings hold up, he will have connected a dry banking dispute to one of the most serious unanswered national security questions of the Trump era.

Why does an unfinished hotel from a decade ago matter today? Because the IRGC is not an abstraction. It is the force American officials hold responsible for attacks that have killed U.S. service members in the current Middle East hostilities. The question examiners and journalists keep circling is the one no one has ever forced an answer to: did money connected to an adversary of the United States flow to the family of a man while he ran for, and occupied, the presidency?

The same story, told twice

Here is what connects a millisecond data feed to a tower on the Caspian Sea: in both cases, the presidency is treated as an asset on the family balance sheet.

In Baku, the alleged flow ran inward — foreign money, possibly adversary-linked money, moving toward the Trumps while the candidate publicly postured against that very adversary. With Truth API, the flow runs outward — the words of the president himself, packaged and sold to the highest-frequency bidder, with the president’s Iran posts among the most valuable items in the catalog. In one story, Iran may have paid the Trumps. In the other, traders pay the Trumps to know what he’ll say about Iran first.

Every presidency has had its grifters and its scandals. What is genuinely unprecedented is the vertical integration: a president whose family business monetizes his official pronouncements in real time, while his lawyers battle in court to keep a bank from explaining why it found his money too risky to hold. Emoluments used to be a constitutional debate. Now they have an API and a monthly invoice.

The defenders will say it’s all public information, all legal business, all politically motivated persecution. Maybe a court will even agree. But corruption was never only about what a prosecutor can prove. It is about whether public power is being run for private gain — and on that question, the evidence now arrives by subscription, milliseconds ahead of the rest of us.

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Sources: NBC News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Time, Fortune, Slate, CNN, Al Jazeera, The Hill (Truth API and Capital One litigation); The New Yorker, “Donald Trump’s Worst Deal” (2017); Senate Foreign Relations Committee correspondence (2017); and Zev Shalev’s “Baku Wires” investigation at Narativ (2026), whose original reporting on the Capital One–Baku connection anchors the second half of this piece. Claims sourced solely to Narativ are identified as such above; consider supporting his work with a subscription.