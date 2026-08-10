Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

"Grifters gonna grift". It won't stop until Trump is on the ash heap. Investigation, prosecution, and confiscation of assets will retrieve a small portion of the grift, but most of it will "disappear". Few grifters will actually go to jail. Call me cynical.

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cmcgrath
3h

Once again, clear and concise. Thanks Dean. Love playing "connect the dots".

🇨🇦🇨🇦

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